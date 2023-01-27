COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — One of the twin Ohio boys who became the center of a statewide AMBER Alert that garnered nationwide attention last month has died, authorities said.Columbus police said officers were sent to a home shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday on a report of a baby not breathing. Medics transported the baby, who was about 6 months old, to Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.Columbus police said they were "actively investigating." WBNS-TV reports that an autopsy is scheduled Monday. No further details about the child's death were immediately available.Columbus police identified the...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO