Coroner identifies victim in deadly Highway 41 crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Highway 41 in Huger on Thursday morning.
Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Skyland Westbury of Georgetown died at the scene of the crash which happened along SC-41 (Highway 41) shortly after 7:00 a.m.
Officials with the Charleston Police Department said a vehicle was traveling in the southbound lane of SC-41 when it collided with another vehicle traveling northbound.
Another person involved in the crash was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.
Editor's Note: The coroner's office sent a correction of Westbury's name. This update reflects that change.
