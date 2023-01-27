ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

wtoc.com

2023 Dancing with Savannah Stars back for another event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Brightside Child and Family Advocacy is bringing back one of their annual spring fundraisers. Get ready to see some great dancing because The 2023 Dancing with Savannah Stars is back. Here this morning to tell you all about the event and how you can help support...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Super Museum Sunday, Colonial Muster Faire happening this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the first day of a busy month for the Georgia Historical Society, which has three of its biggest events lined up in February - starting with the Colonial Faire and Muster at Wormsloe this weekend. Stan Deaton is Georgia Historical’s senior historian -- he...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

100 Black Men of Savannah present ‘Broken Wings II’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Last year, 100 Black Men of Savannah started a theater program that was hugely popular with audiences and the local students who made up the cast. On Friday, they will start their second season with a performance in downtown Savannah. Tim Wright has written a follow-up...
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

The ever-changing face of Savannah’s dining scene

It wouldn’t take a three-day audit on my time to know how much we invest here in everything that’s new on Savannah’s food scene. It’s significant. Deservedly so. I’ve mentioned in this space more than once that–at any given time–we could count a dozen or more new eateries that are planned to open here in our city at some point in the not too distant future.
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftonsun.com

Families frustrated as valued fun outlet is forced to close

An indoor play space that struck all the right cords with Beaufort County families is now facing an eviction. Jumpin’ Jellybeans received word from Tanger Outlet officials Jan. 23 that their 7,500-square-foot space in Tanger 1 was being taken over by their next-door neighbor, the recently opened Serena & Lily Outlet.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Volunteers renovating a house for partially paralyzed woman

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill group is working to renovate a house for Caitlin Jensen. In June, Jensen’s family claimed she was left partially paralyzed after a visit to the chiropractor sent her to the I.CU. Renovations have been taking place over the past few weeks...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

Local events start Wednesday to celebrate Black History Month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday is Freedom Day! It also marks the beginning to recognize the history and culture of the Black community. This month is all about education and if you aren’t sure where to start the Beach Institute is a great place. This school is more than 150-years-old and was built by African Americans in Savannah to educate their children.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Black History Month events around the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Black History Month begins Feb. 1 and there are a number of events planned around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Happening all month is the Savannah Black Heritage Festival. You can find more information on their website. Hilton Head Island Gullah Celebration will hold multiple events...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

2023 American Traditions Vocal Competition

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For three decades, the American Traditions Vocal Competition has grown to include community concerts and educational initiatives while still offering opportunities for musicians and music lovers in Savannah. This weekend, it returns for a 30th season. Mikki Sodergren is an ATC past champion and now executive...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

‘Repack the Backpack’ event held for Chatham Co. students

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Some kids are getting help preparing for another semester of classes. Tuesday was Amerigroup’s Repack the Backpack event in Chatham County. They gave out thousands of free school supplies this afternoon. “So we’ve been hosting this event for maybe about seven years now. So...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

LifeStar AirMed in Hinesville hosts open house to show new upgrades

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Six months ago, WTOC told you that LifeStar AirMed would be setting up operations in Hinesville. Now their base has completed an upgrade. For the first five months that LifeStar Hinesville has been in operation, crew members were spending their down time in trailers in a field.
HINESVILLE, GA
tourcounsel.com

Abercorn Commons | Shopping center in Savannah, Georgia

Abercorn Common is a 180,000-square-foot (17,000 m2) shopping center in Savannah, Georgia. The center was the first retail center in the U.S. to become LEED-certified, meaning its design incorporates efficiency with attractive buildings and public spaces. The buildings and public spaces resemble Savannah's downtown historic district, with awnings, brick facades,...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Missing Bluffton child found safe

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 10-year-old last was found safe and is back home tonight. Lawson Adams had last been seen on Jan. 30 at about 3:30 p.m. He is about 4’10” and weighs about 75 lbs. He is wearing blue sweatpants, a red shirt, and a navy […]
BLUFFTON, SC
blufftonsun.com

Thrift store owner seeks to build shelter for abused women

Tulips Thrift Store has been open for two years and recently completed renovations has doubled its size. Located in Sheridan Park, Bluffton, it is the dream-child of executive director, Patricia Lopez. Her vision was to open the store as a means to raise money for a long-term residence for victims of domestic violence.
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Broughton St. construction finished ahead of schedule

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday is the City of Savannah’s self-imposed deadline to wrap up work on Broughton Street. This final phase of the road project to replace the temporary pavers with the permanent ones. In fact, they finished the paver project ahead of schedule and there will be...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Residents voice concerns at community meeting held by Bluffton Police

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - Bluffton’s Police Department hosted a community meeting to discuss the gruesome police attack of Tyre Nichols, a man was beaten to death by Memphis police officers. Chief Joe Babkiewicz led much of the discussion. He says while he’s sure national guidelines will be updated soon...
BLUFFTON, SC

