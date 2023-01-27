ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Elizabethe Geier
3d ago

to prohibit right turns on red in downtown Seattle, where there are high volumes of pedestrians, makes sense.to prohibit right turns on red in Davenport, WA, where there are few pedestrians, does not.Quit trying to make One Size Fits All laws, and just require local jurisdictions to post prohibitive signage accordingly, based on actual accident histories.

12
Guest
3d ago

With everything going on in Washington this is what they come up with. Well, it’s a source of revenue for them since they’re still working on new taxes.

12
anthony hart
3d ago

If they pass a law to make turning on red illegal, it'll just be another one of many driving laws that people in Washington completely ignore and never follow. 🤷‍♂️

5
WASHINGTON STATE
