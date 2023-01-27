ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Sunny and calm

It will be sunny and warmer today but winds are still there. Albuquerque National Weather Service says it will be much of the same this week. Mondays can be hard but a little bit of coffee and a smile can make it a tad easier. A wise man once said,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Youth choruses begin new season

A new season is set to begin for the City of Vision’s youth choruses. On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Children’s Chorus of Rio Rancho will begin rehearsing for the season at 12:30 p.m. with the Rio Rancho Youth Chorus following at 2 p.m. The children’s chorus is for those ages 7-11, while the youth chorus runs ages 12-18. Rehearsals take place on the second floor of 4311 Sara Road SE.
RIO RANCHO, NM
City’s hoops teams meet this week; Storm hold edge in both

The city’s coaches, Wally Salata, left, of Rio Rancho High School, and Sean Jimenez of Cleveland High, won’t be masked Tuesday, as they were during the pandemic. (Herron photo) The first of at least two meetings between the City of Vision’s boys’ and girls’ basketball team take place...
RIO RANCHO, NM
Rio Rancho Girl Scout is top seller

Friends, family, and Girl Scouts from Troops 242, 10624, and 10730 hiked The Volcanoes Trail at Petroglyph National Monument on Jan. 1, 2023 for the First Day Hike. (Courtesy photo) Last year, Girl Scout Rio Rancho resident Lillie Parrot (10), was the top seller for all of central and northern...
RIO RANCHO, NM
New positions another step toward reopening Mariposa Fire Station

As part of the city of Rio Rancho Fiscal Year 2023 Mid-Year Budget Adjustments, 15 fire cadets have been added for the remainder of FY 2023, including salary and benefits. The added cadets will take part in a forthcoming academy in order to backfill eight positions and account for seven new positions necessary to reopen Fire Station 6 in the Mariposa neighborhood. The budget adjustment totals just under $345,000 for the new personnel positions.
RIO RANCHO, NM
Rio Rancho has its own ‘festival of the cranes’

If you’ve been on NM 528 in Rio Rancho in recent months, you’ve seen them, looming large on the horizon. The giant steel cranes jutting up from the Intel plant are part of a $3.5 billion initiative by the company to expand its plant and produce new types of semiconductor technology. Construction began after Intel announced the upgrade in May 2021. Last summer, the Journal reported that the company expected the work to be done sometime this year.
RIO RANCHO, NM
SCDC mourns retired K-9 Officer, welcomes new K-9 Officer

The Sandoval County Detention Center announced Friday that retired K-9 Officer Candace died. Candace was a seven-year veteran of Sandoval County, serving at the Sheriff’s Office and the Detention Center. A statement from the county said, “Candace is remembered for her intelligence, , commitment to the job, and personality....
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM

