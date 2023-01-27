Read full article on original website
wnky.com
Warren County deputy jailer arrested, charged with unlawful imprisonment
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Warren County deputy jailer was arrested on Jan. 30. An arrest citation says Bowling Green police responded the day prior to a disturbance on Village Creek Drive. According to the citation, Kevin Schmidt, 26, of Bowling Green told police at the scene he had...
wnky.com
Juvenile charged with murder in death of stepfather
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. – A 15-year-old has been arrested following what police say was the stabbing death of his stepfather. On Monday, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 7 p.m. to Bradley Bend Road in Leitchfield. Police say they received a report that a man had been stabbed in an altercation with his stepson.
wnky.com
New assault at Warren County Juvenile Detention Center leads to investigation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A separate assault incident has been reported at the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center. On Saturday around 6:30 p.m., officials say three juveniles in custody at the Warren Juvenile Detention Center attacked a youth worker. A release by the Department of Juvenile Justice says the...
1 dead, 1 injured in Macon County head-on crash
One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital following a head-on crash in Macon County.
wnky.com
Police: 2 vehicles caught on video involved in diesel theft
HORSE CAVE, Ky. – Police are working to identify two vehicles they say were involved in the theft of gasoline. On Sunday around 11:30 p.m., Horse Cave police say a Ford F-350 two-tone flatbed and a Dodge truck were caught on surveillance during the theft of diesel gasoline. If...
wnky.com
Local law enforcement responds to Tyre Nichols beating footage
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Our local law enforcement are responding to the released video footage of Tyre Nichols. Tyre Nichols was beaten severely by Memphis police following a traffic stop on January 7th. He died in the hospital three days later. The Bowling Green Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the local...
wnky.com
Man charged with drug trafficking following traffic stop
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – A man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Allen County. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop Sunday around 8:30 p.m. on Maysville Road. Police say a probable cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a plastic...
lakercountry.com
Breeding man arrested on theft, fleeing charges
A Breeding man was arrested Friday night on theft and fleeing charges, according to jail records. Michael Diamond, age 69, was taken into custody by the Russell County Deputy Sheriff Jared Pierce and charged with theft by unlawful taking greater than $500 but less than $1,000 and with fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, second degree.
14news.com
Ohio Co. man arrested after nine-month long drug investigation
UTICA, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say they executed a search warrant in the 12000 block of US 231 North of Hartford. Troopers say it happened Saturday around 5:30 p.m. after a nine-month long investigation. They say several grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking...
105 mph pursuit ends with crash in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — A police pursuit landed one man in jail over the weekend in Muhlenberg County. A Central City PD officer says he tried to pull over a driver with only one headlight Saturday. The driver, later identified as Dustin Detalente, allegedly sped down a parking lot, nearly hitting other cars. According […]
wnky.com
Warren County Emergency Management to test tornado sirens Friday
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Warren County Emergency Management will be testing the Community Outdoor Warning Sirens throughout the county Friday, Feb. 3. Emergency management says the test will begin at 12 p.m., and sirens will sound for three minutes. For questions, contact the Warren County Emergency Management office at...
Man charged after woman found stabbed to death inside closet
A man has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend.
wnky.com
Richardsville Fire Dept. & 4 other units respond to structure fire
WARREN CO., Ky.-News 40 is learning of a structure fire at 830 Pleasant Grove Road of a 4,000 square foot log home . The Richardsville Fire Department got the call just before 2 p.m. The first truck determined it was a heavily involved house fire. Initially three departments were on...
Argument leads to stabbing at Hopkinsville apartment, leaves one injured
A man was flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in a Kentucky apartment Friday morning.
WBKO
Serious accident near West Valley Drive causes road closure
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - KY 100 near West Valley Drive has been shut down due to a serious accident. Several emergency vehicles are on the scene and responding. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says they have received multiple calls of accidents on the county road where conditions are extremely hazardous.
14news.com
Deputies: Man dies in camper fire in Hopkins Co.
EARLINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies say a man is dead after a camper fire broke out in Hopkins County early Saturday morning. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies responded to a report of a structure fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at around 2:21 a.m.
wnky.com
WKU PD seeking identity of subject
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky University police are asking the public to help identify an individual. The person in the photograph is currently wanted by campus police. Further details about why WKU PD is seeking the person have not been released at this time. If you have any...
Sumner County Slayings: Judge rules in Michael Cummins hearing on competency
As the man accused of killing 8 people in Westmoreland awaits trial, a Judge has ruled in a recent motions hearing.
2 arrested for street racing in Nashville
A man from Lebanon and another man from Murfreesboro were arrested for street racing Saturday night in Nashville.
WKRN
Expert disturbed by what happened after Nichols arrest
WREG is taking a closer look at the video of the Tyre Nichols arrest, and our Quametra Wilborn spoke with an expert who says the most disturbing part of the video happened after the beating. Expert disturbed by what happened after Nichols arrest. WREG is taking a closer look at...
