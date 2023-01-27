ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Not Happy With Patrick Mahomes' Wife

Cincinnati Bengals fans and most of the NFL world weren't thrilled with the officiating in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday evening. The Chiefs beat the Bengals, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. However, the wife of Patrick Mahomes wasn't thrilled with the officiating, ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Tuesday Announcement

The Aaron Rodgers trade rumors are off and running and the star quarterback isn't doing much to slow them down. During a Teusday afternoon appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers suggested there are "talks" going on - but he's not involved. "'It sounds like there’s already conversations going on ...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Breaking: Urban Meyer Announces Decision On Coaching Future

While he might've been a disaster in the NFL, Urban Meyer remains one of the most successful college football coaches of the modern era. But when asked about the possibility of returning to coaching, Meyer made it clear that he has non intention of returning to the sideline. "No desire," Meyer told ...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes reveals 1 person Chiefs fans should thank

Patrick Mahomes reveals one person Chiefs fans should thank. Kansas City Chiefs fans were holding their breaths on Sunday when Patrick Mahomes returned to the field after suffering an ankle injury last week. We’d been told all week that the injury usually required a three-week rehab, but the Chiefs didn’t have that time to use.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Not Happy With Tony Romo Tonight

The NFL world doesn't seem to be as all-in on Tony Romo as it was when the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback first joined the broadcasting booth. Sunday night, CBS has the call of the AFC Championship Game, featuring the Chiefs and the Bengals, with Romo and his play-by-play man, Jim Nantz, on the ...
MISSOURI STATE
The Spun

Trey Lance Has Honest Comment About Brock Purdy

Trey Lance entered the 2022 season as the 49ers' starting quarterback, but a season-ending injury in Week 2 ruined his opportunity. As it stands right now, Lance and rookie Brock Purdy, who started the last eight games of the season for San Francisco, including the postseason, are the two ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
720K+
Followers
92K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy