Salem, OH

WFMJ.com

Boardman window contractor faces more theft charges

A Boardman home improvement contractor who was transferred from the Mahoning County jail to the Trumbull County Jail last week, is back in the Mahoning County Jail again. John Bartos III, 40, is scheduled to appear in Mahoning County Court in Boardman Wednesday afternoon to answer two counts of theft by deception.
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Former Youngstown police officer pleads guilty to theft charge

A former Youngstown police officer has pled guilty to a charge of theft in court on Tuesday. According to court records, 29-year-old Deon Gilbert pled guilty to one reduced charge of theft and was ordered to pay a fine of $150. The charge stems from an incidents from between September...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown murder trial underway in shooting death of Keimone Black

Witnesses testified Tuesday about what they saw the night of June 15, 2022, on the south side of Youngstown, where 29-year-old Keimone Black was shot and killed at the Shell Gas station on South Avenue. The suspect is 69-year-old Samuel Byrd, charged in connection to the shooting with aggravated murder...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
wtuz.com

Notorious T-County Drug Trafficker Behind Bars

Nick McWilliams reporting – A long-standing effort by the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office to imprison a known drug tracker has come to an end. A release from Sheriff Orvis Campbell notes the long investigation and eventual arrest of William H. Gibbs. Starting in May of 2021, deputies in...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Farrell Bishop and mother of suspect raise concerns over viral arrest video

A mother of a Youngstown man said her son is recovering after a video went viral online, showing his arrest Friday during an altercation with Farrell, Pennsylvania police. Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker said an investigation is ongoing, but Acker's preliminary determination is that police were acting in compliance.
FARRELL, PA
WFMJ.com

New Castle raid uncovers more than 3 pounds of cocaine

Authorities in Lawrence County report finding nearly three-and-a-half pounds of cocaine, aw well as fentanyl that investigators say would be worth an estimated $90,000 on the street. According to the District Attorney, agents searched a home at 520 Wildwood Avenue in New Castle on Monday. Inside they found 1,329 grams...
NEW CASTLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Youngstown woman with gun arrested at Austintown bar

A Youngstown couple landed in jail early Monday after police say they were called investigate a report that someone was waving a gun during a fight outside an Austintown bar. Officers say they broke up a fight next to cars parked outside Shotz Bar N Grille on Oakwood Avenue just after 2 a.m.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
explore venango

Sugarcreek Police Seeking Rural King Theft Suspect

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Sugarcreek Borough Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect connected to a theft at the Allegheny Blvd. Rural King. According to a January 30th press release from the Sugarcreek Borough Police (SBPD), the station was notified by the manager of Rural King that a theft occurred on January 28 at approximately 2:30 p.m.
SUGARCREEK, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren teen charged after toddler found wandering in apartment lobby

A Warren man, who just turned 18 this month, is charged with child endangering after a toddler was found wandering unsupervised in the lobby of a high-rise apartment building. Jonathan Wynn was freed on bond after pleading not guilty to the charge during an arraignment in Warren Municipal Court on Tuesday.
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Couple found dead on porch of Mecca home with child still inside

The Trumbull County Coroner and sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a three-year-old boy was found inside a Mecca Township home while his parents were dead outside. A woman, identified as the sister of one of the victims, told deputies she went to the home on the 500 block of State Route 88 Tuesday afternoon because she hadn’t heard from 55-year-old Eddie Parthemer or 35-year-old Amber Barry since Sunday.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton police arrest thief wanted for 2 robberies

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said detectives arrested the 18-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. Dana Dashawn Starling, of Canton, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 in the 800 block of Alan Page Dr. S.E. Starling is charged with three counts of...
CANTON, OH

