Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

okcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Keeping Kids on Track with Tasks

Getting kids to complete tasks at home can be tricky, but we have just the solution to help them follow through with assigned tasks. Jana LaHood, Rainbow Fleet Resource and Referral Manager, shows us proven ways to get kids to complete chores and why it's so important when it comes to personal growth.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKC Thunder holds Aero-Student Day with high school students, Oklahoma State experts

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Paycom Center in Oklahoma City was full of aerospace experts and hundreds of high school students Friday for the OKC Thunder's Aero-Student Day. “The future of aerospace is the youth — not only being able to fill all the roles in terms of jobs, but providing diversity in perspective and ideas,” said Dr. Jamey Jacob, OSU professor and Unmanned Systems Research Institute (USRI) director. “They make the impossible happen.”
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma law enforcement respond following death of Tyre Nichols

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma law enforcement are responding after the release of the Tyre Nichols video. The Oklahoma City Police Department posted a statement to social media, saying they "condemn the actions of the officers involved in Mr. Nichol's death, and we commend the Memphis Police Department's swift investigation and action terminating the employment of those who were involved".
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

What's Going On in the Metro This Week

From testing out your comedic chops to creating a sculpture... there's lots of fun to be had around the metro this week. Malcolm and Amy show us What's Going On in the Metro and Beyond. You can find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee,...
SHAWNEE, OK
okcfox.com

Freezing rain and ice likely across Oklahoma Monday to Wednesday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A slightly better chance for sleet and freezing rain then arrives on Tuesday morning. Due to warmer air aloft being nudged slightly northward, OKC will have a better chance of seeing more freezing rain than Monday is expected to see. Travel conditions will deteriorate throughout the day as sleet and freezing rain fall across much of the state. South central and southeastern Oklahoma will likely see the highest intensity of precipitation.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

1 shot overnight in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Saturday that left one person in the hospital. Officials say the shooting occurred around 4:20 a.m. near Southwest 39th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. One person was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There are...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Game designers and enthusiasts come together for Playtesting Day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - On Saturday it was Playtesting Day, a monthly event that invites local game designers and enthusiasts to test their concepts. Card games, board games, dice games, and everything in-between were on display to be tested and adjusted for maximum fun. If you missed it this month,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Police investigating drive-by shooting in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police responded to a drive-by shooting in northeast Oklahoma City on Saturday morning and continue to search for suspects. Reports say the incident occurred around 7 a.m. at a residence near Northeast 55th Street. No injuries were reported, however the house was fired upon. There are...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCFD on scene of apartment fire in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in NW OKC. When firefighters arrived on the scene in the 3400 block of N May Ave., they reported heavy smoke and flames engulfing the exterior. OKCFD says firefighters began to search and evacuate...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OHP troopers rescue dog hit by car on I-40

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers rescued a Great Pyrenees dog after he was hit by a car on I-40 near Peebly Rd. on Monday. Around 11 a.m. on Monday, troopers received a report of a dog being struck by a vehicle passing by on I-40. Troopers say the dog was alive, but had bad injuries.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD investigating after stepfather allegedly shoots, kills stepson

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating the seventh homicide of 2023 that occurred in SW OKC. On Sunday morning, police responded to a disturbance call in the 800 block of SW 25th St. around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers learned an argument had broken out between a stepfather and stepson, which quickly escalated.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Stillwater Police using drones to help catch criminals

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Drones in Stillwater are helping law enforcement catch criminals. This week in Stillwater, a DUI crash suspect ran from the scene into the woods. Authorities were able to use “Goliath” to catch him. “We were able to determine that there was a heat...
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

Super Mini Con takes over Wyndham Garden Hotel this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH ) - Super Mini Con has returned to Oklahoma City this weekend at the Wyndham Garden Hotel. All weekend, anime fans are invited to meet and greet with voice actors from Pokémon and Black Clover. The convention has a collection of figurines, artwork, plushies, and much...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

