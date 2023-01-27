Read full article on original website
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
George 'Spanky' McFarland vs. East St. Paul’s 'Spanky’s Saloon'The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Latest on Inver Grove Heights House FireLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes win 10th straight, sweep Minnesota State in penultimate home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
swnewsmedia.com
Jordan City Council approves preliminary plans for Pauly and Beaumont Bluffs parks
The Jordan City Council approved preliminary designs and costs for the future Pauly Park and Beaumont Bluff Park at its Jan. 23 meeting. After much debate about how to fund the expansion of Jordan’s parks, the council unanimously approved the preliminary plans which include applying for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Outdoor Recreation Grant Program for Pauly Park. If funding is secured and plans finalized, phase one of both parks would start sometime in 2024 at the earliest.
Extreme cold presents life-threatening challenges to unhoused population
MINNEAPOLIS -- The extreme cold presents life-threatening challenges to Minnesota's unhoused population."Definitely people can die in this kind of cold for sure," said Margaret King, Catholic Charities' Senior Division Director for Housing Stability. "We're doing everything we can. We have outreach teams like 24 hours a day."King says their shelters have been packed with hundreds of people a day, a snapshot of the macro situation."In Hennepin County alone, there's I think 1,600 beds of shelter for adults, and they're, generally speaking, full every night," she said. "Ramsey County's the same."Last year, nearly 500 people were found to be living unsheltered in...
Community seeks to buy land to keep Maplewood garden for immigrants going
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- A community garden in Maplewood is trying to buy the land that they currently lease, to ensure they don't lose it. Under drifts of snow Rice Street Gardens lays dormant."We've been looking for this kind of garden for a long time," said Htee Doh, an immigrant from Myanmar, formerly known as Burma. "I really like it."Waiting to come alive with the spring, the garden serves 260 families and over 1,000 people."I came from Africa from a background of farming," said Abraham Watson. "So it is just something in me that everywhere I go I must plant something."On...
dailyplanetdc.com
Minneapolis City Council approves contract for demolition project on Public Works Hiawatha
MINNEAPOLIS — Today, the Minneapolis City Council approved the contract for demolition of the Roof Depot building at the site of the proposed Hiawatha Campus Expansion Project. The $1.6 million contract authorizes Rachel Contracting LLC to provide all materials, labor, equipment, and incidentals for construction services for this City...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Shakopee women offenders subjected to crowded, unlawful conditions
Intro: The following commentary was made possible through a partnership with Twin Cities Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee. The writer’s name has been withheld at their request. The Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee (MCF-Shakopee) prides itself for its open claim to “housing all custody levels.” This is the phrase they...
mynortheaster.com
Quarries dotted Northeast
Mention the word “quarry” nowadays and you’re apt to get directions to a certain shopping center just south of 18th and Johnson. But just 100 years ago, there were several quarries in Northeast. They formed a belt around the southern end of the neighborhood and provided employment, entertainment and headaches for the neighbors. Their primary product was crushed rock for road construction, what we call “Class 5” today. Automobiles were becoming popular, and Minnesota was in road-building mode.
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee police calls, Jan. 17-23
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Jan. 17-23. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Jan. 22: A...
fox9.com
Tyre Nichols: Minneapolis community leaders respond to video 'Heartbroken. Sad. Disturbing’
Fox 9's Maury Glover spoke to two influential Black community leaders in the Twin Cities about their reactions to what they saw in the video showing the police beating of Tyre Nichols. Tyrone Terrill, president of the African American Leadership Project, said, "No officer there showed any humanity for a man that, very similar to George Floyd, cried for his mother and again no humanity."
CAIR-MN, other Twin Cities community groups speak out over Tyre Nichols video
MINNEAPOLIS — A coalition of Twin Cities-based social justice organizations held a press conference to respond to the deadly arrest of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. “It’s really sad that we have to be here, once again, demanding the obvious, which is police accountability,” said Activist Nekima Levy Armstrong.
Ramsey County Medical Examiner's 34 years of work now under question
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's a scenario that seems out of a movie -- 71 autopsies in murder cases are under review because the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's work has come under question.Dr. Michael McGee served in that position for 34 years, from 1985 to 2019. Earlier this month, Attorney General Keith Ellison vacated the conviction of Thomas Rhodes, who had served 25 years in prison for the murder of his wife. Ellison cited the findings by McGee.This followed the 2021 scathing rebuke of McGee's work in the Alfonso Rodriguez case. Rodriguez was convicted in the 2003 murder of college...
Welters Way mystery involves federal investigation
Residents of the neighborhood of Welters Way in Eden Prairie were startled awake in the early hours of Jan. 12 as a group of heavily armed police officers descended upon a home located at 11631 Welters Way. The officers were serving a search warrant as part of a federal investigation being run by the United [...]
Alert after Woodbury students approached by strangers asking if they want candy
A Woodbury elementary school is asking parents to be aware after a suspicious vehicle approached students Wednesday. According to an announcement from Valley Crossing Elementary School, two students were walking to their bus stop after school when they were approached by a vehicle. The people in the vehicle asked the students if they wanted free candy.
swnewsmedia.com
Remember When: Jan. 28, 2023
The foundry of the Minnesota Stove company started up full force, Tuesday morning, after a month’s rest, pending the arrival of some new patterns for their 1898 heaters. The company is covering its field well, as is evidenced by the high grade cook stoves and ranges now being manufactured, as well as the cool heater, the “Imperial Coral,” which ranks with the very highest grade products of eastern makers. With the addition of some handsome wood heaters this year the “Coral” line will be as nearly complete as the firm or its patrons could wish. There are few business enterprises of its size in the state that have enjoyed prosperity in so steady a stream during the past two years as has the Minnesota Stove company.
These are the nominees for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year
The nominations for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year have been announced. On Wednesday, Education Minnesota announced 131 nominees for the annual accolade. The Teacher of the Year program, which is in its 59th year, recognizes teachers from pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, as well as early childhood family education and adult basic education. Both public and private school teachers are eligible for the award.
swnewsmedia.com
Chaska Fire Department's ice fishing contest to go on -- without the fishing
The Chaska Fire Department’s annual Ice Fishing Contest will be back at Firemen’s Park on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 1-3 p.m. The ice fishing portion of the event has been canceled due to poor ice conditions, however, but families can still enjoy bonfires, s’mores, trivia, door prizes, bucket raffles and food and beverage available for purchase at the Chaska Event Center.
Old Navy closes Eagan store
The former Old Navy at the Promenade Shopping Center in Eagan, Minn. Courtesy of Google Streetview. The longstanding Old Navy store at Eagan's Promenade Shopping Center has closed. The clothing brand is owned by Gap Inc., which also moved to close the Gap store at Mall of America earlier this...
Minneapolis' Royal Foundry Craft Spirits announces closure
Royal Foundry Craft Spirits in Minneapolis will close this weekend. The British-inspired distillery and cocktail room opened at 241 Fremont Ave. N., in the Harrison neighborhood, in 2019. "We regret to inform you that Royal Foundry Craft Spirits will close its doors for the foreseeable future on Sunday, January 29,"...
redlakenationnews.com
Renting rooms for homeless got too expensive, so Hennepin County bought hotels
During the pandemic, Hennepin County created a strategy to keep those experiencing homelessness and those most susceptible to getting COVID-19 safe - rent them hotel rooms. But the concept was getting expensive and the county decided in late 2020 it would just be cheaper to buy hotels. More than $25...
Minnesota couple sells home, hits the road to capture humans' stories
MINNEAPOLIS -- Many of us have felt the heaviness of the past few years. from a global pandemic to a murder in Minneapolis that led to calls for justice across the world.It was enough for one Minnesota couple to take action the only way they knew how. They sold their home and hit the road. John Noltner is Minnesota-based, but he's roamed the world, snapping images for national magazines. He decided to take a break from his career to better understand his country."This is a project I started in Minnesota. It eventually led us on a road trip across the United...
This Minnesota Town Has Most Single Men In United States
New data says this town in Minnesota is where you can find the Most Single Men in any town in the United States. If you are trying to find a guy before Valentine's Day you may want to head to Minneapolis, Minnesota. There are more than 127 million single people...
