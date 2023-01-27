ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

KOCO

TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma late Wednesday

A third round of ice is heading into Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. He says ice showers will slowly creep to the north, and the highest chance of ice accumulations happen tonight.
OKLAHOMA STATE
oknursingtimes.com

OKC Rehabilitation Hospital open for business

Oklahoma City and the surrounding metro area now have more inpatient rehabilitation services available for people who have debilitating illnesses and injuries such as stroke, brain injury, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries. Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital is a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital that opened in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Smithonian

S.E. Hinton Is Tired of Talking About ‘The Outsiders.’ No One Else Is

In late October 2022, a big-time streaming star returned to the city where it all began for him. Ralph Macchio (most recently of “Cobra Kai” fame) was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to promote his memoir, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me. Hosted by Magic City Books, the live conversation in the Art Deco auditorium at Will Rogers High School featured another pop culture icon: S.E. Hinton, the writer whose teenage words would forever be emblematic of young adult literature and whose most famous creation, The Outsiders, helped launch Macchio’s career some 40 years earlier.
TULSA, OK
KFOR

Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations in six months

Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations in six months. Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations …. Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations in six months. Cherokee Nation helping bring Native stories to the …. Cherokee Nation helping bring Native stories to the big screen. Brother doesn’t believe brother’s death in...
EDMOND, OK
Eater

An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making

As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
EL RENO, OK
KOCO

Troopers help dog hit by car on Oklahoma interstate

A dog was injured, and another died after Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said the animals were hit by a car Monday morning along an Oklahoma County interstate. Around 11 a.m., Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded to a report of a dog hit at Interstate 40 and Peebly Road. Authorities said the dog was alive but had injuries.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Flo's Diner Expanding In Tulsa, Serving BBQ And Mexican Food

A Tulsa diner is opening a new restaurant focused on barbeque and Mexican food. Flo's Burger Diner has faced setbacks from vandals the past few years, but the owner is ready for this next step. Just down the road from Flo's Burger Diner near 11th and Lewis is where the...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma Highway Patrol gives update on road conditions as sleet falls

Sleet has been falling across the Oklahoma City metro on Monday, causing hazardous road conditions for drivers. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster spoke with KOCO 5 about road conditions and what crews are doing as sleet continues to fall. Open the video player above to see what he said.
