Columbus barbershop owner to be contestant on 'Survivor'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus barbershop owner will be one of the contestants in the 44th season of the CBS show "Survivor." Matthew Grinstead-Mayle is among the 18 people chosen to participate in the reality-competition franchise. Mayle was born in Pickerington, but currently lives in the capital city with...
Future adds Columbus as additional stop on Future & Friends Tour

COLUMBUS, Ohio — GRAMMY Award-winning rapper, singer and songwriter Future added Columbus as an additional stop as part of his Future & Friends Tour entitled "One Big Party." Future, whose real name is Nayvadius Wilburn, will perform at Nationwide Arena on March 25. The artist known for such hits...
The Kid LAROI bringing 'Bleed For You' college tour to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Kid LAROI will be going on his first ever college tour which includes a show in Columbus. The GRAMMY Award-nominated and multiplatinum recording artist announced the dates for his 'Bleed For You Tour' on Tuesday. The tour includes a stop in Columbus at the Schottenstein...
Columbus community discusses policing amid death of Tyre Nichols

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hundreds of miles away from Memphis, people in Columbus feel the pain and frustration after the death of Tyre Nichols. On Monday, City leaders, elected officials, the Columbus Division of Police and members of the community brought their pain to the City of Grace Church to talk, listen and heal.
10 Investigates uncovers Ohio foster children sleeping in offices

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In late July – shortly after 1:30 a.m. – a teenager girl inside the offices of Franklin County Children Services is upset that she has nowhere to go. As a teen in Ohio’s foster care system, she tells a Whitehall police officer she has been sleeping in the office for nearly a week.
Shake Shack to open Dublin restaurant with drive-thru on Feb. 6

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Shake Shack will be opening a new location in Dublin next week and it will feature the first drive-thru for the restaurant chain in Ohio. The restaurant, located at 3734 West Dublin-Granville Road, will become the state’s seventh location when it opens Feb. 6. In...
Waverly police announce passing of K-9 Gold

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Waverly Police Department in Pike County announced Saturday that K-9 Gold passed away. Gold, an 11-year-old Belgian Malinois passed away while at the Ohio MedVet Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his handler Sergeant Taylor and family, along with Chief Winfield. Gold started his career...
1 dead, 1 hurt after North Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in the North Linden neighborhood of Columbus late Tuesday night, police said. Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to a home in the area of Atwood Terrace and East Weber Drive just before midnight.
Man critically injured in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 30-year-old man was injured in a north Columbus shooting Monday night. Police said the shooting happened just before 10:40 p.m. in the 5000 block of Arborwood Court. Arriving officers found the man at the location suffering from gunshot wounds. The person was taken to Riverside...
2 students charged in connection to fights at Groveport Madison HS

GROVEPORT, Ohio — Two students are facing charges after two fights broke out at Groveport Madison High School Monday afternoon. The Groveport Police Department said at 12:30 p.m., the school resource officer made an emergency call for assistance because of the large fight. Principal Duane Bland clarified in a letter to families that there were two different fights involving six students in total.
Columbus Zoo closes due to winter weather hitting central Ohio

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced it is closed on Wednesday due to the heavy snow/rain mix hitting central Ohio. “The safety and wellbeing of the animals, our guests, and staff is our top priority. Please know that the animals continue to be in great care, thanks to our devoted Animal Care and Facilities teams,” the zoo said.
Religion education program now up and running in Licking Valley

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The bus is hard to miss. It’s bright red and will transport Licking Valley Intermediate School students down the road to a local church for Bible-based instruction. The bus is from LifeWise Academy, a non-profit program that started operating in the Licking Valley Local Schools...
