Columbus, OH

Theresa
5d ago

Omg! She’s 12! This horrible person needs held accountable but, so do her parents! Where are her parents? Why is she allowed to run the streets at 2am. This was horrible but she could have been killed! I’m so tired of children paying the price for neglectful parents!

rflyson
5d ago

She was only 12 years meeting up with a man she don't know at 2am in the morning WOW 😲 she should have had her fast tail home where were her parents 😢 shame sorry this happened to her but when you play with fire you get burnt🔥

Papa Het
5d ago

Everyone wants to blame human trafficking and illegals. this is an American citizen who is pure evil. Quit making excuses and protect our kids. Why is a 12 year old ANYWHERE without parents???

Related
NBC4 Columbus

60-year-old man dead in North Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 60-year-old man is dead and another is in stable condition after each victim was shot late Tuesday night in North Linden. Officers were called on reports of a shooting at a home in the 2800 block of Atwood Terrace near Weber Rd. at 11:58 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10 Investigates uncovers Ohio foster children sleeping in offices

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In late July – shortly after 1:30 a.m. – a teenager girl inside the offices of Franklin County Children Services is upset that she has nowhere to go. As a teen in Ohio’s foster care system, she tells a Whitehall police officer she has been sleeping in the office for nearly a week.
OHIO STATE
10TV

2 students charged in connection to fights at Groveport Madison HS

GROVEPORT, Ohio — Two students are facing charges after two fights broke out at Groveport Madison High School Monday afternoon. The Groveport Police Department said at 12:30 p.m., the school resource officer made an emergency call for assistance because of the large fight. Principal Duane Bland clarified in a letter to families that there were two different fights involving six students in total.
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Walk-in shooting victim at Mount Carmel Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into a Mount Carmel hospital early Monday morning. Officers responded to Mount Carmel Franklinton at 2:29 a.m. on Monday after report of a gunshot victim, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim was asleep at their home in the 200 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Tragic death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas: what we know

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are still a lot of questions that have gone unanswered following the death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas. Columbus police confirmed that officers were called to a home on East Whittier Street on a report of a baby not breathing at 10:54 p.m., Saturday. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 1 of 2 boys recovered after Amber Alert has died

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — One of the twin Ohio boys who became the center of a statewide AMBER Alert that garnered nationwide attention last month has died, authorities said.Columbus police said officers were sent to a home shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday on a report of a baby not breathing. Medics transported the baby, who was about 6 months old, to Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.Columbus police said they were "actively investigating." WBNS-TV reports that an autopsy is scheduled Monday. No further details about the child's death were immediately available.Columbus police identified the...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Suspect fresh out of jail can’t afford pizza, steals cash register of Columbus pizza shop instead

Columbus Police are looking for an individual who stole the cash register from a south side Pizza Hut after not being able to afford an order late last year. According to Columbus Police, on Nov. 26, an “unknown subject” entered the Pizza Hut located at 1076 Parsons Ave. and attempted to place an order. The suspect told the employee that he had recently been released from jail, and couldn’t afford to buy a pizza.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

$500K bond set for Ohio man accused of raping 12-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus made man a court appearance in Franklin County on Friday after he was charged with raping a child under 13-years-old. Simeon Turner, 31, received a $500,000 bond on Friday after he was arrested on Monday for raping a 12-year-old girl on Sept. 4, 2022. The judge noted Turner is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus community discusses policing amid death of Tyre Nichols

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hundreds of miles away from Memphis, people in Columbus feel the pain and frustration after the death of Tyre Nichols. On Monday, City leaders, elected officials, the Columbus Division of Police and members of the community brought their pain to the City of Grace Church to talk, listen and heal.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Reward offered for suspect in shooting of 62-year-old man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are offering a cash reward for the suspect who shot and killed a 62-year-old South Linden man in his car eight months ago. Lawrence Smith III, 62, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 2100 block of Hamilton Avenue just before 7:00 a.m. on May 29, according to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
