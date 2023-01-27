It wouldn’t take a three-day audit on my time to know how much we invest here in everything that’s new on Savannah’s food scene. It’s significant. Deservedly so. I’ve mentioned in this space more than once that–at any given time–we could count a dozen or more new eateries that are planned to open here in our city at some point in the not too distant future.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO