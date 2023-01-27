Read full article on original website
Drunk Driver On Thruway In Bethlehem Had Teen In Car, Police Say
A 33-year-old man is facing DWI charges after he was allegedly busted driving drunk on a highway with a teenager in the car, authorities said. Troopers in Albany County stopped Evan Person, of Ozone Park, Queens, at around 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, for a vehicle and traffic violation as he drove on I-87 in the town of Bethlehem, according to State Police.
Waterford man arrested for DWI and felony drugs
The suspect not only recorded a BAC of 0.11% but police found he was in possession of felony drugs.
WNYT
Schenectady man arrested for drug sales while on supervised leave
A man from Schenectady has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs while he was on release. Prince Cooper, 36, was arrested on multiple charges for dealing narcotics in Saratoga Springs. Cooper was already was on federal supervised leave for conspiracy to distribute narcotics. He was arraigned, and placed in the...
suncommunitynews.com
Albany man pleads guilty for double-fatal bikeway crash
QUEENSBURY | An Albany man has pleaded guilty to five charges in connection with the June 12 double-fatal motorcycle crash in Lake George. On Jan. 31, Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone announced that Anthony J. Futia, 33, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court to aggravated vehicular homicide for causing the death of two people and second-degree assault for causing serious physical injury to a third person.
WNYT
Greenfield man charged with hitting sheriff’s deputy
A Greenfield man is accused of violating an order of protection, then hitting a sheriff’s deputy. Christopher Crumble pulled the hair of the person who had the order of protection, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said. Crumble was combative when he was being arrested, they said, and hit...
WNYT
Teen charged in two separate gun crimes in Albany
A 19-year-old man is facing charges in two shots fired incidents that happened recently on Lark Street in Albany. Albany police say they stopped Ernest Legree Monday night in the areas of Delaware Avenue and Jefferson Street. A handgun was recovered during that stop, said police. Legree was also linked...
Officers find sharpened metal pipe cover during a routine cell search
The inmate was already serving time for criminal possession of a weapon.
NECN
Man Killed After Running Into Traffic in Bennington, Vt.
A man was killed Friday night after being hit by a car and a tractor trailer in Bennington, Vermont, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. Police in Bennington got a report around 10 p.m. Friday that a man was running into traffic on Route 7, according to WPTZ. When officers responded, they found the truck parked in the southbound lane, and the driver said he hit the man after he jumped in front of the big rig, the news outlet said.
mynbc5.com
Pedestrian killed in Bennington crash with tractor trailer
BENNINGTON, Vt. — A pedestrian was killed by a tractor trailer in Bennington on Friday after police said the man was seen running into traffic on U.S. Route 7. Bennington Police said they received a report at 10 p.m. on Friday that a man was running into traffic on the busy roadway.
WNYT
Suspect identified in Hoosick Falls illegal check cashing investigation
A suspect wanted for allegedly cashing a check that didn’t belong to him has been identified. Hoosick Falls Police put out a photo over the weekend of a man they said cashed a check at the Trustco Bank on Main Street, for almost $4,000. The check belonged to the...
WNYT
Woman arrested for identity theft
State police in Cobleskill arrested a woman they say opened a credit card in someone else’s name. State police tell us 34-year-old Ashley Vandenschoten from Connecticut stole more than $7,500 over a series of 200 unauthorized transactions. Police say she opened both a credit card and a utility account...
WRGB
20-year-old dies in snowmobile crash on Sacandaga Lake
TOWN OF EDINBURG, NY (WRGB) — A 20-year-old Florida, NY man has died in a snowmobile crash over the weekend according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred in the area of Lunker Lane on Sacandaga Lane in the Town of Edinburg on the evening of January 28th.
WNYT
Man gets 25 years to life for 2020 Albany murder
A man in Albany was sentenced Wednesday morning to 25 years to life for murder. Comments on social media spilled over into a fight in the street, outside 550 Madison Avenue nearly three years ago on March 18, 2020. Skeen’s grandmother told NewsChannel 13 back in November that those comments...
westernmassnews.com
Police: mother, child struck while crossing West Street in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a mother and her young child were struck by a vehicle in Pittsfield this morning. Pittsfield Police Chief Sgt. Marc Maddalena said that emergency crews were called to a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian around 9:15 a.m. Monday. Investigators added that...
WNYT
Granville family escapes fire without injury
A family of five is safe after a fire in their Washington County home. The fire broke out at 1 South Street in Granville Monday evening, NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star reported. The mother and a child were rescued by ladder. The family dog made it out...
CT woman allegedly steals identity of local victim
A Plainfield, Connecticut woman is on probation, accused of opening a credit card in a Montgomery County resident's name without their permission.
3 area snowmobile accidents, 2 fatal in just 1 week
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are asking snowmobilers to be extra careful after three accidents in the Capital Region in less than a week. Two of the incidents resulted in fatalities. The latest accident happened Saturday night. Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo says a 20-year-old man named Garrett Macintosh of Florida, New York died after […]
Hudson man allegedly displays handgun to the victim
Police seized an unregistered 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a 31-round magazine from the residence.
WNYT
Mom, 3-year-old daughter hit by car in Pittsfield
A mother and her 3-year-old daughter recovering, after being hit by a car in Pittsfield. It happened Monday morning in the area of 300 West Street. Police say the driver hit them while they were crossing the street. Shaloon Milord, 30, was taken to Berkshire Medical Center with serious injuries....
WNYT
Wilton man faces DWI charges after crash into utility pole
A man from Wilton was arrested for allegedly crashing his plow truck into a utility pole while driving under the influence. Gregory Shaughnessy, 48, hit the pole with his vehicle on North Pines Road in Wilton and left the scene. Shaughnessy was later found at his home and arrested. He...
