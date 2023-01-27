Read full article on original website
Enjoy Lowcountry nights under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive In
Watching movies with family or friends is a nice way to spend time together. We often do it at home or at the local movie theater. But have you ever enjoyed a fun family outing watching movies under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive In?
wtoc.com
2023 Dancing with Savannah Stars back for another event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Brightside Child and Family Advocacy is bringing back one of their annual spring fundraisers. Get ready to see some great dancing because The 2023 Dancing with Savannah Stars is back. Here this morning to tell you all about the event and how you can help support...
wtoc.com
Super Museum Sunday, Colonial Muster Faire happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the first day of a busy month for the Georgia Historical Society, which has three of its biggest events lined up in February - starting with the Colonial Faire and Muster at Wormsloe this weekend. Stan Deaton is Georgia Historical’s senior historian -- he...
wtoc.com
100 Black Men of Savannah present ‘Broken Wings II’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Last year, 100 Black Men of Savannah started a theater program that was hugely popular with audiences and the local students who made up the cast. On Friday, they will start their second season with a performance in downtown Savannah. Tim Wright has written a follow-up...
connectsavannah.com
The ever-changing face of Savannah’s dining scene
It wouldn’t take a three-day audit on my time to know how much we invest here in everything that’s new on Savannah’s food scene. It’s significant. Deservedly so. I’ve mentioned in this space more than once that–at any given time–we could count a dozen or more new eateries that are planned to open here in our city at some point in the not too distant future.
blufftonsun.com
Families frustrated as valued fun outlet is forced to close
An indoor play space that struck all the right cords with Beaufort County families is now facing an eviction. Jumpin’ Jellybeans received word from Tanger Outlet officials Jan. 23 that their 7,500-square-foot space in Tanger 1 was being taken over by their next-door neighbor, the recently opened Serena & Lily Outlet.
wtoc.com
Volunteers renovating a house for partially paralyzed woman
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill group is working to renovate a house for Caitlin Jensen. In June, Jensen’s family claimed she was left partially paralyzed after a visit to the chiropractor sent her to the I.CU. Renovations have been taking place over the past few weeks...
wtoc.com
Local events start Wednesday to celebrate Black History Month
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday is Freedom Day! It also marks the beginning to recognize the history and culture of the Black community. This month is all about education and if you aren’t sure where to start the Beach Institute is a great place. This school is more than 150-years-old and was built by African Americans in Savannah to educate their children.
wtoc.com
Black History Month events around the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Black History Month begins Feb. 1 and there are a number of events planned around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Happening all month is the Savannah Black Heritage Festival. You can find more information on their website. Hilton Head Island Gullah Celebration will hold multiple events...
wtoc.com
2023 American Traditions Vocal Competition
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For three decades, the American Traditions Vocal Competition has grown to include community concerts and educational initiatives while still offering opportunities for musicians and music lovers in Savannah. This weekend, it returns for a 30th season. Mikki Sodergren is an ATC past champion and now executive...
wtoc.com
A. Philip Randolph Freedom Breakfast and Awards Banquet happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new event will be right at home at the newly reopened Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum this weekend when the A. Philip Randolph Freedom Breakfast and Awards Banquet is held there Saturday morning. Jerome Brown is the president of the organization’s Savannah chapter, Christi...
Historic silver cup from 1748 coming back home to Beaufort
Historic Beaufort Foundation successfully bid on a silver cup and cap that was presented by “the Gentlemen of Port Royal” to Captain Joseph Hamar, commander of His Majesty’s ship Adventure, for protective services around Beaufort and Port Royal in 1748.
wtoc.com
‘Repack the Backpack’ event held for Chatham Co. students
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Some kids are getting help preparing for another semester of classes. Tuesday was Amerigroup’s Repack the Backpack event in Chatham County. They gave out thousands of free school supplies this afternoon. “So we’ve been hosting this event for maybe about seven years now. So...
WJCL
Country superstar, Georgia Southern alum Luke Bryan coming to Savannah this fall
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Luke Bryan and Cole Swindell at CMA. Country music superstar Luke Bryan is on his way to the Hostess City of the South. According to the Enmarket Arena, Bryan, a Georgia Southern University alum, will perform Friday, October 6. It's part of the...
wtoc.com
LifeStar AirMed in Hinesville hosts open house to show new upgrades
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Six months ago, WTOC told you that LifeStar AirMed would be setting up operations in Hinesville. Now their base has completed an upgrade. For the first five months that LifeStar Hinesville has been in operation, crew members were spending their down time in trailers in a field.
tourcounsel.com
Abercorn Commons | Shopping center in Savannah, Georgia
Abercorn Common is a 180,000-square-foot (17,000 m2) shopping center in Savannah, Georgia. The center was the first retail center in the U.S. to become LEED-certified, meaning its design incorporates efficiency with attractive buildings and public spaces. The buildings and public spaces resemble Savannah's downtown historic district, with awnings, brick facades,...
Missing Bluffton child found safe
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 10-year-old last was found safe and is back home tonight. Lawson Adams had last been seen on Jan. 30 at about 3:30 p.m. He is about 4’10” and weighs about 75 lbs. He is wearing blue sweatpants, a red shirt, and a navy […]
blufftonsun.com
Thrift store owner seeks to build shelter for abused women
Tulips Thrift Store has been open for two years and recently completed renovations has doubled its size. Located in Sheridan Park, Bluffton, it is the dream-child of executive director, Patricia Lopez. Her vision was to open the store as a means to raise money for a long-term residence for victims of domestic violence.
wtoc.com
Broughton St. construction finished ahead of schedule
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday is the City of Savannah’s self-imposed deadline to wrap up work on Broughton Street. This final phase of the road project to replace the temporary pavers with the permanent ones. In fact, they finished the paver project ahead of schedule and there will be...
wtoc.com
Residents voice concerns at community meeting held by Bluffton Police
BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - Bluffton’s Police Department hosted a community meeting to discuss the gruesome police attack of Tyre Nichols, a man was beaten to death by Memphis police officers. Chief Joe Babkiewicz led much of the discussion. He says while he’s sure national guidelines will be updated soon...
