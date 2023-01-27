Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Antonio Reeves propels Kentucky to road conference win
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s SEC win streak extends to five games with a win over the Ole Miss Rebels. Antonio Reeves had a standout night with 3 threes for 27 total points in Kentucky’s 75-66 win. The Cats trailed early, but a 7-0 run midway through the...
wymt.com
Top 5 Plays - January 30, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The All “A” tournament has come and gone, with several mountain teams making a splash in Richmond to make an appearance in this week’s Top 5 Plays. No. 5 - Pikeville’s Trinity Rowe to Kyera Thornsbury for three. No. 4 - Somerset’s...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky runs past Ole Miss: 4 things to know and postgame cheers
The Kentucky Wildcats beat the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford on Tuesday night by a score of 75-66. The Cats got off to a slow start on both ends as the Rebels jumped out to an early 15-8 lead. Kentucky came back with a 10-0 run of their own, but as soon as it looked like UK might create some separation, the same problems that continue to plague them reared their ugly head. The Cats went into halftime tied at 32-32.
WBKO
Somerset man the latest winner in Kentucky Lottery
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Somerset man, who wished to remain anonymous, was heading back to his shop earlier this month when he stopped at Jay Gayatri on Hwy 790 in Bronston and purchased lottery tickets. He used the winnings from those tickets to buy a $20 Casino Millions...
z93country.com
Kentucky Football: 2023 Transfer Portal Additions
(BBN Tonight) — Wednesday, December 21, 2022, marked the beginning of the early signing period, and the Kentucky football program wasted no time. Since then, Kentucky added seven players from the transfer portal, and once they arrived on campus, the BBN Tonight crew sat down with each of them.
wymt.com
Cason Wallace named SEC Freshman of the Week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After averaging 12 points, 5.5 rebounds and three assists across two games last week, Cason Wallace has been named SEC Freshman of the Week. This is Wallace’s second time receiving the honor this season, the first after Kentucky’s game against Florida A&M. Wallace had...
wymt.com
‘I just couldn’t believe it’: Ky. man hits top prize on scratch-off ticket
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - A Somerset man hit it big in the Kentucky Lottery. Lottery officials say the man, who wished to remain anonymous, was heading back to his shop earlier this month when he stopped at Jay Gayatri on Hwy 790 in Bronston and purchased lottery tickets. He used...
WKYT 27
Winter weather causes problems for drivers around central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The winter weather caused some problems for drivers around the region Tuesday morning. In Lexington, police were called out to a number of accidents. In one instance, a semi jackknifed on Paris Pike near the Bourbon County line. That brought inbound traffic from Bourbon County to a halt.
wymt.com
8th grader killed in Floyd County crash
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ/WYMT) – An eighth grader died Monday morning during a crash in the Allen community. According to the Principal at Betsy Layne Elementary, Jose Daniel Vazquez had been a member of the school family since preschool and was known by teachers as a respectful, sweet student.
wymt.com
Cracked windshield leads to multiple charges for Kentucky woman
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County woman is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop that stemmed from a cracked windshield. On Tuesday night, London Police stopped a car on North Main Street following complaints about a car driving in what other drivers called a reckless manner. During...
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police announces 14 KSP Telecommunications Academy Graduates
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Before Kentucky State Police officials are out assessing an emergency, many of those calls will come through telecommunications centers like the one at KSP Post 13 in Hazard. “This is a very stressful job. This is a very important job. You are the very first of...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A messy system will move in this evening
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A system will track into the region later tonight and through the day on Tuesday. Here we go! The pattern has shifted and put parts of Kentucky right in the line of sight for something wintry to make its way through the region. Let’s look at this by key times over the next few days.
rejournals.com
NAI Isaac closes sale of acre of land in Kentucky
NAI Isaac recently facilitated the sale of one acre of land at Zakk Court in Nicholasville, Kentucky. Bryan Little, of Keller Williams Greater Lexington, represented the buyer. Jamie Adams, vice president, and J.L. Cannady, assistant vice president, both with NAI Isaac, represented the seller. Zakk Court is made up of...
fox56news.com
Body found in lake in Laurel County near London Dock
The London-Laurel Rescue Squad was called to London Dock after a body was found in the water. Body found in lake in Laurel County near London Dock. The London-Laurel Rescue Squad was called to London Dock after a body was found in the water. What Kentuckians can do to protect...
wymt.com
Issues and Answers: Scott McReynolds with the Housing Development Alliance
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sits down with Scott McReynolds, Executive Director of the Housing Development Alliance. As the region approaches the six month anniversary of last summer’s deadly flooding, the HDA has been at...
Kentucky woman, juvenile dead after Floyd County crash
ALLEN, KY (WOWK) — Troopers say a woman and a juvenile are dead following a crash in Floyd County, Kentucky, on Monday. According to Kentucky State Police (KSP) Pikeville Post, troopers arrived to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 1428 in Allen around 8:04 a.m. Authorities say the Floyd County Coroner’s Office declared Paula Vazquez, […]
Fetal remains found at Kentucky sewer plant
A worker at the plant found the fetus around 10 a.m. Thursday and called the Paintsville Police Department.
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why does there appear to be a ‘v’ in ‘Kentucky’ at the Capitol?
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve ever been to the state’s Capitol, you might have wondered the same thing as today’s Good Question. Dave asks, why is “Kentucky” spelled with what appears to be a “v” as opposed to a “u” over the state Capitol?
WKYT 27
Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
Comments / 0