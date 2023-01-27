ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnsonville, NY

Daily Voice

Drunk Driver On Thruway In Bethlehem Had Teen In Car, Police Say

A 33-year-old man is facing DWI charges after he was allegedly busted driving drunk on a highway with a teenager in the car, authorities said. Troopers in Albany County stopped Evan Person, of Ozone Park, Queens, at around 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, for a vehicle and traffic violation as he drove on I-87 in the town of Bethlehem, according to State Police.
BETHLEHEM, CT
WNYT

Schenectady man arrested for drug sales while on supervised leave

A man from Schenectady has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs while he was on release. Prince Cooper, 36, was arrested on multiple charges for dealing narcotics in Saratoga Springs. Cooper was already was on federal supervised leave for conspiracy to distribute narcotics. He was arraigned, and placed in the...
SCHENECTADY, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Albany man pleads guilty for double-fatal bikeway crash

QUEENSBURY | An Albany man has pleaded guilty to five charges in connection with the June 12 double-fatal motorcycle crash in Lake George. On Jan. 31, Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone announced that Anthony J. Futia, 33, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court to aggravated vehicular homicide for causing the death of two people and second-degree assault for causing serious physical injury to a third person.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Greenfield man charged with hitting sheriff’s deputy

A Greenfield man is accused of violating an order of protection, then hitting a sheriff’s deputy. Christopher Crumble pulled the hair of the person who had the order of protection, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said. Crumble was combative when he was being arrested, they said, and hit...
GREENFIELD, NY
WNYT

Teen charged in two separate gun crimes in Albany

A 19-year-old man is facing charges in two shots fired incidents that happened recently on Lark Street in Albany. Albany police say they stopped Ernest Legree Monday night in the areas of Delaware Avenue and Jefferson Street. A handgun was recovered during that stop, said police. Legree was also linked...
ALBANY, NY
NECN

Man Killed After Running Into Traffic in Bennington, Vt.

A man was killed Friday night after being hit by a car and a tractor trailer in Bennington, Vermont, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. Police in Bennington got a report around 10 p.m. Friday that a man was running into traffic on Route 7, according to WPTZ. When officers responded, they found the truck parked in the southbound lane, and the driver said he hit the man after he jumped in front of the big rig, the news outlet said.
BENNINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Pedestrian killed in Bennington crash with tractor trailer

BENNINGTON, Vt. — A pedestrian was killed by a tractor trailer in Bennington on Friday after police said the man was seen running into traffic on U.S. Route 7. Bennington Police said they received a report at 10 p.m. on Friday that a man was running into traffic on the busy roadway.
BENNINGTON, VT
WNYT

Woman arrested for identity theft

State police in Cobleskill arrested a woman they say opened a credit card in someone else’s name. State police tell us 34-year-old Ashley Vandenschoten from Connecticut stole more than $7,500 over a series of 200 unauthorized transactions. Police say she opened both a credit card and a utility account...
COBLESKILL, NY
WRGB

20-year-old dies in snowmobile crash on Sacandaga Lake

TOWN OF EDINBURG, NY (WRGB) — A 20-year-old Florida, NY man has died in a snowmobile crash over the weekend according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred in the area of Lunker Lane on Sacandaga Lane in the Town of Edinburg on the evening of January 28th.
FLORIDA, NY
WNYT

Man gets 25 years to life for 2020 Albany murder

A man in Albany was sentenced Wednesday morning to 25 years to life for murder. Comments on social media spilled over into a fight in the street, outside 550 Madison Avenue nearly three years ago on March 18, 2020. Skeen’s grandmother told NewsChannel 13 back in November that those comments...
ALBANY, NY
westernmassnews.com

Police: mother, child struck while crossing West Street in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a mother and her young child were struck by a vehicle in Pittsfield this morning. Pittsfield Police Chief Sgt. Marc Maddalena said that emergency crews were called to a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian around 9:15 a.m. Monday. Investigators added that...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Granville family escapes fire without injury

A family of five is safe after a fire in their Washington County home. The fire broke out at 1 South Street in Granville Monday evening, NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star reported. The mother and a child were rescued by ladder. The family dog made it out...
GRANVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

3 area snowmobile accidents, 2 fatal in just 1 week

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are asking snowmobilers to be extra careful after three accidents in the Capital Region in less than a week. Two of the incidents resulted in fatalities. The latest accident happened Saturday night. Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo says a 20-year-old man named Garrett Macintosh of Florida, New York died after […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Mom, 3-year-old daughter hit by car in Pittsfield

A mother and her 3-year-old daughter recovering, after being hit by a car in Pittsfield. It happened Monday morning in the area of 300 West Street. Police say the driver hit them while they were crossing the street. Shaloon Milord, 30, was taken to Berkshire Medical Center with serious injuries....
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Wilton man faces DWI charges after crash into utility pole

A man from Wilton was arrested for allegedly crashing his plow truck into a utility pole while driving under the influence. Gregory Shaughnessy, 48, hit the pole with his vehicle on North Pines Road in Wilton and left the scene. Shaughnessy was later found at his home and arrested. He...
WILTON, NY

