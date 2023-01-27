Read full article on original website
Can Amazon disrupt the pharmacy industry?
Amazon has experimented with different projects in healthcare the past few years, but its current focus seems to be at the pharmacy counter — the digital one, at least. Its latest declaration to the industry came last week when it debuted RxPass, a $5-a-month generic drug plan for Prime members.
Dollar General CFO to retire as retailer dips toes in healthcare
John Garratt will retire as CFO of Dollar General on June 2 after more than eight years with the company. 1. Dollar General said it will evaluate options for its next CFO but is not currently conducting an external search. 2. The move comes at a time when Dollar General...
A look at Amazon's healthcare layoffs
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said Jan. 4 the company plans to eliminate 18,000 jobs throughout the organization, some of which include employees spearheading its healthcare initiatives, CNBC reported Jan. 31. Here is a look at Amazon's most recent healthcare layoffs:. Amazon Pharmacy: Amazon's online pharmacy, which recently rolled out RxPass,...
Telehealth company Wheel lays off 28% of workforce
Virtual care company Wheel laid off 28 percent of its workforce Jan. 31, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. The move affected 56 employees. One former account executive wrote on LinkedIn that he discovered the news by losing network access during a client meeting. Wheel also let go of 35 employees,...
Nearly 1K drug prices rose in January
So far in 2023, pharmaceutical companies have raised prices on 988 brand-name drugs for an average 5 percent wholesale acquisition cost increase, according to 46brooklyn Research, a nonprofit that tracks drug pricing data. This is the highest number of January drug price increases since 2011, its dashboard shows. More than...
Why patients are picking new providers: 8 notes
A recent survey from IT company Accenture found that more patients are switching healthcare providers than in previous years, and it identified four attributes patients look for in a provider. Researchers collected responses from more than 21,000 consumers between 2017 and 2021. They found the number of patients switching providers...
North Carolina hospital launches on-demand pay for workers
Mount Airy, N.C.-based Northern Regional Hospital is experimenting with on-demand pay benefits for employees as part of its recruitment and retention efforts. Northern Regional, a 133-bed hospital, is partnering with financial services company DailyPay to provide employees with access to their earned pay before their traditional payday, according to a Jan. 24 news release.
