Bowling Green, KY

wnky.com

Juvenile charged with murder in death of stepfather

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. – A 15-year-old has been arrested following what police say was the stabbing death of his stepfather. On Monday, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 7 p.m. to Bradley Bend Road in Leitchfield. Police say they received a report that a man had been stabbed in an altercation with his stepson.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
wnky.com

Police: 2 vehicles caught on video involved in diesel theft

HORSE CAVE, Ky. – Police are working to identify two vehicles they say were involved in the theft of gasoline. On Sunday around 11:30 p.m., Horse Cave police say a Ford F-350 two-tone flatbed and a Dodge truck were caught on surveillance during the theft of diesel gasoline. If...
HORSE CAVE, KY
wnky.com

Local law enforcement responds to Tyre Nichols beating footage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Our local law enforcement are responding to the released video footage of Tyre Nichols. Tyre Nichols was beaten severely by Memphis police following a traffic stop on January 7th. He died in the hospital three days later. The Bowling Green Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the local...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Man charged with drug trafficking following traffic stop

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – A man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Allen County. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop Sunday around 8:30 p.m. on Maysville Road. Police say a probable cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a plastic...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Breeding man arrested on theft, fleeing charges

A Breeding man was arrested Friday night on theft and fleeing charges, according to jail records. Michael Diamond, age 69, was taken into custody by the Russell County Deputy Sheriff Jared Pierce and charged with theft by unlawful taking greater than $500 but less than $1,000 and with fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, second degree.
BREEDING, KY
14news.com

Ohio Co. man arrested after nine-month long drug investigation

UTICA, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say they executed a search warrant in the 12000 block of US 231 North of Hartford. Troopers say it happened Saturday around 5:30 p.m. after a nine-month long investigation. They say several grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking...
HARTFORD, KY
WEHT/WTVW

105 mph pursuit ends with crash in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — A police pursuit landed one man in jail over the weekend in Muhlenberg County. A Central City PD officer says he tried to pull over a driver with only one headlight Saturday. The driver, later identified as Dustin Detalente, allegedly sped down a parking lot, nearly hitting other cars. According […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
wnky.com

Warren County Emergency Management to test tornado sirens Friday

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Warren County Emergency Management will be testing the Community Outdoor Warning Sirens throughout the county Friday, Feb. 3. Emergency management says the test will begin at 12 p.m., and sirens will sound for three minutes. For questions, contact the Warren County Emergency Management office at...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Serious accident near West Valley Drive causes road closure

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - KY 100 near West Valley Drive has been shut down due to a serious accident. Several emergency vehicles are on the scene and responding. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says they have received multiple calls of accidents on the county road where conditions are extremely hazardous.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Deputies: Man dies in camper fire in Hopkins Co.

EARLINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies say a man is dead after a camper fire broke out in Hopkins County early Saturday morning. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies responded to a report of a structure fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at around 2:21 a.m.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

WKU PD seeking identity of subject

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky University police are asking the public to help identify an individual. The person in the photograph is currently wanted by campus police. Further details about why WKU PD is seeking the person have not been released at this time. If you have any...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKRN

Expert disturbed by what happened after Nichols arrest

WREG is taking a closer look at the video of the Tyre Nichols arrest, and our Quametra Wilborn spoke with an expert who says the most disturbing part of the video happened after the beating. Expert disturbed by what happened after Nichols arrest. WREG is taking a closer look at...
NASHVILLE, TN

