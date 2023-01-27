Read full article on original website
SCDC mourns retired K-9 Officer, welcomes new K-9 Officer
The Sandoval County Detention Center announced Friday that retired K-9 Officer Candace died. Candace was a seven-year veteran of Sandoval County, serving at the Sheriff’s Office and the Detention Center. A statement from the county said, “Candace is remembered for her intelligence, , commitment to the job, and personality....
Mariposa Fire Station to be re-opened with added city positions
As part of the city of Rio Rancho Fiscal Year 2023 Mid-Year Budget Adjustments, 15 fire cadets have been added for the remainder of FY 2023, including salary and benefits. The added cadets will take part in a forthcoming academy in order to backfill eight positions and account for seven new positions necessary to reopen Fire Station 6 in the Mariposa neighborhood. The budget adjustment totals just under $345,000.
A Mom & More: Let me introduce myself
It’s been a very busy few weeks for me. I moved into my position at the Rio Rancho Observer at the start of the year. Many of you have stopped by the office to meet me or have called in or emailed you welcome. It is all very much appreciated.
Rio Rancho has its own ‘festival of the cranes’
If you’ve been on NM 528 in Rio Rancho in recent months, you’ve seen them, looming large on the horizon. The giant steel cranes jutting up from the Intel plant are part of a $3.5 billion initiative by the company to expand its plant and produce new types of semiconductor technology. Construction began after Intel announced the upgrade in May 2021. Last summer, the Journal reported that the company expected the work to be done sometime this year.
Sunny and calm
It will be sunny and warmer today but winds are still there. Albuquerque National Weather Service says it will be much of the same this week. Mondays can be hard but a little bit of coffee and a smile can make it a tad easier. A wise man once said,...
Youth choruses begin new season
A new season is set to begin for the City of Vision’s youth choruses. On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Children’s Chorus of Rio Rancho will begin rehearsing for the season at 12:30 p.m. with the Rio Rancho Youth Chorus following at 2 p.m. The children’s chorus is for those ages 7-11, while the youth chorus runs ages 12-18. Rehearsals take place on the second floor of 4311 Sara Road SE.
City’s hoops teams meet this week; Storm hold edge in both
The city’s coaches, Wally Salata, left, of Rio Rancho High School, and Sean Jimenez of Cleveland High, won’t be masked Tuesday, as they were during the pandemic. (Herron photo) The first of at least two meetings between the City of Vision’s boys’ and girls’ basketball team take place...
Gas leak closes King Blvd. Thursday
The Rio Rancho Police Department posted on social media Thursday that King Blvd. was closed because of a gas leak. Construction on King Blvd. began on Jan. 3 and is expected to continue until September. The gas leak closed King between Unser Blvd. and Wilpett Road for roughly an hour.
