Philadelphia, PA

Golf? Local News? CBS Philadelphia has you covered.

By CBS3 Staff
 4 days ago

Golf? Local News? CBS Philadelphia has you covered 00:16

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you are a golf fan, CBS has you covered. We will have third round coverage of the PGA Tour's Farmer's Insurance Open live on CBS3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Looking for the latest local Philadelphia news? We've got you covered, too -- on your phone, your computer, your TV or wherever you want to watch us.

Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. will air on the CBS News Philadelphia streaming channel and on the CW Philly.

Click here to learn how to download the CBS Philadelphia app

No matter what streaming device you have on your television, you can catch our newscasts tonight and all the time on the CBS News App and on Pluto TV.

To watch on your computer, just click here .

We came, we saw, we conquered: Eagles advance to Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Birds are heading to Super Bowl LVII and the party is just getting started here in Philly. The way fans started celebrating Sunday night was truly "a Philly thing!"As expected, the city showed up to party in a way that only Philadelphia can do it.It's been five years since we've been to the Super Bowl. So, of course, this city was rocking Sunday night and you can expect those celebrations to continue over the next two weeks.  When they call Eagles fans passionate, it showed. Eagle nation took over from Center City to North Philly as...
Looking to score Super Bowl LVII tickets? Here are tips to avoid scams.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Philadelphia is painted Eagles green after the Birds clinched their Super Bowl LVII berth with a 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs await in Arizona for the big game.It's a ticket all Eagles fans would love to score, but how far would they go? The quick answer is just about anything."Whatever it took, whatever it took," Eagles fan Scott Oliver, from Ontario, said. "Wouldn't be much I wouldn't do."According to the travel app Hopper, searchers for flights from Philadelphia to Phoenix are up 169%.Eagles fans CBS...
"Miracle" that Overbrook student survived more than 30 shots

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An Overbrook High School student was hospitalized after more than 30 shots were fired in a shooting that locked down the school Tuesday morning, police and the School District of Philadelphia said.The 15-year-old student was shot just before 8:30 a.m. at 61st and Jefferson Streets, about three and a half blocks from the school.Thirty-two shots were fired and the boy was shot in the arm and in the thigh. He is a ninth grader at Overbrook, School District of Philadelphia Deputy spokesperson Monique Braxton said.The student was with another student when a car rounded a corner and...
Eagles superfan Gio the Podcaster closing in on Super Bowl LVII tickets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "Always shoot your shot" is a motto one young Eagles superfan has heading into Super Bowl LVII. You may remember Giovanni Hamilton, better known as "Gio" from video back during Eagles training camp in 2019.The now 15-year-old lives in Indianapolis but still cheers on his Birds from nearly 650 miles across the country.The podcaster has talked with Eagles stars, including Jalen Hurts.Gio is now crowdfunding to buy tickets to see the Birds play the Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona.Since starting his fundraiser this morning, the high schooler has raised over $14,000 dollars.Fans from all over have donated, leaving...
We now know the Eagles' Super Bowl LVII jerseys

