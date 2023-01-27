Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
Grant will support Charter College and Career Prep students, families
El Dorado County Office of Education Charter College and Career Prep have been selected as a grant recipient for the 2022 El Dorado Hills Area Foundation Grant program. El Dorado Hills Area Foundation’s mission is to inspire generosity by raising awareness of the needs in our community, to integrate and strengthen the community by bringing together nonprofits and those who need help and lastly to invigorate local nonprofits with local funding.
Mountain Democrat
EDSO headquarters to be named for D’Agostini
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office headquarters will be named in honor of the former Sheriff John D’Agostini and his 28 years of law enforcement service. District 2 Supervisor George Turnboo brought the discussion of naming the facility the Sheriff John D’Agostini Public Safety Facility to the Board of Supervisors meeting Jan. 24, which proved to be split in reception among county leaders.
Mountain Democrat
‘Margaret Crocker’ visits the El Dorado Chapter DAR
Monthly meetings of the El Dorado Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution always include discussions such as an update regarding chapter projects, new opportunities in the community and a special speaker whose subject might be related to a wide range of topics such as societal needs and historical or current events.
ijpr.org
Republican plan would outlaw homeless camps near California schools or parks
Republican lawmakers have introduced two bills to ban homeless encampments near schools, day care centers, parks and libraries across California, citing safety concerns as the state’s unhoused crisis pushes deeper into residential neighborhoods. Newly elected Assembly member Josh Hoover, a Republican from the Sacramento suburb of Folsom, introduced AB...
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on the Beating Death of Sacramento Native, Tyre Nichols, by Memphis Police Department Officers
January 28, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to the Memphis Police Department’s body camera footage being released, showing the deadly actions that took the life of Tyre Nichols, a Sacramento native, and led to the charging of five since fired Memphis Law Enforcement Officers:
Mountain Democrat
Food bank hosts charities throughout El Dorado County
More than 25 emergency food pantries, soup kitchens, youth and senior outreach organizations gathered Jan. 19 at the Food Bank of El Dorado County’s distribution center in Cameron Park to discuss the county’s emergency food assistance network and a plan for assisting the county’s at-risk residents. Food...
Mountain Democrat
Michael Atwell
Michael Neal Atwell died after a short illness in Folsom, Calif., December 23. He was surrounded by his family. Mike was born in Chicago, Illinois to Olin and Janice Atwell and moved to Los Angeles, Calif. when he was 6 years old. The family later moved to Burlingame, Calif. where Mike graduated from Burlingame High. He attended San Jose State and the College of San Mateo before graduating from San Francisco State. The College of San Mateo was where he met the love of his life, his wife Barbara. He attended Hastings School of Law and after graduation and passing the bar, he joined the Merced County District Attorney’s Office. He was then hired by the San Francisco Public Defenders Office. Life long fans of the Lake Tahoe area, Mike and Barbara decided to move their family to the South Shore in the early 70s where Mike went into private practice. In his long and successful career that he loved so much, Mike would be a county conflict attorney, assistant DA and assistant public defender for El Dorado County. He was active with the law library, Sunrise Kiwanis and the local theater and arts community including being a founding member of the Tallac Association. Mike had recently retired from his dream job as the District Attorney of Alpine County, Calif.
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Jan. 30
Congratulation to Kevin Zhang of El Dorado Hills, who was named to the fall 2022 Miami University Dean’s List. Zhan is earning a bachelor’s degree in computer science. Congratulations to the following local students who made the Fall 2022 Oregon State University Honor Roll: Cameron Park — Nicole G. Brown, Julie D. Caplan and Hailey M. Harris; Coloma — Cassidy G. Rubin; Diamond Springs — Anthony L. Barkley; El Dorado — Courtney M. Wagnon; El Dorado Hills — Roxlynn Beecher, Erik Billquist, Lily L. Chan, Griffin R. Gould, Julia M. Hewitt, Tyler J. Honnold, Ava K. Loge, Briella M. Miesner, Gabriel J. Rivera, Jacquelyn A. Sansone, Samantha G. Short, Enrique M. Soto and Alexander C. Uribe; Lotus — Bailey M. Greco; Placerville — Joel Gilger and Lindsay E. Scales; Pollock Pines — Kenji Mowrey and Joshua J. Sweeney; Rescue — Erin B. Whelihan.
