What Utah’s School Choice Bill Means for the Nation

The battle for school choice is picking up steam, with Utah Governor Spencer Cox making his state the third in the nation to enact a universal school choice program, not predicating vouchers on income, child cognitive impairment, or the quality of one’s local public education. Last June, not a single state in the union had universal school choice. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey took that first leap; National School Choice Week, which just ended, brought Iowa and now Utah on board as well.
Salon

GOP Utah governor signs ban on "lifesaving medical care" for trans youth

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Defying the guidance of the nation's leading medical organizations, Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on Saturday signed into law a bill banning gender-affirming care for minors in the state.
ksl.com

Senate passes slightly altered design as new Utah state flag

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is one step closer to having a new state flag, though it's not exactly the design unveiled late last year. The Utah Senate voted 17-10 in favor of SB31 on Monday, a bill that would designate a new state flag while classifying the current flag as the state's ceremonial flag. However, the design that passed is an amended version of the flag that was selected by the Utah State Flag Task Force on Nov. 10.
890kdxu.com

Utah Mandates ATV/OHV Vehicle Education Starting Feb 1st 2023

Starting Feb 1st 2023, Everyone driving an off-highway vehicle, (OHV) on public lands will now need to complete an online program. It is free, but that doesn't lessen the outrage coming from outdoor enthusiasts all over Utah. A very large portion of the southern Utah region enjoys off-roading almost all year round.
ksl.com

Should pregnant women be able to use the HOV lane in Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Stephanie Gricius knows what it's like to have to pull over to the side of the road because of pregnancy sickness. So with other expectant mothers in mind, the Eagle Mountain Republican is sponsoring a bill that she hopes will help them save time while also recognizing a fetus as a separate person.
publicnewsservice.org

Utah Bill Would Mean Stricter Regulations for Union Workers

A Utah lawmaker has proposed a bill which could impose stricter restrictions and regulations for public employees. Passage of House Bill 241, sponsored by Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, would mean union stewards and leaders would not be allowed paid time to engage in union work. It would also prohibit a public employer from deducting union dues from a public employee's wages and prohibit public money or public property to be used for union organizing or administration.
890kdxu.com

STUPID UTAH BILL: Halloween Changing Date In Utah?

A bill that would make Utah's Halloween fall on the last Friday of October has passed out of the Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Committee meeting, and is headed to the Senate for the final vote!. The bill wouldn't change the date of Halloween, but it would be a...
upr.org

Utah's alfalfa debate on Monday's Access Utah

Today we’ll examine alfalfa. The Salt Lake Tribune editorial board says that alfalfa farming represents 0.2% of the Utah economy but uses 68% of available water and that the crop is an obvious target for water reductions and that Utah should buy out alfalfa farmers. The Utah Farm Bureau Federation says that Utah farmers have learned to be much more efficient with water and that we tend to forget everything that goes into producing food. Salt Lake Tribune reporter Brian Maffly and Utah Farm Bureau Federation President Ron Gibson join us today.
addictedtovacation.com

The 6 Best Road Trips In Utah (With Pictures!)

Utah has numerous places to explore and amazing sights, thanks to its diverse and stunning landscapes. Here are the best Utah road trips. Some of the best road trips in Utah include Scenic Byway 12, Utah’s Dinosaur Sites, the Mighty Five national parks, the Fishlake Loop, Utah small towns, and the Ogden River Scenic Byway. Spring is the best time to go on these Utah road trips since the weather is great and there are no crowds.
solzyatthemovies.com

Utah Attacks Trans Rights on Penultimate Day of Sundance

On the penultimate day of Sundance, Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed a bill to eliminate gender-affirming care for transgender youth. After the Utah legislature overruled Governor Spencer Cox’s veto for the trans athlete ban, I decided I wouldn’t be attending Sundance 2023. Lawsuits were filed. Ultimately, trans athletes would be allowed to play sports but only after a committee said they could. This put trans rights in a place where I felt comfortable enough to step foot in Utah and hand my money over to the state. Who would have thought that things would change by the final day of Sundance 2023?
KSLTV

High winds forces late start for northern Utah school districts

Multiple northern Utah school districts are announcing late starts for Monday due to the high and cold winds hitting areas in Utah. The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City calls this a “wind chill” warning affecting the northern part of the state, forcing the Utah Highway Patrol to close certain roads.