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles have revealed what jerseys they'll wear in Super Bowl LVII versus the Kansas City Chiefs.On Tuesday, the Eagles tweeted they'll wear midnight green against the Chiefs in the big game.A video showed patches being sewn on to the jerseys. The last time the Birds were in the Super Bowl in 2018, they also rocked the midnight night green jerseys. The Eagles and their fans are hoping for a repeat in the jerseys. In 2018, the Eagles topped the New England Patriots, 41-33, to win the team's first Super Bowl in franchise history.   The Super Bowl between the Eagles and Chiefs will take place on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium. 
Future & Friends "One Big Party" tour stops in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Continuing the "One Big Party" tour, Grammy Award-winning artist Future and friends added a stop in Philadelphia. The catch is the "friends" are surprise guests in each city.Future & Friends will have one big party at the Wells Fargo Center Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The ticket prices are estimated to be between $55-$240.Artists featured on the tour have been Kodak Black, Trippie Redd, Babyface Ray and more. Maybe we will see Philly's own Lil Uzi Vert grace the stage after walking out with the Eagles on their big win against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday.Future has six nominations for the 2023 Grammys. The nominations are Best Rap Performance for "pushin P", Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Beautiful" "Wait For U", Best Rap Song for "pushing P" and "Wait For U", and Best Rap Album for "I Never Liked You."
Eagles' Super Bowl LVII berth uniting Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles' Super Bowl frenzy is gripping the Philadelphia region with football now being a powerful uniting force. Doctors say sports have a unique capacity to be an equalizer and an uniter.On the road to victory, Eagles fans are elated with the NFC championship."Look around, you look at the city environment, you see how great the city of Philadelphia truly is," an Eagles fan said. "We are the City of Brotherly Love."And sisterly affection -- and the admiration for the team is infectious."It doesn't get much better than this," Dr. Joel Fish said.Fish, the head of the...
Vigil for Tyre Nichols to be held in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are growing calls for police reform across the country and in our area after videos showed Memphis police involved in the death of Tyre Nichols.And Tuesday afternoon, a vigil will be held for Nichols at a church in West Mount Airy.Nichols' family and their lawyer are expected to speak later Tuesday in Memphis.But until then, the fallout continues as 7 officers have now been removed from duty: two who were placed on leave, and five facing murder charges who have been fired from the department.Preston Hemphill was also removed Jan. 8 along with the other officers. Another officer placed on leave had not been identified.The five officers the department says were "directly involved" in Nichols' death— Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith — face charges including second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.   Organizers in our area are holding what they're calling an emergency vigil for Nichols in Mount Airy.That's set to happen at 4 p.m. at the Unitarian Society of Germantown Church.It is open to the public.Meantime, funeral services for Nichols will be held Wednesday in Memphis.Four Biden administration officials are expected to attend.
It's a Philly thing: An Eagles battle cry explained

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Eagles have a new battle cry for the playoffs this year when Jalen Hurts uttered the words "it's a Philly thing."There's no official definition of that phrase. CBS Philadelphia hooked up with Eagles social media personality Eric Emanuele, otherwise known by his Instagram erock_eagles to learn more about what "a Philly thing" means.He defines what that now famous statement means in the video above.Read more about the NFC title game Sunday and how Eagles fans get ready for the game.
Eagles-Chiefs: Former Birds WR shares his Super Bowl LVII pick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are already the favorites heading into the Super Bowl. Fans say it's destiny, and one former player who played for coach Andy Reid in Philadelphia and Kansas City agrees. Many fans at Chickie's and Pete's were already sporting their NFC championship T-shirts, still savoring the Birds' big win and looking toward one more for the season. One day after clinching a trip to the Super Bowl, Eagles fans packed Chickie's and Pete's in South Philly for WIP SportsRadio's live broadcast, still very much on a victory high. "The whole thing is amazing," Stephanie Phillips said. "The whole season has...
Montgomery County bakery serving up Eagles-themed doughnuts

