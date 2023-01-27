Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discount retail store opens new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
The Fancy Feast fiasco that resulted in two elderly women convictedJade Talks CrimeWetumpka, AL
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.Sherif SaadAutauga County, AL
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music LegendApril KillianAlabama State
Related
Miss Alabama USA 2023: Miss Auburn-Opelika wins the crown
Sophie Burzynski, a student at Auburn University, is the new Miss Alabama USA. Burzynski, who competed as Miss Auburn-Opelika USA, was crowned Saturday night during a ceremony at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn. She’ll move on to compete in the Miss USA pageant later this year. Burzynski,...
Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event
CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category. According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college. “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
WSFA
First black astronaut to walk in space speaks at Troy University
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The first black astronaut to walk in space was a keynote speaker at the 3rd annual Troy Alumni Kappa Alpha Psi scholarship breakfast. Now retired, Dr. Bernard Harris, Jr. made his mark on STS-63 in February 1995 as the first African American to perform an extra-vehicular activity in space and perform a physical exam.
wvasfm.org
Caravan for Selma Disaster Relief
A caravan of food, supplies and water for the Selma Disaster Relief Drive left the campus of Alabama State University early Friday. The caravan was led and organized by State Representative Penni McClammy, ASU’s President Dr. Quinton Ross, ASU Vice President of Student Affairs, Dr. Malinda Swoope, and Cubie Raye Hayes with Citizens that Care.
WSFA
Selma High School teacher grateful for the community
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - On January 12th, devastating tornadoes touched down in Dallas County and since then, Selma High School has served as a shelter for that community. Jessica Roberson, an 11th-grade English teacher, has been there every day and every step of the way, supporting her students. She’s even volunteered to help storm victims.
WSFA
2023 Fraud Summit to be held Tuesday in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2023 Fraud Summit, presented by the city of Montgomery, will take place on Tuesday. The annual summit is a way for the city to help protect people from all kinds of scams. It will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Freewill Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1724 Hill Street.
Wisconsin man carves Christian message of hope in wake of Alabama tornado
In the wake of the tornado that ravaged Selma on January 12, wooden crosses that have been stuck in tree stumps or hewn from the trunk of a downed tree have been popping up around Selma, Alabama. One such cross was found on Highway 14 East where the Lutheran Church...
wbrc.com
Non-Profit sends bikes to kids in Selma
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Men, women and children with Bikes-4-kids rolled nearly 100 bikes onto a trailer Saturday morning as they prepared to deliver a spark of hope and joy to children and families impacted by January tornados in Selma. “The kids need a way to get their mind off...
WSFA
Junior parent meeting to be held for MPS parents
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public School parents will have the opportunity to ask questions about the ACT, dual enrollment and more. According to MPS, a meeting is being held at Carver High School Monday at 6 p.m., where parents will have the chance to learn important information about their student’s upcoming school year.
WSFA
The Shoppes at EastChase to host a month-long fitness series
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Starting in February, the Shoppes at EastChase, along with lululemon, will host a month-long fitness series. People can enjoy a free community workout every Saturday in February from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at lululemon. The fitness series will feature a variety of workout styles, from...
Police: Witness puts Vickerstaff in Alabama during ‘Baby Jane Doe’ daughter’s estimated death
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Court documents are revealing new information regarding the Florida man accused of murdering his daughter Amore Wiggins in the decade-old Opelika Baby Jane Doe case. His wife was arrested for not reporting the child missing. According to Opelika police, Lamar Vickerstaff is charged with felony murder, and Ruth Vickerstaff, who was […]
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
School Choice Week is wrapping up and it’s no surprise the state’s highest leaders are beating the “Parent’s Choice” drum. While a popular political slogan these days, it’s an issue that Alabama Education Association stands firmly against. An interesting two-step is shaping up in Montgomery between the powerful union and savvy political leaders. Stay tuned for some fancy footwork.
WSFA
Man dead in Monday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A fatal shooting is under investigation in Montgomery. Maj. Saba Coleman said officers found the victim - an adult male - in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name has not...
WSFA
Selma clinics open this week to help tornado victims with free legal assistance
SELMA, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting this week, survivors of the January 12 tornadoes can get free legal assistance in person around Selma. There are now eight Alabama counties eligible for FEMA assistance: Greene, Sumter, Tallapoosa, Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Hale counties. Those living in these counties can apply for financial help but the process can be pretty confusing. That’s why Alabama attorneys are standing by to help people who may need it.
WSFA
Special Report: Opelika Baby Jane Doe, Amore Wiggins
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been over a decade since the bone remains of a once unidentified child were found in an Opelika mobile home park. Now, 11 years later, Amore Wiggins, formally known as Opelika Baby Jane Doe, has been identified, and two suspects, her father and stepmother, are in custody for the little girl’s death.
WSFA
Gov. Ivey makes Selma economic announcement
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is set to make an economic development announcement in Selma on Friday. She will be joined by Selma & Dallas County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Wayne Vardaman and the organization’s chair, Aubrey Carter. The governor will also be joined by Craig Field Airport and Airport and Industrial Authority Executive Director Jim Corrigan along with company officials.
wtvy.com
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers release 2022 statistics
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has released its statistics from 2022. According to CrimeStoppers, in 2022, they received 1,169 tips and paid out $22,500 to 62 anonymous tipsters. These tips led to 149 arrests and 342 felony criminal charges. Additionally, CrimeStoppers has stated that in partnership with law...
wtvy.com
Man receives life without parole for Troy student’s shooting
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Pike County man pleaded guilty Monday to Capital Murder in the 2019 shooting of a Brundidge store clerk who attended Troy University. Leon Terrell Flowers, 27, received life without parole for the July 24 death of Neil Kumar, per court records. Kumar, 30, was on...
WSFA
2 Montgomery County parks set for ‘major’ improvements
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Montgomery County parks have been awarded thousands in grants, allowing them to receive “major” improvements this year. According to the Montgomery County Commission, a $16,605.00 grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s Scrap Tire Fund will permit Snowdoun Park to receive new mulch, which is expected to be put down in the coming months.
Opelika-Auburn News
LOACHAPOKA LEGEND: Indians dedicate ‘Terry Murph Court’
Honored as “selfless,” “dedicated,” and a “servant leader” of Loachapoka boys basketball for 33 years, former coach Terry Murph saw the Indians’ home court dedicated in his honor on Friday. Murph coached at Loachapoka from 1985 to 2018. At the dedication, Murph received...
Comments / 1