WFMJ.com
Boardman window contractor faces more theft charges
A Boardman home improvement contractor who was transferred from the Mahoning County jail to the Trumbull County Jail last week, is back in the Mahoning County Jail again. John Bartos III, 40, is scheduled to appear in Mahoning County Court in Boardman Wednesday afternoon to answer two counts of theft by deception.
WFMJ.com
Former Youngstown police officer pleads guilty to theft charge
A former Youngstown police officer has pled guilty to a charge of theft in court on Tuesday. According to court records, 29-year-old Deon Gilbert pled guilty to one reduced charge of theft and was ordered to pay a fine of $150. The charge stems from an incidents from between September...
Ohio man, considered a serious danger to community, issued the most serious jail sentence
An Ohio Sheriff says one Ohio man, who the Sheriff labeled as a serious danger to the community, was issued the most serious jail sentence. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office said after a drug investigation, a search warrant was issued on May 11, 2021 on 5th street in New Philadelphia where they found large amount […]
WFMJ.com
Youngstown murder trial underway in shooting death of Keimone Black
Witnesses testified Tuesday about what they saw the night of June 15, 2022, on the south side of Youngstown, where 29-year-old Keimone Black was shot and killed at the Shell Gas station on South Avenue. The suspect is 69-year-old Samuel Byrd, charged in connection to the shooting with aggravated murder...
wtuz.com
Notorious T-County Drug Trafficker Behind Bars
Nick McWilliams reporting – A long-standing effort by the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office to imprison a known drug tracker has come to an end. A release from Sheriff Orvis Campbell notes the long investigation and eventual arrest of William H. Gibbs. Starting in May of 2021, deputies in...
WFMJ.com
Farrell Bishop and mother of suspect raise concerns over viral arrest video
A mother of a Youngstown man said her son is recovering after a video went viral online, showing his arrest Friday during an altercation with Farrell, Pennsylvania police. Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker said an investigation is ongoing, but Acker's preliminary determination is that police were acting in compliance.
‘I’m 69 years old going on 70,’ Youngstown murder defendant declines plea deal, moving jury trial forward
Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny is hearing the case against Samuel Byrd, 69, who is charged with aggravated murder in the shooting death of Keimone Black, 29, of Youngstown.
Lorain County prison guard smuggled drugs into facility, authorities say
A 35-year-old corrections officer is facing federal charges for allegedly smuggling drugs into Lorain Correctional Institution, according to U.S. District Court records.
WFMJ.com
New Castle raid uncovers more than 3 pounds of cocaine
Authorities in Lawrence County report finding nearly three-and-a-half pounds of cocaine, aw well as fentanyl that investigators say would be worth an estimated $90,000 on the street. According to the District Attorney, agents searched a home at 520 Wildwood Avenue in New Castle on Monday. Inside they found 1,329 grams...
WFMJ.com
Woman calls 9-1-1 as her sister and mother are shot at their Ellwood City home
An Ellwood City woman hid in a bedroom calling 9-1-1 while a man shot her sister and her mother inside their First Street home, according to police. Officers had surrounded an apartment on the 200 block of First Street Monday evening when they say they heard 4 or five gunshots.
Man charged in local double shooting homicide
Officers were called to an apartment building around 5 p.m. Monday
Niles man sentenced following report from concerned neighbor
Police arrested a father Friday after he repeatedly grabbed his son and shouted at his children, according to a police report.
Lorain Correctional prison guard arrested, accused of smuggling drugs into prison for inmate, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A state prison guard is accused of smuggling crystal methamphetamine and other drugs into the prison on behalf of an inmate, according to federal officials. Authorities on Monday arrested Daryl Gus, 35, of Parma on a federal charge of conspiring to distribute drugs. Cleveland.com and The...
Local doctor pleads guilty to unnecessary opioid prescriptions
A doctor who had a practice in Niles has entered a plea agreement in his case on charges that he prescribed unneeded opioids, including those to patients he was involved with sexually.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown woman with gun arrested at Austintown bar
A Youngstown couple landed in jail early Monday after police say they were called investigate a report that someone was waving a gun during a fight outside an Austintown bar. Officers say they broke up a fight next to cars parked outside Shotz Bar N Grille on Oakwood Avenue just after 2 a.m.
explore venango
Sugarcreek Police Seeking Rural King Theft Suspect
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Sugarcreek Borough Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect connected to a theft at the Allegheny Blvd. Rural King. According to a January 30th press release from the Sugarcreek Borough Police (SBPD), the station was notified by the manager of Rural King that a theft occurred on January 28 at approximately 2:30 p.m.
WFMJ.com
Southington man arrested as cops break up crowd of 30-35 at Warren Sheetz
A Southington man is free on bond after pleading not guilty to charges filed after police from eight communities were called to break up a crowd of people said to be drinking and smoking inside a Warren gas station. Officers were called to the Sheetz on East Market Street at...
WFMJ.com
Warren teen charged after toddler found wandering in apartment lobby
A Warren man, who just turned 18 this month, is charged with child endangering after a toddler was found wandering unsupervised in the lobby of a high-rise apartment building. Jonathan Wynn was freed on bond after pleading not guilty to the charge during an arraignment in Warren Municipal Court on Tuesday.
WFMJ.com
Couple found dead on porch of Mecca home with child still inside
The Trumbull County Coroner and sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a three-year-old boy was found inside a Mecca Township home while his parents were dead outside. A woman, identified as the sister of one of the victims, told deputies she went to the home on the 500 block of State Route 88 Tuesday afternoon because she hadn’t heard from 55-year-old Eddie Parthemer or 35-year-old Amber Barry since Sunday.
cleveland19.com
Canton police arrest thief wanted for 2 robberies
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said detectives arrested the 18-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. Dana Dashawn Starling, of Canton, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 in the 800 block of Alan Page Dr. S.E. Starling is charged with three counts of...
