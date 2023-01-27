You can see how many activities you still have in a region via the world map, which you can access by hitting the touchpad when on the standard map. In the tab on the right, you'll be able to see how many activities you've completed in a region, as well as how many activities still remain, giving you an idea of what it will take to reach 100% completion. Below, you'll find links to pages documenting each main activity type. Each page will show you where to find an activity, what enemies you'll face while completing it and what the reward is:

