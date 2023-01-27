ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Durham Investigation, led by John Durham, was originally tasked with examining the origins of the Russia investigation and determining if there was any misconduct on the part of government officials. However, the recent revelation that the investigation expanded to include a criminal probe into Trump's financial dealings has raised eyebrows. This is because it seems to indicate that the investigation may have gone beyond its original scope and may have had a different objective altogether.
Jim Jordan presented with factual details he prefers not to know

At the height of the Watergate scandal, as Richard Nixon prepared to resign, the then-president still had a handful of unyielding Republican allies. One of them, Rep. Earl Landgrebe of Indiana, was asked about his perspective the day before Nixon left the White House in disgrace. “Don’t confuse me with...
Abbas urges US spymaster to pressure Israel to stop ‘aggression’

President Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas met with CIA Director William Burns in Ramallah on Sunday, amid heightened tensions following two Palestinian terrorist attacks in Jerusalem. Abbas briefed Burns on the “dangerous developments and the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, and the importance of urgent intervention to pressure the Israeli...
68% of online antisemitism comes from Palestinians or progressives

Sixty-eight percent of antisemitic discourse on social media originates from Palestinian or pro-Palestinian progressive circles, a report presented by Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli shows. The report was presented at the weekly Cabinet meeting on Sunday, in conjunction with International Holocaust Remembrance Day. It provides a comprehensive analysis...
Israeli Cabinet approves sealing homes of terrorists who commit non-lethal attacks

The Israeli Cabinet on Sunday adopted a proposal to seal the homes of terrorists who commit non-lethal attacks, with the policy to be applied to the home of the 13-year-old Palestinian who shot and seriously wounded two people in Jerusalem on Saturday. Muhammad Aliyat, of the capital’s Silwan/Shiloach neighborhood, shot...
Macron extends condolences over Jerusalem terror in call with Netanyahu

French President Emmanuel Macron extended his condolences to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday over the killing of seven people in a Palestinian terror attack on Friday night. The two leaders also “sharply” condemned Iran’s involvement in Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and agreed to meet soon....
Elevated demand, inflation lead Birthright to shutter registration early

Ask and ye shall receive. For Birthright Israel, that meant filling all 12,000 slots for its 10-day, 2023 summer trips to Israel from the U.S. and Canada, forcing it to close the application process early. This application period was 20 days—with trip dates posted just two days ago—rather than the typical three months.
Israel and UAE trips inspire aspiring leaders

The economic and national security impacts of the Abraham Accords have received widespread attention. A lesser-explored theme is that the kids—or in this case young adults—are alright. Having checked in with JNS within the first 24 hours of arriving in Israel, some of the 40 undergraduate student leaders...
Seven killed in airstrike on truck convoy in eastern Syria–report

Seven people were killed near the Syria-Iraq border on Sunday night when a truck convoy was hit by unidentified aircraft, according to Saudi media. The strike occurred in near the city of Al-Bukamal according to Al Arabiya, which cited U.K.-based war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR). The seven casualties were drivers and their assistants, all non-Syrians, according to the report.
