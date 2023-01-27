Read full article on original website
Governor Carney Announces Chief Diversity Officer at Department of Human Resources
WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney announced the appointment of Richard M. Potter, Jr. to serve as the State of Delaware’s Chief Diversity Officer. He will oversee the Department of Human Resources’ (DHR) Division of Diversity and Inclusion and lead the state’s commitment to maintaining a state government workforce that is reflective of the state’s population.
DPH Encourages Masking, Other Precautionary Measures For Visitors To Legislative Hall
DOVER, DE (Jan. 30, 2023) – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) has been notified of multiple positive cases of COVID-19 that could be related to several in-person events last week in and around Legislative Hall. Out of an abundance of caution, DPH is offering recommendations to those planning to attend Joint Finance Committee hearings beginning Tuesday Jan. 31, to reduce any potential risk of spread of the virus.
Statement from DE Law Enforcement Partnership on the Death of Tyre Nichols
The leaders of Delaware’s Law Enforcement Partnership and its members, together with the Secretary of the Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security are outraged by the actions of the Memphis Police officers who participated in the heinous crimes that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. The egregious conduct of these officers is inconsistent with the values that lie at the core of the Law Enforcement profession. We are saddened and troubled by the death of Mr. Nichols and we extend our deepest condolences to his family as they grapple with his untimely, unnecessary, and violent death.
