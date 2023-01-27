Read full article on original website
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 50 catchers
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto has been the cream of the fantasy baseball crop when it comes to catchers over the past few seasons. Realmuto has represented a very valuable fantasy asset throughout his career: Elite-level offense from the catcher position. Those who have watched baseball over the decades know...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
NFL World Reacts To The Peyton Manning Development
Colts legend Peyton Manning could reportedly play a major role in the team's next coaching hire. Per MMQB's Albert Breer, the Colts are working on bringing Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to Indy for a second interview which could happen as soon as Wednesday. Noting, "among ...
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KOKI FOX 23
Super Bowl 2023: Key moves, crucial wins and turning points in Eagles' NFC title run
For most of the offseason, the Dallas Cowboys were favored to win the NFC East. The idea that the Philadelphia Eagles would not only win the division but be in the Super Bowl seemed farfetched. The Eagles had an improving quarterback in Jalen Hurts, a fantastic supporting cast on offense...
KOKI FOX 23
Super Bowl 2023: Andy Reid, Eagles reunited 10 years since their split bore fruit for both
Over 14 years, the marriage was often good. At times, it was even great. But it never reached the ultimate peak. So each spouse found a new partner, and alas, they learned of even greater heights. No, we’re not talking about your friend’s cousin’s brother-in-law. We’re talking...
Comments / 0