Trenton, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Bensalem Times

Theft/fraud at Bensalem Sunoco

Bensalem Police are investigating a theft/fraud that occurred at the Sunoco, 1432 Street Road, on Dec. 6. It was reported that three unknown males sold the victim a pickup truck by providing a fraudulent paper tag and bill of sale. Those who have any information regarding the identity of these...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Princeton Packet

Princeton Police blotter

Someone entered a Jonathan Dayton Court home and stole $4,000 in cash. The theft was reported Jan. 21. A 32-year-old Hamilton Township man was arrested on two outstanding warrants totaling $1,510 from the Hamilton Township Municipal Court after he was stopped by police on Nassau Street Jan. 18. He was turned over to the Hamilton Township Police Department.
PRINCETON, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Mercer County Swat Teams are Hours into Negotiations After Man Shoots Two

UPDATE: The swat team made entry into to the apartment and the suspect was not inside the apartment just after 2:00Am. TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Mercer County Sheriff’s swat teams have been on Eisenhower Ave between Coolidge Ave after a man shot a man and a female from his second floor apartment. A negotiator has been trying to get the suspect to surrender by shouting over a loudspeaker from a heavily armored vehicle. Swat teams also deployed loud blasts at the apartment but still have gotten no response. The scene is still active as of 2:00 Am. Residents have been evacuated from the area.
TRENTON, NJ
Bensalem Times

Kohl’s retail theft

Bensalem Police are investigating a retail theft that occurred at Kohl’s, located at 2325 Street Road, on Jan. 14. It was reported that an unknown male concealed 10-12 pairs of sneakers, estimated value of $800, into two duffel bags and exited the store without paying. The male was described...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Shore News Network

Police investigating after body of man found on banks of Delaware River

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police are investigating after the body of a 38-year-old Burlington Township man was found along the banks of the Delaware River Thursday afternoon. Police were notified of the body at around 2:37 pm near the area of Commerce Square Boulevard. Upon their arrival the man was found to be deceased. His name was not released at this time. “There were no obvious signs of foul play and the investigation revealed that he entered the water in the area of Riverbank and Wood Street the day prior, on January 25, 2023, where his vehicle was located by The post Police investigating after body of man found on banks of Delaware River appeared first on Shore News Network.
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hamilton Man Dies After Being Struck by a Car in Ewing

EWING, NJ -- A Hamilton Township man has died after being struck by a motor vehicle at an Ewing intersection during the Wednesday evening commuting hours according to the Ewing Township Police Department (ETPD.) At approximately 5:48 p.m, Ewing police officers responded to a call that a pedestrian was involved in a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Pennington Road and Somerset Street. The victim, Michael Roche, 60, of Hamilton, whose identity was confirmed to TAPinto by ETPD, was struck by a single vehicle. ETPD says that the unidentified driver stopped the vehicle, remained at the scene, and is cooperating with the investigation.  Roche was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center for treatment but passed away from injuries sustained in the accident.  The crash is being investigated by Officer Stephen Arnold of the Ewing Police Department with the assistance of the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office Serious Collision Response Team (SCRT.)  Members of the public who may have witnessed the crash or have additional information should contact Detective Justin Quinlan at (606) 882-1313 ext. 7512 or via email at jquinlan@ewingnj.org. Information also can be confidentially reported to the ETPD tip line at (609) 882-7530 or via email to policetipline.org.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
thenjsentinel.com

POLICE INJURED IN WOODBURY ASSAULT

On Friday, January 27th at around 6:35 a.m., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Glover Street for a disturbance. Upon arrival, they discovered a male actively assaulting a female inside the residence. Woodbury police officers immediately intervened with the male, who had armed himself with a knife. Officers attempted to take the male into custody, resulting in the individual violently resisting and injuries being sustained by two Woodbury police officers. Police officers from Woodbury Heights and West Deptford responded and assisted in taking the male into custody.
WOODBURY, NJ
fox56news.com

School bus crashes into NJ home; driver arrested

A Newark man is suspected of driving a school bus under the influence and crashing it into a house in West Caldwell Friday morning, according to police. A Newark man is suspected of driving a school bus under the influence and crashing it into a house in West Caldwell Friday morning, according to police.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Who Fled Fatal Crash Scene Gets Sentence In South Jersey

A 27-year-old Camden man was sentenced to five years in New Jersey state prison for leaving the scene of a fatal crash, authorities said. The sport utility vehicle he was driving collided with another car that had crossed the center lines, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. Christopher...
CAMDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

New York Man Arrested by Township Police for Wawa Robbery Incident

BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ — Bordentown Township Police have arrested a New York man for a robbery incident that took place at a Township Wawa on Wednesday morning, the Department announced.  Alberto Silva-Navarrete, 22, of East 102nd Street in New York, NY, was arrested and charged with robbery, wearing body armor during the commission of a crime and terroristic threats stemming from an incident that took place on Wednesday, January 25 at about 11:44AM at Wawa, located at 237 Route 130.  A Wawa customer told police that he saw Silva-Navarrete remove a gas nozzle from the customer's car and fill a water bottle in his hand with gas. When the customer confronted him, Silva-Navarrete lifted his shirt to show that he was wearing body armor and also intimated that he had a gun.  Silva-Navarrete fled Wawa on foot but was apprehended by Bordentown Township police officers on Route 206 in the area of Dunns Mill Road. No gun was found on Silva-Navarrete.  Silva-Navarrete was arrested and transported to the Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing and is considered innocent until proven guilty.  The Bordentown Township Police Department's investigation was led by Ptl. Harris. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