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Jan. 18-20
The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office logs:. 8:40 p.m. California Highway Patrol officers booked into jail a 39-year-old woman suspected of giving false identification to an officer on Mt. Aukum Road in the Pleasant Valley area. She was later released on $3,000 bail. Jan. 19.
Mountain Democrat
Placerville Police Department crime log: Jan. 12-18
The following was taken from Placerville Police Department logs:. 7:51 p.m. Officers cited a 37-year-old man allegedly driving on a revoked license on Highway 50. 12:35 p.m. An assault was reported on Placerville Drive. 5:26 p.m. Officers arrested a 52-year-old man who had an outstanding felony warrant on Fair Lane.
These cities near Sacramento were named the top places for retirement. Here’s why
(KTXL) — A study revealed which California cities are the best for retirement with multiple being near the Golden State’s capital. According to a study from GoBankingRates, Vacaville, 35 miles west of Sacramento, was named the most affordable California city for retirement. •Video Above: Acampo students return to school after flooding Rent for a one-bedroom […]
Vacaville, Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Folsom, Roseville among top most affordable places to retire in California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Vacaville was named the most affordable place to retire in California with Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Roseville and Folsom following close behind, according to a ranking released by GoBankingRates. This ranking lists the top 10 most affordable places by measuring the cost to rent a one-bedroom space...
tourcounsel.com
DOCO - Downtown Commons | Shopping complex in California
DOCO - Downtown Commons is a very striking shopping center, with illuminated environments, excellent places to spend a good shopping weekend. In addition, the stores that you will find on this site offer you unmissable offers and discounts. Featured Shopping Stores: Capital Agenda, Getta Clue Store, Identity Boutique, Sacramento Kings...
pprowl.com
The End is Upon Us!
As the final days of the first semester of the school year draw to a close, students are getting more time to study for exams and complete missing assignments due to the two snow days we’ve had. Our final exams have been pushed to Friday, Jan. 27 for first, second, and third hour. The rest of exams for fourth, fifth, and sixth hour will be on Monday, Jan. 30. All final grades will be put in, and report cards will be sent out soon after.
KCRA.com
1 woman shot at bar overnight in Sacramento, sheriff says
One woman was shot at Chasers Bar on Madison Avenue last night, the Sacramento County sheriff says. Officers responded to the scene just after 8 p.m. where they found a 39-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm, authorities say. She was then transported to a nearby hospital where...
mymotherlode.com
Motorists May Notice Some New Fencing Along HWY 108 in Sonora
Sonora, CA – Travelers along Highway 108 and Mono Way may have noticed some tall fencing put up, all near former homeless camps. The fences are made of wrought iron and are 7 feet high. On Thursday, crews began installing the barriers along the Highway 108 eastbound off-ramp up to Stockton Road. That is near the former Camp Hope that was shut down last year after the City of Sonora and Caltrans joined forces, citing ordinance violations and health concerns for its closure, as earlier reported here. The two also worked together in 2021 to get fencing put up around a Caltrans property on Mono Way near the Greenley Road intersection, where fire was a concern, as detailed here. The third location is behind the Lowe’s and Walmart stores along Highway 108.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Whole Foods coming to Elk Grove
Development information posted on the City of Elk Grove website shows a Whole Foods grocery store being built near the intersections of Elk Grove Blvd and Big Horn Blvd. The store will be part of a future development called The Village, located at the southwest corner of the intersection. The developer is Pappas Investments, also the developer of The Ridge project which features Costco as well as several restaurants and retailers.
Tesla ‘spontaneously' caught fire on highway in Sacramento County: officials
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — A Tesla was in flames after the car’s battery compartment “spontaneously” caught fire on Highway 50, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said on Twitter. Crews used approximately 6,000 gallons of water to put out a fire that damaged a Tesla Model S. The Tesla was traveling at “freeway speeds” when the […]
KCRA.com
1 killed in shooting near Freeport Boulevard in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department said that they responded to a fatal shooting in Sacramento on Sunday that happened around noon. The shooting took place near the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard, and the victim was taken to a hospital after suffering at least one gunshot wound. Sacramento police said that he died there.
CHP: 1 dead, 3 injured in collision involving 3 vehicles in Placer County
(KTXL) — One person died and three others were injured in a collision involving three vehicles in Placer County on Friday. After 4 p.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol Auburn area were notified of a three-car collision on Interstate 80 east of Penryn Road near Penryn, according to officials. •Video Player Above: Evacuation warning […]
