FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCincinnati, OH
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CincinnatiTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
Among The Countless Guests Of Ohio’s Oldest Hotel Founded In 1803 Are 12 Erstwhile U.S. PresidentsMadocLebanon, OH
Ohio issues adult alert for missing man
An adult alert has been issued in Ohio for a missing man The missing man is Norman Maybury from Montgomery County. Officials say Norman suffers from Alzheimer’s and drove away from his home on January 29 at 2:00pm. Law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Norman was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram, Plate number ESS9918, […]
cincinnatistate.edu
Condolences to the family of Richard Weiland, Cincinnati State Board member, advocate, and donor
Richard “Dick” Weiland, a Cincinnati philanthropist and lobbyist, and a past member of the College Board of Trustees, died Jan. 19, 2023. Weiland served as a lobbyist for the College, and was also a top donor to the College, including a 2011 donation of $500,000 to establish a scholarship program at Cincinnati State in memory of the Reverend Fred Shuttlesworth, a national U.S. civil rights leader.
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
1. Sysco - Warehouse Order Selector. Sysco is hiring to fill multiple warehouse order selector roles. These full-time positions pay up to $80,000 a year. Hermann Services is seeking a full-time service plumber. The job pays between $60,000 to $90,000 a year.
wvxu.org
As out-of-town landlords face city lawsuits, we look at how such investors impact the community
Cincinnati has filed suit against several out-of-town landlords for repeated violations. The list includes VineBrook Homes. The city calls its landlord practices illegal and predatory. In a statement, Mayor Aftab Pureval said: "VineBrook's neglectful behavior has caused significant harm to renters, and the city of Cincinnati will fight back with...
WLWT 5
Harriet Beecher Stowe House presents The People Who Made Madisonville
CINCINNATI — The Harriet Beecher Stowe House will be hosting a lecture series called The People Who Made Madisonville on Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. The village of Madisonville, Ohio, now a neighborhood within Cincinnati, has a remarkable tradition of civic leadership by persons of color, and many of its leaders are also residents of the Walnut Hills neighborhood.
Law enforcement respond to reported shooting at Dayton house
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police have responded to a reported shooting in a Dayton neighborhood. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were dispatched to the 300 block of Fernwood Avenue at 1:51 p.m. for a reported shooting into a house. It is not known at this time if anyone was injured. Our 2 […]
Fox 19
Endangered missing adult may be in possession of handgun, Cincinnati Police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police are in search of an endangered missing woman who may be carrying a handgun, according to District Four Police Captain, Mark Burns. Police say that Kimberly Goddard, 62, said she was going for a walk in the City of Wyoming area Saturday and never returned.
Riverside parents indicted after children found malnourished
According to Heck, a 15-month-old child was taken by ambulance to Dayton Children's Hospital after medical staff at a clinic deemed them so severely malnourished.
linknky.com
Bellevue’s Enson Harbor announces closure
Just over a year after its opening, Enson Harbor announced via Facebook that Sunday was the restaurant’s final day in operation. In the same post, the seafood restaurant announced that a Chinese Dim Sum restaurant will soon take its place. “It’s the last day of Enson Harbor. We are...
Employees at two Silfex facilities face layoffs; Parent company announces
MIAMI VALLEY — The parent company of two local semiconductor manufacturing facilities announced layoffs Wednesday. Silfex, a division of Lam Research Corporation, operates two facilities in Eaton and Springfield. The parent company announced Wednesday plans to lay off seven percent (about 1,300 employees) globally, a Lam Research spokesperson told News Center 7.
dayton247now.com
5-year-old child weighs 20 lbs: Parents indicted for severely malnourished children
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- 20-year-old Maleah Renee HenryReed and 25-year-old Dustin William Shade, both of Riverside, have been indicted on counts in connection to their children being seriously malnourished, according to Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. Defendant Henry-Reed took her 15-month-old daughter to Hope Medical Center in Dayton on...
2 juveniles in custody after 2 homes shot in Dayton
Police said two homes were struck by gunfire, however, no one inside the residences was injured.
WLWT 5
Broken parking lot payment kiosk, Venmo request leave drivers reluctant to send cash
CINCINNATI — Kelly Ryan cast a skeptical eye Friday on signs stuck to a parking lot payment kiosk on Vine Street in Cincinnati's Over-the-Rhine neighborhood. "I don't know who I’m Venmo’ing or where that money is going," Ryan said. "Venmo is secure, but not enough for me."
Miami University student, parents found dead in possible murder-suicide at Ohio home
DUBLIN — The Dublin Police Department is investigating a local family’s death as a possible murder-suicide. Dublin Police were called to the 7300 block of Balfoure Circle at around 2 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, a spokesperson for the department stated. Officers responded after a “friend of one of the residents” requested a wellness check.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Mathers Street in Evanston
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Mathers Street in Evanston. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WKRC
Man arrested after allegedly punching his 10-month-old son in the face
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A Roselawn man was arrested after allegedly punching his 10-month-old son in the face. Martinez Payton is accused of "closed fist punching" his child two times in the face, according to a police report. Payton was charged with child endangering and domestic violence. Payton was arraigned...
wvxu.org
A conservative group goes undercover at local schools; and is Bengals coverage too frivolous? Plus more top stories
A conservative media group goes undercover and makes secret recordings in several local schools. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the anti-critical race theory sting — and how schools are responding. Plus, Lakota Local School District’s superintendent resigns. We’ll hear about the explosive allegations against a district board member.
15-year-old male injured in Roselawn shooting
A 15-year-old male was shot in Roselawn Friday; transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WCPO
Friends mourn Miami University student found dead alongside family in apparent murder-suicide
OXFORD, Ohio — Friends and classmates are mourning a Miami University sophomore who was found dead alongside his mother and father just days before classes resumed. Anish Rajaram, 19, was found dead in his Dublin, Ohio home on Jan. 18. Investigators said he, his mom and his dad had been dead for days after an apparent murder-suicide. Police are still working to determine who pulled the trigger.
Miami Valley law enforcement speak out after Tyre Nichols footage released
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement agencies from across the Miami Valley have began speaking out after graphic footage was released by the Memphis Police Department showing the arrest of Tyre Nichols. Nichols was reportedly pulled over by Memphis Police for a traffic stop on Saturday, Jan. 7 and died 3-days later. Wearing the uniform […]
