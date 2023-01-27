ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Metro Detroit 2023 major road projects: What to know

Many Michiganders joke that the orange barrel should be the state mascot, with the state Department of Transportation struggling to keep up with road repairs. According to the Michigan Infrastructure & Transportation Association, the 2023 budget for the Highway Program includes $522 million for trunkline modernization, $589 million for bridge replacement and $1.6 billion for road preservation.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
MetroTimes

This cozy Detroit house sits in a wooded urban oasis [PHOTOS]

This Detroit home looks like it could have been plucked straight out of a fairy tale, located at 22322 Roxford St. in the secluded Malvern Hill Subdivision at Seven Mile Road and Grand River Avenue near the city’s Old Redford neighborhood. The 2,812-square-foot Stone Craftsman-style house was built in 1926 by Edward J. Bench and retains much of its old-timey charm and impeccable craftsmanship, including a fireplace, handmade sconces, and a balcony that gazes over more than an acre of woodland, which includes a Sunken Garden built into the landscape.
DETROIT, MI
beltmag.com

Pheasants of Detroit

Because of its abundant open space, Detroit has a thriving ring-necked pheasant population. But what does coming development mean for this iconic bird and its future in the Motor City?. The following story is adapted from an episode of Points North, a narrative podcast about the land, water, and inhabitants...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

HopCat and its Cosmik Fries ready for Royal Oak return

The new HopCat in Royal Oak (430 S. Main St.) will have a soft opening at 10 a.m. Feb. 6, says Project BarFly, the hospitality group that oversees HopCat, Grand Rapids Brewing Company and Stella’s Lounge. Inside the 11,300-square-foot restaurant, 60 taps of curated local craft beer will be offered along with its comfort food menu and, most notably, its famous Cosmik Fries. A public grand opening will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 11....
ROYAL OAK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Holly makes progress rebuilding downtown after devastating summer fire

HOLLY, Mich. – The fire last June that ripped through downtown Holly destroyed historic buildings and businesses. But now, seven months later things are really looking up. The fire took place on June 21, 2022, in the area of East Maple and South Broad streets. Since June, the village...
HOLLY, MI
Detroit News

Belle Isle Winterfest celebrates season

Detroit — Winterfest at the Belle Isle Nature Center on Saturday offered families different activities than the traditional sledding, skating and skiing. Center Director Amy Greene called the festival a "celebration of winter nature," one that was enhanced by freezing temperatures. "We want to help people recognize that ......
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Serial arsonist charged after setting Macomb County work van on fire over the weekend

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Officials have announced that a serial arsonist has been charged after setting a Macomb County work van on fire over the weekend. A news release reported that 36-year-old Jessie Young from Detroit has been charged with the connection of intentionally burning a work van in a parking structure that’s connected to an administration building in Mt. Clemens.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hazel Park native writes music from the heart

Tyler Common of Hazel Park has been performing around Metro Detroit for years. On Monday he and his guitarist paid a visit to “Live in the D,” where they spoke with host Tati Amare. Common describes his sound as pop-rock, and says there are many artists who influence him, including John Mayer. Common’s current project is titled “Never Ending Blues,” which he says has 10 original tracks, and took over 2 1/2 years to complete. “I put everything I had into it...it’s 10 songs I wrote from the heart,” Common said.
HAZEL PARK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘It’s belittling’: Belleville pub looking for vintage 80s beer can stolen from display

BELLEVILLE, Mich. – A pub in Belleville is receiving an abundance of support from the community after they noticed a 1980s beer can was missing from a display on Thursday. Bars are used to patrons sometimes taking their own “souvenirs,” but this time is different. Egan’s Irish Pub in Belleville is looking for a 1980s beer can that was stolen from a display case.
BELLEVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan mother frantically searching for missing son, 2 friends who went missing in Detroit

DETROIT – Multiple agencies are continuing their search for three men who potentially went missing on Detroit’s east side. The mother of one man is hoping for answers. “I’ll never see that beautiful smile. He’ll never tussle with me no more. He’s never gonna lay in bed with me no more. And I know somebody knows something,” said the mother of Armani Kelly, Lorrie Kemp.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Gem in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District listed at $1.2M

A Romanesque Revival-style house in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper, who also designed skyscrapers including the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower, is on the market for $1.2 million. This unique property filled with curved, turret-like rooms and well-preserved features was built in 1906. It has more than 7,000 square feet of living space, along with more than 1,800 square feet of living space in a carriage house apartment above...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Get yourself a fifth of limited edition Pączki vodka for Fat Tuesday

DETROIT – Pączki and vodka lovers have a chance to celebrate Fat Tuesday with a Detroit limited edition spirit. The raspberry Pączki Day vodka is back and will be available to the public on Feb. 3. Last year, Detroit City Distillery sold out of this limited edition...
DETROIT, MI

