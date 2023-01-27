ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KOKI FOX 23

Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 50 catchers

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto has been the cream of the fantasy baseball crop when it comes to catchers over the past few seasons. Realmuto has represented a very valuable fantasy asset throughout his career: Elite-level offense from the catcher position. Those who have watched baseball over the decades know...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Peyton Manning Development

Colts legend Peyton Manning could reportedly play a major role in the team's next coaching hire. Per MMQB's Albert Breer, the Colts are working on bringing Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to Indy for a second interview which could happen as soon as Wednesday. Noting, "among ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX

