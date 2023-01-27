Read full article on original website
Song In The Smoke: Rekindled - Developer Deep Dive
Join developers Jake Kazdal and Colin Williamson as the introduce the most complete version of their game, Song in the Smoke. This new version releases on PS VR2 on February 22nd.
Dead Space Story and Lore
With our introduction to the universe taking place hundreds of years after the canonical beginning of the overall Dead Space timeline, there are many concepts in the original Dead Space and its 2023 remake that won't be immediately apparent when Isaac Clarke first rocks up on the USG Ishimura. Whether...
Dead Space Wiki Guide
You can find the Ripper next to a body when you're on your way to refuel the Engines in the Engineering Deck during Chapter 3, Course Correction. The Ripper is a rotary saw, which means you will need to get up close and personal to do any real damage. You can also shoot blades that will ricochet off the walls. The Ripper comes with three Special Abilities: Angled Launcher (SP1), Deflecting Edges (SP2), and Carbon-Fiber Blades (SP3). You can upgrade Damage (DMG), Capacity (CAP), Reload Time (REL), and Duration (DUR).
Rhodanos Channel Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Rhodanos Channel, as well as provide all of their solutions!
Flaming Espinas - Weakness, Tips, Armor
The monster Flaming Espinas is a new monster for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, and a returning monster to the series. This page will cover the weaknesses of this Espinas variant, tips to beat it, item drops, armor, and more. See the Sunbreak Monster List page for a list of all large monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.
The Last of Us Episode 3: TV Show vs Game Comparison
Warning: contains full spoilers for episode 3 of HBO's The Last of Us. HBO's The Last of Us is a mostly faithful adaptation of the hit PlayStation game. But just how close to its source material does it get? Episode 3 takes a big departure from the game, but there are still some similarities to be found. We've gathered images from the episode and put them next to stills from Naughty Dog's masterpiece to see just how similar some of it is.
VR Skater - Official PlayStation VR2 Trailer
A skateboarding game designed from the ground up for VR, is now coming to PlayStation VR2. Join Andi from Deficit Games as he explains the controls, customization and why VR Skater is a must-play for skateboarding fans!. VR Skater is coming soon to PlayStation VR2.
Ghosts Of Tabor - VR Features Trailer
Ghosts of Tabor is a multiplayer realistic survival virtual reality first-person military shooter based in 2044 in a post-apocalyptic environment. Join Ducan, the creative producer as he walks us through the inspirations, gameplay loop, and more! Ghosts of Tabor releases in Q3 2023.
Like a Dragon: Ishin! - Official Blade of Vengeance Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Like a Dragon: Ishin! to learn more about the story from this upcoming remake of the samurai Yakuza spin-off. A treacherous road awaits Sakamoto Ryoma. Framed for the murder of his mentor and unable to distinguish friend from foe, this solemn samurai’s fight for justice challenges the course of Japan’s history.
How to Find All Abominations
If you take your time exploring the game world where Forspoken takes place, you might encounter some hidden surprises. In fact, there are four secret bosses known as Abominations, these are the toughest enemies in the game, and on this page, we go over how to find them and the loot they drop.
Activities
You can see how many activities you still have in a region via the world map, which you can access by hitting the touchpad when on the standard map. In the tab on the right, you'll be able to see how many activities you've completed in a region, as well as how many activities still remain, giving you an idea of what it will take to reach 100% completion. Below, you'll find links to pages documenting each main activity type. Each page will show you where to find an activity, what enemies you'll face while completing it and what the reward is:
Sony PlayStation Plus Essential Games for February 2023 Leaked, Check Out Which Titles Will Be Available
PlayStation Plus Essential titles for February have gotten leaked. The leak comes from Dealabs user billbil-kun, who has accurately leaked the monthly games from the service for over a year. February’s games will include titles such as OlliOlli World for PS4 and PS5, Mafia Definitive Edition for PS4, Destiny 2:...
Marvel Snap Player Hits Max Collection Level in What Dev Calls a 'World First'
A Marvel Snap player has achieved a truly Marvel-ous feat by reaching the end of the Collection Level track and seemingly becoming the first player in the world to do so. Spotted by @SnapDecks on Twitter, a player by the in-game name Aaron has reached the end of his progression in Marvel Snap, halting his progress and gaining the attention of the development team at Second Dinnner.
The Long Dark Trail - Official Trailer
Stand By Me meets Mdsommar in an unnerving new folk horror tale from writer-directors Kevin Ignatius and Nick Psinakis. After two impoverished teenage brothers manage to escape their abusive father, they embark on a treacherous and haunted journey in the hope of finding their estranged mother who has joined a sadistic cult, deep in the woods of Northwestern Pennsylvania.
MLB The Show 23 - Official Cover Athlete Reveal: Jazz Chisholm Trailer
Check out the MLB The Show 23 trailer for the reveal of the game's cover athlete, Jazz Chisholm. Follow MLB The Show 23's cover athlete Jazz Chisholm's journey from a sandlot in The Bahamas all the way to the majors. MLB The Show 23 will be available on PlayStation 5,...
Locked Labyrinth: East (The Barren Plains)
This walkthrough will run you through the Locked Labyrinth in Forspoken's Barren Plains Region, which is found in Somewhere Outside of Cipal. It'll show you where to find the dungeon, what enemies you'll be facing and how to defeat the boss standing between you and your reward. For completing this...
Joe Wander and the Enigmatic Adventures - Official Announcement Trailer
Get a peek at the world and more of Joe Wander and the Enigmatic Adventures in this trailer for the upcoming 3D puzzle-platformer game. Embark on an adventure when Joe Wander and the Enigmatic Adventures launches on PC via Steam on February 3, 2023, and on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on February 23, 2023.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - The Adventure Game Review
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been ported to just about every platform imagineable, so it was only a matter of time before it became a board game. This cardboard version acts as a prequel to the video game. It puts forth a new plotline in which players are the last surviving members of the legendary Blades -- a group of warriors dedicated to protecting the Empire of Tamriel. Members of your company are being assassinated and time is short, so you’re thrust into an initial investigation spanning the length of the empire. This is the first campaign of two, each campaign offering a short multi-session arc divided into story chapters. The second campaign juts off the first narrative with outcomes tumbling forward and affecting future plays.
How to Get Isaac's Level 5 Suit
This page will guide you through acquiring Isaac's Level 5 Rig in the Dead Space Remake, including the location of the schematic and how much it costs to purchase. Acquiring a rig will boost your health and inventory space, allowing you to carry more items with you and sustain more hits from necromorphs.
The Interloper
The Interloper is the third chapter in Forspoken. This walkthrough will offer tips for conquering enemies and defeating challenging bosses you will face, such as the Tap to Reveal and the Tap to Reveal. Here you'll also find the necessary steps for exploring the city of Cipal and finding the Leap Spell.
