ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOKI FOX 23

7th Memphis officer disciplined, EMTs fired in Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — Two more Memphis police officers have been disciplined and three emergency responders fired in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols, officials said Monday, widening the circle of punishment for the shocking display of police brutality after video showed many more people failed to help him beyond the five officers accused of beating him to death.
MEMPHIS, TN
KOKI FOX 23

Photos: Tyre Nichols remembered at funeral service

Tyre Nichols remembered at funeral service MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 01: The casket of Tyre Nichols is seen during his funeral at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church on February 1, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. On January 7th, 29-year-old Nichols was violently beaten for three minutes by Memphis police officers at a traffic stop and died of his injuries. Five Black Memphis Police officers have been fired after an internal investigation found them to be directly responsible for the beating and have been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two charges of aggravated kidnapping, two charges of official misconduct and one charge of official oppression. (Photo by Andrew Nelles-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images)
MEMPHIS, TN
KOKI FOX 23

Tyre Nichols death: 6th Memphis police officer relieved of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A sixth police officer has been relieved from duty in connection with the investigation into Tyre Nichols’ death following a confrontation with officers earlier this month, WHBQ-TV reported. Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after video released by police showed officers beating him...
MEMPHIS, TN
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa community holds vigil in memory of Tyre Nichols

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa community came together Sunday evening to show support for and to honor the life of Tyre Nichols, the man who died after being beaten by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee. The vigil took place at Morning Star Baptist Church in north Tulsa and was...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy