The Kentucky Wildcats beat the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford on Tuesday night by a score of 75-66. The Cats got off to a slow start on both ends as the Rebels jumped out to an early 15-8 lead. Kentucky came back with a 10-0 run of their own, but as soon as it looked like UK might create some separation, the same problems that continue to plague them reared their ugly head. The Cats went into halftime tied at 32-32.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO