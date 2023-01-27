to prohibit right turns on red in downtown Seattle, where there are high volumes of pedestrians, makes sense.to prohibit right turns on red in Davenport, WA, where there are few pedestrians, does not.Quit trying to make One Size Fits All laws, and just require local jurisdictions to post prohibitive signage accordingly, based on actual accident histories.
With everything going on in Washington this is what they come up with. Well, it’s a source of revenue for them since they’re still working on new taxes.
If they pass a law to make turning on red illegal, it'll just be another one of many driving laws that people in Washington completely ignore and never follow. 🤷♂️
Related
Inslee Wants Washington to Borrow $4B to Build Housing and Shelter; How Would That Work?
Washington State Sheriffs, Police Chiefs Shift Gears for Police Pursuit Bills
WA lawmakers consider changes to "Death with Dignity Act"
Rantz: Democrats sue to kill WA’s one election security feature, which makes fraud easier
Washington Democrats back proposal to make voting legally required
Lawsuit Challenges WA Ballot Signature Verification
Which Washington Apple is America’s Favorite?
Bi-Partisan Bill Would Help WA Communities Hire Officers
Bill aimed to prevent limitations on home daycares passes state House
Here’s your chance to say what you think of this proposed huge Tri-Cities wind farm
Washington's rejected vanity license plates of 2022
Breathalyzer Bill Would Lower Threshold for DUIs in Washington From .08 to .05
Washington Republican Activists Look for Ways to Make Gains in Two Years
Inslee logs a busy week
U.S. Navy Halting Some Dry Dock Ops in Washington State
Cherry Blossoms in Washington State: When They Bloom and Where to See Them
The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today)
Washington State Takes Steps to Combat Poverty with Basic Income Program: Bill Proposes Monthly Payments of up to $2,100
Who Are The 10 Most Terrible Killers in California State History?
Washington state legislators introduce bills to improve traffic safety
NEWStalk 870
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 21