COLMAR, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County bakery has created a special super-sized doughnut in honor of the Eagles.The Yum-Yum Bake Shop has a sweet reward for Birds fans.Jennifer Stengel isn't officially on the Eagles.But she considers herself and her staff at Yum Yum Bake Shop in Colmar an extension of the Birds as they advance to the Super Bowl."It's very exciting, it's great to see the energy in the town and everybody coming together with excitement," Stengel said.Instead of delivering touchdowns to Philly fans hungry for a win, workers at the shop are delivering smiles to customers hungry for their...
Rob Gronkowski makes Super Bowl LVII pick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Rob Gronkowski lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII when he was with the New England Patriots, but he appears to be bleeding green based off his comments on a late-night show Monday night. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Gronkowski made his Super Bowl LVII pick between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.Gronk, who was at Lincoln Financial Field for Philadelphia's win in the NFC championship over the San Francisco 49ers, picked the Birds to win the big game over Kansas City and former head coach Andy Reid. Here's what he had to say: "Oh man, well...
When will Eagles-Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVII?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles will play former head coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. The game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, at 6:30 p.m.Here's everything you need to know ahead of the big game: How to watchKickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on FOX and SportsRadio 94.1 WIP-FM. Who is singing the National Anthem? Chris Stapleton, an eight-time Grammy-winning country singer, will perform the National Anthem. Who will perform  "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at the Super Bowl?Abbot Elementary's own Sherly Lee Ralph will have the honors of performing the Black national anthem at the big game. Who is performing during the Super Bowl halftime show? Rihanna, a nine-time Grammy award-winning R&B, pop and hip-hop artist, will perform during this year's halftime show. Betting oddsThe Eagles opened as betting favorites versus the Chiefs in the big game. 
Philly-born rapper Lil Uzi Vert ran out with the Eagles at NFC championship game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philly born-rapper ran out with Philadelphia Eagles players as they took the field for the NFC championship game Sunday.You might have seen someone not-quite-NFL-sized and not wearing pads running alongside the team as they ran out of the tunnel and onto the field. It turns out that was Lil Uzi Vert.The Eagles posted a video on YouTube showing the rapper leading the team out.He even had a custom Eagles jersey with "Lil Uzi" on the back.Some Eagles players are big fans. In a recent post on the Eagles TikTok account, defensive end Brandon Graham said he...
Super Sibling Rivalry Bowl with the Kelce brothers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Super Bowl LVII will be a sibling rivalry game. This is the first time two brothers will face off against each other in a Super Bowl.Here's what the Chiefs' Travis Kelce said about playing against his brother Jason and the Eagles."Haven't talked to him yet, but cool scenario to be in," Kelce said. "My mom can't lose. I'll just leave it at that. It's going to be an amazing feeling playing against him and obviously, I respect everybody over there in the Eagles organization. You won't see me talking too much trash because of how much I love my brother, but it's definitely going to be an emotional game, that's for sure," he said.And his brother did not leave the message unanswered. In a Tweet, Jason Kelce wrote: "Officially done being a Chiefs fan this season!!" And Mama Kelce will surely be breaking out a special jersey once again – half Eagles and half Kansas City.Their mother posted a photo to social media last week when both teams played their divisional games.
North Wales Eagles fan gives a sneak peek of his nest

NORTH WALES, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County is expressing his love for the Eagles with his home decor.Dan Williams is a die-hard Eagles fan. He'll tell you that himself.His neighbors know that from the green lights, inflatable football, and Eagles flags that wave outside his North Wales home."We want to turn the volume up here, get everyone excited, get everyone pumped. We want to party and dance from the burbs to Broad Street," Williams said. "If we can turn the volume up a little bit and it gets loud, we'll get excited and that'll push us over the top."Inside...
These local travel companies are helping Eagles fans go to Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With the Eagles headed to Super Bowl LVII, fans around the tri-state area are making plans to follow them. Two local travel companies are helping their wishes come true.The Super Bowl planning has not stopped. Fans are going all out and getting some help from groups who know how to travel."Philly fans are the best in the world," said.With about two weeks to spare until the Super Bowl, Eagles fans are gearing up for the trek to Arizona."We have all these different options trying to accommodate as many fans as possible," Vincent Rizzuto of Philly Sports Trips said.Rizzuto plans...
Eagles fans heading to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII? Here are tips and websites for cheap flights

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Fly Eagles Fly! The Eagles are making their way to Super Bowl LVII after a win against the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7.The Eagles will be playing against the Kansas City Chiefs and fans are already on the hunt for deals on flights and hotels to the Grand Canyon state in February.Depending on the airline, day and time or travel, according to AAA, flights from Philadelphia to Phoenix range from $500-$1,000. It's recommended to book hotels and rental cars now and look into full refundable rates while fully understanding cancellation policies.Fans can save some money by flying out of another airport such as Pittsburgh, or out of state such as New York.AAA says members can get discounted game day tickets through AAA Tickets.Looking to find cheap flights? Kayak, Skyscanner, Expedia, Momondo are few sites to start besides looking directly at the top airline websites.
2-alarm fire breaks out in Fishtown, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fire in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood spread to several homes. The fire broke out just before 2:30 a.m. on the 500 block of East Cabot Street.The fast-moving fire reached two alarms.Firefighters battled the flames for about three hours before placing the fire under control.No one was injured.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Banchero, Magic rally from early hole, beat 76ers 119-109

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 29 points and 10 rebounds as the Orlando Magic stormed back from a 21-point first-quarter deficit to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 119-109 on Monday night.Mo Wagner scored 22 points and his younger brother Franz Wagner scored 19 for the Magic, who stopped a three-game skid and ended the Sixers' seven-game winning streak.It was the latest win over one of the NBA's top teams for the Magic, who improved to 15-11 since their 6-20 start."They are learning from experiences," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. "They are finding ways to bounce back and believe in each...
