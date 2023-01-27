Read full article on original website
Stillwater basketball player Jacey Crawford is the Oklahoma High School Athlete of the Week (Jan. 16-22)
By Buck Ringgold Jacey Crawford, a 6-foot-2 senior forward for Stillwater's girls basketball team, achieved a school record this month. Crawford - who has signed to play at Harding University in Arkansas next season - now holds the record for most career blocks as a Lady Pioneer. She also ...
KOCO
TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma late Wednesday
A third round of ice is heading into Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. He says ice showers will slowly creep to the north, and the highest chance of ice accumulations happen tonight.
186% : Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan
With rising inflation more Oklahomans are having a hard time paying for basic needs. To make ends meet, many are turning to quick, online payday loans, but some of the payback terms are shocking.
oknursingtimes.com
OKC Rehabilitation Hospital open for business
Oklahoma City and the surrounding metro area now have more inpatient rehabilitation services available for people who have debilitating illnesses and injuries such as stroke, brain injury, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries. Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital is a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital that opened in...
publicradiotulsa.org
Tulsa teacher leader responds to state superintendent's comments on breaking up of TPS
A local leader in education responds to the idea that Tulsa Public Schools should be carved up. Speaking in Atoka on Monday, The Tulsa World reported State Superintendent Ryan Walters floated a proposal that TPS should be broken up into smaller districts to improve performance. Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association President...
Smithonian
S.E. Hinton Is Tired of Talking About ‘The Outsiders.’ No One Else Is
In late October 2022, a big-time streaming star returned to the city where it all began for him. Ralph Macchio (most recently of “Cobra Kai” fame) was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to promote his memoir, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me. Hosted by Magic City Books, the live conversation in the Art Deco auditorium at Will Rogers High School featured another pop culture icon: S.E. Hinton, the writer whose teenage words would forever be emblematic of young adult literature and whose most famous creation, The Outsiders, helped launch Macchio’s career some 40 years earlier.
KFOR
Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations in six months
Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations in six months.
‘It’s troubling’: Edmond Public Schools sees 150 resignations in six months resulting in some classes not receiving grades
Since the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, Edmond Public Schools has confirmed 150 employees have resigned.
Eater
An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making
As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
KOCO
Officials use beet juice to treat roads ahead of Oklahoma winter weather
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials used beet juice to treat the roads ahead of the Oklahoma winter weather. Oklahomans may have noticed the roads weren’t as bad as they were Monday. KOCO 5 talked to the city staff in Oklahoma City and they said beet juice is a big reason.
Shots fired lead to lockdown at Hillcrest
Tulsa Police tell 2 News around 2:55 a.m. staff at Hillcrest Medical Center heard shots and saw a person running across the sky bridge and that's when they called police.
$50,000 raised for family of fallen Oklahoma City officer
The community responded in a big way following the tragic death of a young Oklahoma City police officer.
Man arrested for deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City
Authorities say one man has been arrested after a deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.
Child injured after gunfight in Oklahoma City
Authorities say a child was injured in a gunfight in Oklahoma City on Saturday night.
KOCO
Troopers help dog hit by car on Oklahoma interstate
A dog was injured, and another died after Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said the animals were hit by a car Monday morning along an Oklahoma County interstate. Around 11 a.m., Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded to a report of a dog hit at Interstate 40 and Peebly Road. Authorities said the dog was alive but had injuries.
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to remote learning Wednesday due to winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced that they are closed, or students will learn remotely on Wednesday after winter weather and snow hit the state on Tuesday. Oklahoma City Public Schools will be virtual again on Wednesday. Norman Public Schools officials said classes on Wednesday have been canceled and that...
OKC church hosting largest food, furniture distribution in its history
An Oklahoma church is teaming up with several organizations to help the community and celebrate Black History Month.
news9.com
Flo's Diner Expanding In Tulsa, Serving BBQ And Mexican Food
A Tulsa diner is opening a new restaurant focused on barbeque and Mexican food. Flo's Burger Diner has faced setbacks from vandals the past few years, but the owner is ready for this next step. Just down the road from Flo's Burger Diner near 11th and Lewis is where the...
KOCO
Oklahoma Highway Patrol gives update on road conditions as sleet falls
Sleet has been falling across the Oklahoma City metro on Monday, causing hazardous road conditions for drivers. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster spoke with KOCO 5 about road conditions and what crews are doing as sleet continues to fall. Open the video player above to see what he said.
