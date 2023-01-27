President and CEO of Bronx, N.Y.-based Cavalry Hospital Frank Calamari will retire on March 10, after spending 36 years in the role. Mr. Calamari was named president and CEO in 1986, according to a Jan. 31 news release from the hospital. Under his leadership, the hospital's influence grew to include a 25-bed campus at NYU Langone Brooklyn, The Dawn Greene Hospice Unit at Mary Manning Walsh Home in Manhattan and Ozanam Hall of Queens Nursing Home.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO