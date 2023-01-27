Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
CarePoint sale could be on the cards after department of health backs nonprofit status
The New Jersey Department of Health is backing CarePoint Health's plan to maintain the nonprofit status of its three hospitals, indicating that the state health planning board may follow suit when it hears the case on Feb. 3, according to nj.com. CarePoint transitioned into a nonprofit organization last year after...
beckershospitalreview.com
NYU Langone Health gains stake in 3D digital surgery platform
New York City-based NYU Langone Health has gained an equity stake in 3D digital surgery company Medical iSight as part of a development deal. The collaboration will test the company's visualization, navigation and predictive algorithms on the removal of blood clots after a stroke and blood vessel repair after an aneurysm.
beckershospitalreview.com
New York hospital CEO retires after 36 years
President and CEO of Bronx, N.Y.-based Cavalry Hospital Frank Calamari will retire on March 10, after spending 36 years in the role. Mr. Calamari was named president and CEO in 1986, according to a Jan. 31 news release from the hospital. Under his leadership, the hospital's influence grew to include a 25-bed campus at NYU Langone Brooklyn, The Dawn Greene Hospice Unit at Mary Manning Walsh Home in Manhattan and Ozanam Hall of Queens Nursing Home.
beckershospitalreview.com
UH Newark unveils $1.8B master plan for new hospital
Newark, N.J.-based University Hospital is making progress on a plan to replace its current facility with the unveiling of a $1.8 billion master plan, according to a Jan. 29 New Jersey Business Magazine report. The plan, designed by global architecture, design and planning company Gensler, was presented at a regular...
Comments / 0