ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

NYU Langone Health gains stake in 3D digital surgery platform

New York City-based NYU Langone Health has gained an equity stake in 3D digital surgery company Medical iSight as part of a development deal. The collaboration will test the company's visualization, navigation and predictive algorithms on the removal of blood clots after a stroke and blood vessel repair after an aneurysm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

New York hospital CEO retires after 36 years

President and CEO of Bronx, N.Y.-based Cavalry Hospital Frank Calamari will retire on March 10, after spending 36 years in the role. Mr. Calamari was named president and CEO in 1986, according to a Jan. 31 news release from the hospital. Under his leadership, the hospital's influence grew to include a 25-bed campus at NYU Langone Brooklyn, The Dawn Greene Hospice Unit at Mary Manning Walsh Home in Manhattan and Ozanam Hall of Queens Nursing Home.
BRONX, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

UH Newark unveils $1.8B master plan for new hospital

Newark, N.J.-based University Hospital is making progress on a plan to replace its current facility with the unveiling of a $1.8 billion master plan, according to a Jan. 29 New Jersey Business Magazine report. The plan, designed by global architecture, design and planning company Gensler, was presented at a regular...
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy