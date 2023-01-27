Read full article on original website
Columbus barbershop owner to be contestant on 'Survivor'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus barbershop owner will be one of the contestants in the 44th season of the CBS show "Survivor." Matthew Grinstead-Mayle is among the 18 people chosen to participate in the reality-competition franchise. Mayle was born in Pickerington, but currently lives in the capital city with...
Future adds Columbus as additional stop on Future & Friends Tour
COLUMBUS, Ohio — GRAMMY Award-winning rapper, singer and songwriter Future added Columbus as an additional stop as part of his Future & Friends Tour entitled "One Big Party." Future, whose real name is Nayvadius Wilburn, will perform at Nationwide Arena on March 25. The artist known for such hits...
The Kid LAROI bringing 'Bleed For You' college tour to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Kid LAROI will be going on his first ever college tour which includes a show in Columbus. The GRAMMY Award-nominated and multiplatinum recording artist announced the dates for his 'Bleed For You Tour' on Tuesday. The tour includes a stop in Columbus at the Schottenstein...
Columbus community discusses policing amid death of Tyre Nichols
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hundreds of miles away from Memphis, people in Columbus feel the pain and frustration after the death of Tyre Nichols. On Monday, City leaders, elected officials, the Columbus Division of Police and members of the community brought their pain to the City of Grace Church to talk, listen and heal.
Judge sentences man who threatened to fly plane into Anheuser-Busch plant in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who threatened to fly a plane into the Anheuser-Busch plant in north Columbus last year was sentenced on Tuesday. A judge sentenced 26-year-old James Meade II to 36 months of community control. Meade must also maintain employment or be in an employment program and he cannot use social media or contact his co-defendant, Thomas Develin.
10 Investigates uncovers Ohio foster children sleeping in offices
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In late July – shortly after 1:30 a.m. – a teenager girl inside the offices of Franklin County Children Services is upset that she has nowhere to go. As a teen in Ohio’s foster care system, she tells a Whitehall police officer she has been sleeping in the office for nearly a week.
Dozens rally outside Ohio Statehouse demanding justice for Tyre Nichols
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dozens of people gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse Saturday calling for justice of Tyre Nichols, a man who died after being viciously beaten by five Memphis police officers earlier this month. More than 50 people gathered in Columbus for Ohio’s “Justice for Tyre” rally organized by...
Shake Shack to open Dublin restaurant with drive-thru on Feb. 6
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Shake Shack will be opening a new location in Dublin next week and it will feature the first drive-thru for the restaurant chain in Ohio. The restaurant, located at 3734 West Dublin-Granville Road, will become the state’s seventh location when it opens Feb. 6. In...
City Council looking to lower speed limit in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Big changes could be on the way to downtown Columbus, especially for drivers. Columbus City Council is beginning the process of reducing the speed limit across downtown. The current speed limit on many major downtown streets is 35 mph, but that could change to 25 mph...
Waverly police announce passing of K-9 Gold
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Waverly Police Department in Pike County announced Saturday that K-9 Gold passed away. Gold, an 11-year-old Belgian Malinois passed away while at the Ohio MedVet Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his handler Sergeant Taylor and family, along with Chief Winfield. Gold started his career...
Some residents of Latitude Five25 now moving into permanent housing
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After a month of uncertainty and wondering, residents of Latitude Five25 are starting to move into new housing. 10TV caught up with Ann Barrett, who just finished moving into her new apartment on Monday. “I feel wonderful, so great to be here,” she said. She...
1 dead, 1 hurt after North Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in the North Linden neighborhood of Columbus late Tuesday night, police said. Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to a home in the area of Atwood Terrace and East Weber Drive just before midnight.
Man critically injured in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 30-year-old man was injured in a north Columbus shooting Monday night. Police said the shooting happened just before 10:40 p.m. in the 5000 block of Arborwood Court. Arriving officers found the man at the location suffering from gunshot wounds. The person was taken to Riverside...
'Heartbroken and saddened': Columbus leaders react to video showing death of Tyre Nichols
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus city leaders expressed disgust Friday evening after the city of Memphis released video showing a man being fatally beaten by five officers earlier this month. The video shows police beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols for three minutes on Jan. 7. Nichols' family and lawyers likened the...
2 students charged in connection to fights at Groveport Madison HS
GROVEPORT, Ohio — Two students are facing charges after two fights broke out at Groveport Madison High School Monday afternoon. The Groveport Police Department said at 12:30 p.m., the school resource officer made an emergency call for assistance because of the large fight. Principal Duane Bland clarified in a letter to families that there were two different fights involving six students in total.
After-school enrichment program providing kids with safe environment in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Every day after school, some Columbus City School students walk back into a building — not for class but for an after-school enrichment program. And so does sixth grade student Stephon Gardner. "I would recommend coming here,” he said. He enjoys playing video games...
Latitude Five25 residents upset following meeting with city leaders
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s been a month since residents of Latitude Five25 were displaced after some pipes burst causing electrical issues. On Wednesday night, 90 residents met in front of city and county leaders searching for answers as to what’s next. For the last few weeks, they’ve...
Columbus Zoo closes due to winter weather hitting central Ohio
POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced it is closed on Wednesday due to the heavy snow/rain mix hitting central Ohio. “The safety and wellbeing of the animals, our guests, and staff is our top priority. Please know that the animals continue to be in great care, thanks to our devoted Animal Care and Facilities teams,” the zoo said.
Religion education program now up and running in Licking Valley
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The bus is hard to miss. It’s bright red and will transport Licking Valley Intermediate School students down the road to a local church for Bible-based instruction. The bus is from LifeWise Academy, a non-profit program that started operating in the Licking Valley Local Schools...
Police: Parent assaults Columbus City Schools bus driver in Hilltop neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A parent of a Columbus City Schools student is accused of assaulting a bus driver in Hilltop neighborhood Tuesday. The Columbus Division of Police said the assault happened in the 100 block of Belvidere Avenue, just south of West Broad Street, around 3 p.m. A CCS...
