Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Places to Eat Seafood on Delmarva (Outside of Ocean City)Katie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
Jay Briscoe, US Star Wrestler, Dies at 38WilliamLaurel, DE
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
Related
WMDT.com
Police: Florida man arrested for shooting into occupied Felton home
FELTON, Del. – A Florida man was arrested early Tuesday morning after police say he shot into an occupied Felton home. Shortly before 7 a.m., troopers were called to a residence in the 100 block of Lake Drive for a report of gunshots fired into the house. When they arrived, troopers found that the home had been hit several times by shots that were fired from the outside. The residence was occupied by a 43-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman, and three children at the time. No one was injured.
WMDT.com
Pair arrested for burglary in Lewes
LEWES, Del. – Police arrested two people, including a juvenile, for breaking into a Lewes home Sunday night. Shortly after 10 p.m., troopers responded to a home on Pecan Court for a report that multiple subjects were trying to break into a residence. The homeowner was reportedly not home at the time but saw on his security camera that there was a man holding a large knife and walking around the screened-in porch area. Troopers arrived at the scene and found that a screen door and screen window had been cut, and a glass window had been shattered.
WMDT.com
Juvenile charged following bomb threat at Somerset Co. high school
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – A juvenile has been charged in connection to a bomb threat at a Somerset County school Wednesday morning. We’re told at around 7 a.m., deputies responded to Washington High School for a bomb threat received by school officials via email. School Resource Deputies assigned to the school immediately requested the necessary support services, secured the scene, and coordinated the evacuation of students, staff, and faculty. Additional Somerset County Sheriff’s Office personnel and K-9 units from the Maryland State Fire Marshall’s Office, Maryland State Police, and Salisbury City Police Department worked further to secure and search the school.
WBOC
Teen Accused of Setting Fire to Fruitland Home
FRUITLAND, Md.- A teen has been accused of intentionally starting a fire in Fruitland Friday afternoon. The State Fire Marshal says the fire happened on the front porch of a one-story home home on N. Dulany Ave. around 1:30 p.m. No injuries were reported, according to the fire marshal. The...
Troopers Arrest Man for Felony DUI and Gun Charges
Last night the Delaware State Police arrested 46-year-old Harold Hampton of Felton, Delaware on gun and DUI charges following a traffic stop that occurred in the Camden area. On January […] The post Troopers Arrest Man for Felony DUI and Gun Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WMDT.com
Salisbury fatal crash under investigation
SALISBURY, Md. – Police are continuing to investigate a crash that claimed the life of one Wednesday morning in Salisbury. At around 4:50 a.m., officers responded to the area of East Salisbury Parkway and Tilghman Road for a reported vehicle crash with injuries. Officers arrived at the scene to find the Salisbury Fire Department tending to multiple victims.
WGMD Radio
Three Charged for Stealing a Vehicle in Seaford
Seaford Police arrested three men after a report of a stolen vehicle on Chandler Street Thursday night around 7:20. Police learned the vehicle was left running with a child still in a rear seat. The vehicle was located on Old Furnace Road but the driver refused to stop as the driver fled from police – finally stopping on Conrail Road – and three people ran off on foot. All three were arrested with help from DSP Aviation and Troop 5 units.
WMDT.com
Felton traffic stop leads to discovery of handgun hidden in vehicle
FELTON, Del. – A Felton man is facing multiple charges after police found a handgun hidden in his vehicle. On January 28th, around 8:09 p.m., Delaware State Police say a trooper saw a driver fail to use a turn signal when turning onto South State Street from Banning Road. The driver continued, making multiple other moving violations in his Ford Taurus, say police.
WMDT.com
Seaford Police asking for public’s help in identifying robbery suspect
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. We’re told the suspect (pictured above) robbed Wawa at approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at...
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police issue Gold Alert for Felton woman
FELTON, Del. – Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 25-year-old woman not seen since early Sunday. Police say Daeonna Chauka was last seen in the Felton area. However, attempts to contact her have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
Police investigating shooting in Seaford
SEAFORD, DE – Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Seaford early Friday morning. At around 12:20 am, a resident of Nylon Avenue reported that his home was targeted by gunfire. Whe officers arrived on scene, a 19-year-old woman said that her home had been struck by gunfire. The house was also occupied by two 21-year-old men at the time. No injuries were reported. Police found shell casings outside the home, but the investigation did not lead to any suspects. No arrests have been made. The post Police investigating shooting in Seaford appeared first on Shore News Network.
Troopers Arrest Man With a Stolen Gun
The Delaware State Police arrested 30-year-old Brandon Marshall of Dover, Delaware yesterday afternoon after he was found to be in possession of a stolen gun during a traffic stop. On […] The post Troopers Arrest Man With a Stolen Gun appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
delawarebusinessnow.com
14 fast-charging stations for electric vehicles go into operation
Fourteen new vehicle DC Fast Charging stations funded by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control have gone into service. Grants were awarded to several businesses and one Delaware municipality. The chargers will be accessible to the public 24 hours a day and users will pay a fee for powering their vehicles.
WBOC
Most Wanted Monday – January 30, 2023
We've been low on captures lately, and the Wicomico County sheriff's office needs your help identifying some fugitives. Captain Tim Robinson joins us with another batch of baddies.
WMDT.com
City of Salisbury holds Buddy Celebration
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury held their first annual Buddy Celebration on Tuesday. The event was held at the Room and Board and was done as a thank you from the city to their new hires for choosing the city as their career. We want to hear...
WMDT.com
Seaford Police working to identify shoplifting suspect
SEAFORD, Del. – The Seaford Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for shoplifting tools from Lowes. Police say the suspect was last seen driving a white-colored 2018 Toyota with Maryland registration 7DF6619. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked...
Fiery Car Crash Leaves One Dead in Wicomico County
MARYLAND – As part of an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident in Wicomico County, deputy state fire marshals are working in conjunction with the Maryland State Police Crash Team on an accident that took place on Monday afternoon. In the vicinity of the Westside Fire Station, a 2001 Dodge pickup truck near the Bivalve Westside Fire Station at 21045 Nanticoke Road left the road for unknown reasons and collided with metal bollards. A short distance from the fire station, the truck crashed and caught fire after it came to rest just feet from the station. The sole occupant The post Fiery Car Crash Leaves One Dead in Wicomico County appeared first on Shore News Network.
WMDT.com
Salisbury woman sentenced for assault stemming from hit and run crash
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury woman has been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars for assault. In September, 21-year-old Nashala Williams pleaded guilty to first and second degree assault, as well as illegal possession of a firearm. The charges stem from a car crash on February 28,...
WBOC
UPDATE: Victim in Monday's Fatal Accident in Seaford Identified
SEAFORD, Del. - Police have identified the victim in Monday's fatal accident on Sussex Highway as George Jefferson, 69, of Hebron, Maryland. Police say Jefferson was killed in a crash while stopped for a school bus. According to Delaware State Police, on Monday, Jan. 23 around 7:11 a.m., a 2012...
delawarepublic.org
DNREC to fund 14 new electric vehicle fast charging stations in Delaware
DNREC is funding new electric vehicle fast charging stations in all three counties. DNREC awarded grants to 14 locations to install the new stations. The state is not running them. They will be operated by private businesses - with 13 locations at hotels, restaurants, convenience stores and traditional gas stations - with the City of Milford handling the 14th.
Comments / 0