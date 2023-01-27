Read full article on original website
Related
KUTV
Conservative watchdog group claims Utah educators skirting rules on restricted topics
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — The conservative group Accuracy in Media has released a video featuring educators and administrators at several Utah school districts. AIM claimed the video shows these educators explain how they get around the rules when it comes to teaching restricted content like critical race theory. “Today’s...
lnnnews.com
What Utah’s School Choice Bill Means for the Nation
The battle for school choice is picking up steam, with Utah Governor Spencer Cox making his state the third in the nation to enact a universal school choice program, not predicating vouchers on income, child cognitive impairment, or the quality of one’s local public education. Last June, not a single state in the union had universal school choice. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey took that first leap; National School Choice Week, which just ended, brought Iowa and now Utah on board as well.
ksl.com
'Arrogant' teachers think they know better than parents, Rep. Stewart says after seeing video
WASHINGTON — Utah Republican Rep. Chris Stewart reacted on Twitter to a video that has been shared on conservative media channels featuring people identified in recordings as Utah educators explaining how they teach topics such as critical race theory that are restricted in Utah public school classrooms. The Accuracy...
GOP Utah governor signs ban on "lifesaving medical care" for trans youth
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Defying the guidance of the nation's leading medical organizations, Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on Saturday signed into law a bill banning gender-affirming care for minors in the state.
ksl.com
Senate passes slightly altered design as new Utah state flag
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is one step closer to having a new state flag, though it's not exactly the design unveiled late last year. The Utah Senate voted 17-10 in favor of SB31 on Monday, a bill that would designate a new state flag while classifying the current flag as the state's ceremonial flag. However, the design that passed is an amended version of the flag that was selected by the Utah State Flag Task Force on Nov. 10.
Some beers may disappear from Utah store shelves
An annual bill on alcohol policy will add more bar licenses, but some beer brands could potentially disappear from grocery and convenience store shelves.
Gabby Petito’s parents, lieutenant governor urge Utah lawmakers to pass domestic violence bill
Gabby Petito’s parents joined Utah lawmakers and Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson support bill that would mandate Utah police departments to conduct a lethality assessment protocol during domestic violence calls. The assessment targets intimate partner violence incidents.
890kdxu.com
Utah Mandates ATV/OHV Vehicle Education Starting Feb 1st 2023
Starting Feb 1st 2023, Everyone driving an off-highway vehicle, (OHV) on public lands will now need to complete an online program. It is free, but that doesn't lessen the outrage coming from outdoor enthusiasts all over Utah. A very large portion of the southern Utah region enjoys off-roading almost all year round.
kjzz.com
Lethality assessment would create standard protocol for law enforcement statewide
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A bill that would create a statewide law enforcement standard when it comes to how officers assess domestic violence situations was approved unanimously by the Utah Senate Monday, and it is on its way to the state's House of Representatives. As S.B. 177 continues...
ksl.com
Should pregnant women be able to use the HOV lane in Utah?
SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Stephanie Gricius knows what it's like to have to pull over to the side of the road because of pregnancy sickness. So with other expectant mothers in mind, the Eagle Mountain Republican is sponsoring a bill that she hopes will help them save time while also recognizing a fetus as a separate person.
publicnewsservice.org
Utah Bill Would Mean Stricter Regulations for Union Workers
A Utah lawmaker has proposed a bill which could impose stricter restrictions and regulations for public employees. Passage of House Bill 241, sponsored by Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, would mean union stewards and leaders would not be allowed paid time to engage in union work. It would also prohibit a public employer from deducting union dues from a public employee's wages and prohibit public money or public property to be used for union organizing or administration.
Northern Utah school districts to delay classes due to extreme cold
School districts north of Utah have announced a two-hour delay to their schedules for Tuesday, Jan. 31, due to extreme cold.
890kdxu.com
STUPID UTAH BILL: Halloween Changing Date In Utah?
A bill that would make Utah's Halloween fall on the last Friday of October has passed out of the Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Committee meeting, and is headed to the Senate for the final vote!. The bill wouldn't change the date of Halloween, but it would be a...
upr.org
Utah's alfalfa debate on Monday's Access Utah
Today we’ll examine alfalfa. The Salt Lake Tribune editorial board says that alfalfa farming represents 0.2% of the Utah economy but uses 68% of available water and that the crop is an obvious target for water reductions and that Utah should buy out alfalfa farmers. The Utah Farm Bureau Federation says that Utah farmers have learned to be much more efficient with water and that we tend to forget everything that goes into producing food. Salt Lake Tribune reporter Brian Maffly and Utah Farm Bureau Federation President Ron Gibson join us today.
Opinion: What are the chances free fares will come to Utah transit?
Utah Transit Authority would need about $35 million to make up for the loss of fare collections. Past free-fare periods have been successful. When will transit riders see permanent free fares?
Opinion: Mia Love’s ‘Qualified’ — an open look at her life
Former Congresswoman Mia Love says the content of our character makes us qualified. Read more about her new book here.
kslnewsradio.com
Unsheltered Utah opens warming tent for unhoused people to escape frigid temperatures
SALT LAKE CITY — As temperatures in the state plummet far below zero, advocates with Unsheltered Utah built an unsanctioned makeshift warming tent Monday. Inside the tent were propane heaters, fires and chairs. Executive Director of Unsheltered Utah, Wendy Garvin, joins Dave and Dujanovic hosts Dave Noriega and Debbie...
addictedtovacation.com
The 6 Best Road Trips In Utah (With Pictures!)
Utah has numerous places to explore and amazing sights, thanks to its diverse and stunning landscapes. Here are the best Utah road trips. Some of the best road trips in Utah include Scenic Byway 12, Utah’s Dinosaur Sites, the Mighty Five national parks, the Fishlake Loop, Utah small towns, and the Ogden River Scenic Byway. Spring is the best time to go on these Utah road trips since the weather is great and there are no crowds.
solzyatthemovies.com
Utah Attacks Trans Rights on Penultimate Day of Sundance
On the penultimate day of Sundance, Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed a bill to eliminate gender-affirming care for transgender youth. After the Utah legislature overruled Governor Spencer Cox’s veto for the trans athlete ban, I decided I wouldn’t be attending Sundance 2023. Lawsuits were filed. Ultimately, trans athletes would be allowed to play sports but only after a committee said they could. This put trans rights in a place where I felt comfortable enough to step foot in Utah and hand my money over to the state. Who would have thought that things would change by the final day of Sundance 2023?
KSLTV
High winds forces late start for northern Utah school districts
Multiple northern Utah school districts are announcing late starts for Monday due to the high and cold winds hitting areas in Utah. The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City calls this a “wind chill” warning affecting the northern part of the state, forcing the Utah Highway Patrol to close certain roads.
Comments / 3