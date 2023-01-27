Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Detroit 2023 major road projects: What to know
Many Michiganders joke that the orange barrel should be the state mascot, with the state Department of Transportation struggling to keep up with road repairs. According to the Michigan Infrastructure & Transportation Association, the 2023 budget for the Highway Program includes $522 million for trunkline modernization, $589 million for bridge replacement and $1.6 billion for road preservation.
MetroTimes
This cozy Detroit house sits in a wooded urban oasis [PHOTOS]
This Detroit home looks like it could have been plucked straight out of a fairy tale, located at 22322 Roxford St. in the secluded Malvern Hill Subdivision at Seven Mile Road and Grand River Avenue near the city’s Old Redford neighborhood. The 2,812-square-foot Stone Craftsman-style house was built in 1926 by Edward J. Bench and retains much of its old-timey charm and impeccable craftsmanship, including a fireplace, handmade sconces, and a balcony that gazes over more than an acre of woodland, which includes a Sunken Garden built into the landscape.
Abandoned Eastown Theatre – From Motion Pictures to Drug Deals: Detroit, Michigan 1931-2015
When someone mentions a former Detroit rock palace, the first place that may come to mind for the old-timers would be the Grande Ballroom. But there was a place on the east end of Detroit that became notorious – not just for great rock bands – but for an out-of-control drug haven.
beltmag.com
Pheasants of Detroit
Because of its abundant open space, Detroit has a thriving ring-necked pheasant population. But what does coming development mean for this iconic bird and its future in the Motor City?. The following story is adapted from an episode of Points North, a narrative podcast about the land, water, and inhabitants...
HopCat and its Cosmik Fries ready for Royal Oak return
The new HopCat in Royal Oak (430 S. Main St.) will have a soft opening at 10 a.m. Feb. 6, says Project BarFly, the hospitality group that oversees HopCat, Grand Rapids Brewing Company and Stella’s Lounge. Inside the 11,300-square-foot restaurant, 60 taps of curated local craft beer will be offered along with its comfort food menu and, most notably, its famous Cosmik Fries. A public grand opening will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 11....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Holly makes progress rebuilding downtown after devastating summer fire
HOLLY, Mich. – The fire last June that ripped through downtown Holly destroyed historic buildings and businesses. But now, seven months later things are really looking up. The fire took place on June 21, 2022, in the area of East Maple and South Broad streets. Since June, the village...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Survey: Ann Arbor’s Leslie Park to get new pavilion but where should it go?
ANN ARBOR – Leslie Park is getting a new pavilion this year but it’s up to the community to decide where it will go. Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation (Parks & Rec) is asking locals to help pick out the location through an online community survey. The shelter...
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Custom Independence Twp. house has 50 acres, pond
A custom-built, contemporary-style Oakland County home that has 50 acres of woods, trails and a pond is up for sale. The house is located at 7194 Pine Knob Road in Independence Township near Pine Knob Mountain, the Pine Knob Music Theater and the Pine Knob Golf Club. "The estate sits...
Detroit News
Belle Isle Winterfest celebrates season
Detroit — Winterfest at the Belle Isle Nature Center on Saturday offered families different activities than the traditional sledding, skating and skiing. Center Director Amy Greene called the festival a "celebration of winter nature," one that was enhanced by freezing temperatures. "We want to help people recognize that ......
ClickOnDetroit.com
Serial arsonist charged after setting Macomb County work van on fire over the weekend
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Officials have announced that a serial arsonist has been charged after setting a Macomb County work van on fire over the weekend. A news release reported that 36-year-old Jessie Young from Detroit has been charged with the connection of intentionally burning a work van in a parking structure that’s connected to an administration building in Mt. Clemens.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘They just lost my business that day’: Councilmember wants to ban cashless businesses in Detroit
DETROIT – It’s a trend that is not slowing down, as new numbers show 80% of people prefer paying with cards instead of cash. It’s even led many small businesses to ditch accepting cash altogether, but that’s not sitting well with one Detroit council member. Many...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Hazel Park native writes music from the heart
Tyler Common of Hazel Park has been performing around Metro Detroit for years. On Monday he and his guitarist paid a visit to “Live in the D,” where they spoke with host Tati Amare. Common describes his sound as pop-rock, and says there are many artists who influence him, including John Mayer. Common’s current project is titled “Never Ending Blues,” which he says has 10 original tracks, and took over 2 1/2 years to complete. “I put everything I had into it...it’s 10 songs I wrote from the heart,” Common said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘It’s belittling’: Belleville pub looking for vintage 80s beer can stolen from display
BELLEVILLE, Mich. – A pub in Belleville is receiving an abundance of support from the community after they noticed a 1980s beer can was missing from a display on Thursday. Bars are used to patrons sometimes taking their own “souvenirs,” but this time is different. Egan’s Irish Pub in Belleville is looking for a 1980s beer can that was stolen from a display case.
fox2detroit.com
Donations needed after 133 dogs rescued from suspected dogfighting ring in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An animal nonprofit out of Metro Detroit is looking for donations after more than a hundred dogs were rescued from a suspected dog fighting operation in Detroit. Bark Nation, which is based out of Metro Detroit, said it's animal response unit helped police rescue 133 dogs...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Accumulating messy wintry mix in Metro Detroit this week: What to know
4Warn Weather – We are still watching the more consistent snow falling north of M59 Sunday morning with a rain and snow mix south of that corridor. Be on the lookout for freezing rain or ice. Huron and Tuscola counties are in a Winter Storm Warning until 10 a.m....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan mother frantically searching for missing son, 2 friends who went missing in Detroit
DETROIT – Multiple agencies are continuing their search for three men who potentially went missing on Detroit’s east side. The mother of one man is hoping for answers. “I’ll never see that beautiful smile. He’ll never tussle with me no more. He’s never gonna lay in bed with me no more. And I know somebody knows something,” said the mother of Armani Kelly, Lorrie Kemp.
fox2detroit.com
More snow in Southeast Michigan: Saturday night snowfall totals into Sunday morning
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Another round of snow is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. Snow totals vary greatly depending on your location so here are the details. macOS Ventura: 4 new apps you'll loveCleanMyMac by MacPaw|. Another weather system is gearing up to impact us starting around 5...
ClickOnDetroit.com
More snow this weekend in Metro Detroit: What you need to know to stay safe, warm
Some of you are waking up to a coating of fresh snow from that clipper system that moved through Metro Detroit Friday night. So, watch out for slippery spots on our roads as you head out first thing Saturday morning. Temperatures are in the middle 20s, which means some patchy...
Gem in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District listed at $1.2M
A Romanesque Revival-style house in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper, who also designed skyscrapers including the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower, is on the market for $1.2 million. This unique property filled with curved, turret-like rooms and well-preserved features was built in 1906. It has more than 7,000 square feet of living space, along with more than 1,800 square feet of living space in a carriage house apartment above...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Get yourself a fifth of limited edition Pączki vodka for Fat Tuesday
DETROIT – Pączki and vodka lovers have a chance to celebrate Fat Tuesday with a Detroit limited edition spirit. The raspberry Pączki Day vodka is back and will be available to the public on Feb. 3. Last year, Detroit City Distillery sold out of this limited edition...
