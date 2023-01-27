Read full article on original website
28 Years Ago: Alan Jackson Hits No. 1 With ‘Gone Country’
Twenty-eight years ago today (Jan. 28), Alan Jackson had plenty to celebrate: It was on this day in 1995 that the singer scored his 10th No. 1 hit with the song "Gone Country," from his multi-platinum-selling Who I Am album. Veteran tunesmith Bob McDill penned "Gone Country," which tells the...
Luke Bryan Sets the Record Straight on His ‘Absurd’ Dustin Lynch Comments at Crash My Playa
After some fans were offended by Luke Bryan's onstage banter during the final night of his Crash My Playa festival on Sunday (Jan. 22), the singer hopped on social media to address their concerns and clear up any misunderstanding. It all started when Bryan was onstage warming up the crowd...
Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile to Perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards
Luke Combs and Brandi Carlile will be representing the country and Americana genres onstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The artists are both performing during the show, along with a slew of other stars from a variety of genres. When they announced the news, the Recording Academy said the just-named acts are the "first wave" of performers on the bill.
Luke Combs Reveals His New Album’s Title and Cover Artwork
Luke Combs wasn't lying when he said he wasn't going to put out a deluxe version of his 2022 album, Growin' Up — but that doesn't mean there's not a special connection between that record and his upcoming new project. On Thursday (Jan. 26), Combs announced the title of...
Jon Pardi Is Making a Christmas Album While He Awaits the Birth of His Daughter
Jon Pardi and his wife Summer are expecting to welcome their first child in a matter of weeks, but while they wait, he's got another project cooking. The singer recently told CMT that he's at work on a Christmas album, and plans to go into the studio to record it on Feb. 2 and 3. "We're really excited about it," he explains, adding that the finished project should be out in 2023, and he's avoiding the more obvious holiday song choices.
Caroline Jones Recruits Alyssa Bonagura for 90s-Inspired Love Song ‘Keep It Safe’ [LISTEN]
Caroline Jones and Alyssa Bonagura give a nod to the infectious and joyful love songs that dominated the airwaves in the 90s with their energizing new track "Keep It Safe." Released today (Jan. 27), the song explores the overwhelming excitement and nervousness that arise as a new relationship begins to bloom. The pair's sweet, perfectly blended vocals and driving percussion help drive the tune forward, creating a fresh yet nostalgic sound.
Remember When Faith Hill Sang the National Anthem at the Super Bowl?
On Jan. 30, 2000, just before the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Tennessee Titans at Super Bowl XXXIV with a score of 23–16, Faith Hill sang the National Anthem, and she killed it. The Rams captured their first Super Bowl win and first NFL championship since 1951 that year,...
Top 10 Lucinda Williams Songs
The phrase "patience is a virtue" certainly applies to Lucinda Williams' career. The Louisiana native released her first album in 1979 (Ramblin'), but she didn't find widespread success until she released her self-titled 1988 album. In turn, Lucinda Williams featured "Passionate Kisses," which hit it big in 1993, once Mary...
Wynonna Judd Doesn’t Think The Judds Final Tour Will Extend Again: ‘There Are No Plans’
Over the past several months, The Judds Final Tour has provided an unforgettable, cathartic outlet for singer Wynonna Judd, her fans and fellow artists to celebrate the music of the Judds as well as the life and legacy of her late mother and bandmate, Naomi Judd. But now, she says...
Zac Brown Band’s ‘Out in the Middle’ Video Takes Fans Behind the Scenes [Watch]
Zac Brown Band are taking us back on the road with the live music video for their song "Out in the Middle." The live adaptation is loaded with behind-the-scenes clips from the 2022 Out in the Middle Tour. We see the band huddled together with hands in ahead of a show, as well as some parking lot and tour bus footage. There are also several unique stage views in which we get to see what the band sees while performing.
Carly Pearce Kinda Wishes She Could Go Through a Divorce for Every Album
Carly Pearce didn't have to search very far for inspiration for her last album, 29: Written in Stone. Once she decided to be vulnerable about experiencing divorce at the age of 29, the songs came like a flood. Although it was a heartbreaking chapter and one that has caused her...
54 Years Ago: ‘The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour’ Debuts on CBS
Back when variety television shows were all the rage, few came out of central casting quite like Glen Campbell. His musical appeal and down-home personality crossed genre and generation gaps without compromise, pleasing fans of such varied talents as Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash and Andy Williams. Toss in the success of the Grammy-winning album Wichita Lineman and Campbell’s film debut alongside John Wayne in True Grit, and an Arkansas farm boy made fiscal sense in 1969 as a prime-time television star.
Kelly Clarkson Covers Hailey Whitters’ Feel-Good ‘Everything She Ain’t’ [Watch]
Global superstar Kelly Clarkson put her spin on Hailey Whitters’ bouncy “Everything She Ain’t” on the Jan. 26 installment of her namesake talk show's Kellyoke segment. Donning a flowy floral dress fitting for the Whitters aesthetic, Clarkson opened the track with the first verse, before transitioning to the singalong chorus, bridge and chorus once again.
Naomi Judd’s Death Brought Wynonna + Ashley Judd Together After Years of Estrangement
Following Naomi Judd's death by suicide in April 2022, her daughter and the Judds band mate Wynonna Judd says she's an "orphan" — but that doesn't mean she's going through her grief without family support. The singer finds comfort in her husband of a decade, drummer Cactus Moser, and is also reconnecting with her sister, actor Ashley Judd.
Hardy and Lainey Wilson Bring Murder Ballad ‘Wait in the Truck’ to ‘The Tonight Show’ [Watch]
Hardy and Lainey Wilson came together on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for their intense duet "Wait in the Truck." Although simple in its presentation, the performance sends a chill due to the nature of the lyrics. Hardy opens the song stage right washed in blue light, while Wilson...
35 Years Ago: Randy Travis’ ‘Always & Forever’ Goes Double Platinum
Thirty-five years ago, on Jan. 29, 1988, Randy Travis achieved a new career milestone: It was on that date that the singer-songwriter earned his first double-platinum album, signifying sales in excess of 2 million copies, with his disc Always & Forever. Always & Forever, Travis' sophomore release, came out in...
TikTok Sensation Austin Snell Pushes Past the Demons on ‘Get There First’ [Watch]
It was just last year that Austin Snell found himself in the fight of his life. “I ended up having a pretty extensive back surgery a week after I signed my lease to move (to Nashville),” the country rocker remembers during a recent interview with Taste of Country. “I used to be pretty big in the gym and I thought I had pulled a disc in my back, but I went to have an MRI done last January and they found a tumor in my spine.”
Dolly Parton Brags on Miley Cyrus’ New Song: ‘I Am Just So Proud’
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
New Father Chase Wright Tells a New Story on ‘Never Loved Before’ [Exclusive Premiere]
The last two months have been quite a whirlwind for Chase Wright. Not only is the Indiana native and rising singer-songwriter in the middle of making a name for himself in the country music industry, but he is also a brand-new father. “I took him to his two-month appointment today...
Tyler Hubbard Recalls Sharing ‘Miss My Daddy’ With His Mom
Tyler Hubbard never intended for you to hear "Miss My Daddy," his most personal lyric to date. The new ballad about his late father was written to capture a moment in time. "This was before I even decided I was gonna do a solo record," he shares. How Did Tyler...
