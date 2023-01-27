ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Cowan
2d ago

hey this pastor is full of crap if he died and went two hell then how is he back two life again I think he is on drugs and a lier like 80 percent of them our no wonder people's faith is falling

Reply(7)
12
phyllis meske
3d ago

Scriptures say the living know they will die but the dead are conscious of nothing at all.The grave is hell

Reply(5)
12
Mnimar
1d ago

I've read a lot of books about these near death hell experiences. Most of the people who claim to have died and gone there say it was because of their unwillingness to forgive. If these are just hallucinations, you'd think they would all be giving different reasons for being sent there. Apparently, forgiveness is extremely important to God. He told me the same thing a few years ago which was a real wake up call for me. After hearing this and reading these stories, I no longer hold grudges or hatred for anyone.

Reply(1)
4
