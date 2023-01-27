ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
OnlyHomers

UFC Legend Struck By Car

Major news in the Mixed Martial Arts world today where Irish superstar fighter, Conor McGregor, was almost killed by getting hit by a passing car. 34-year-old Conor McGregor posted on his Instagram page early Friday morning that he was struck by a passing car while riding his bicycle.
sportszion.com

Mike Tyson faces $5m lawsuit for reportedly raping another woman in night club early 1990s

Mike Tyson, the living boxing legend, has himself embroiled in yet another scandal. This time, a woman accused Mike of raping her viciously as they were riding in a limousine. This is not the first time that Tyson has been accused of rape; in 1992, Iron Mike was found guilty of raping an 18-year-old lady and sentenced to six years in prison for his crime.
theScore

Hill hoping for Jon Jones superfight after multiple title defenses

Jamahal Hill is staying in his own lane for now, but eventually, the newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion wants to move up in weight to face one of the greatest to ever do it. Less than two weeks removed from his dominant title win over Glover Teixeira at UFC...

Comments / 0

Community Policy