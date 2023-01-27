Coroner identifies victim in deadly Highway 41 crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Highway 41 in Huger on Thursday morning.

Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Skyland Westbury of Georgetown died at the scene of the crash which happened along SC-41 (Highway 41) shortly after 7:00 a.m.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department said a vehicle was traveling in the southbound lane of SC-41 when it collided with another vehicle traveling northbound.

Another person involved in the crash was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

Editor’s Note: The coroner’s office sent a correction of Westbury’s name. This update reflects that change.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.