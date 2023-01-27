ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

homestratosphere.com

Foundry Hotel at Loveland, Colorado by Twenty1Five

At Twenty1Five, creativity runs wild while detailed artistry reigns king. At the helm, founder Josh Mabe inspires innovation and leads by example – with a mission to make old things new, originally specializing in reclaimed wood furniture. Today at Twenty1Five, Josh is joined by architect Brandt Vanderbosch of Vertical...
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps

COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Adorable Colorado Bear Smiles And Waves at Wildlife Camera

In case you're in the need of a smile, you'll love this adorable Colorado bear striking a pose for this wildlife camera in Boulder. Some people despise taking pictures regardless of what the picture is for. How many Facebook friends do you have right now with profile pictures that aren't of them because they don't like the pictures they take? More than you might think, go look. Most animals don't like to get pictures taken either. Or maybe they do, but they don't stay still long enough to take them, so they're all just a blur. One local bear in Colorado though was getting ready for Madonna's Colorado concert later this year and was striking a serious pose... You've got to see this cuteness.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

COLD, COLD, COLD!

Colorado is locked in the grip of a late January Arctic Outbreak that spreads from the Rockies to the northeast part of the nation.We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for Monday for bitter cold and light snow.Over the weekend Denver International Airport picked up a little over a half inch officially. Other metro areas saw anywhere from 1/2" to 3" of snow.Steamboat Springs has been buried since last week with over 3 feet of snow. With many ski areas picking up 1 to near 2 feet!Low temperatures will tumble well below zero over the Denver Metro area and...
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

I-25 North Express Lanes Project Hits Major Milestones

The I-25 North Express Lanes construction crews and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) have acknowledged another year of construction progress on the I-25 North corridor and identified funding for two more segments (Segments 2 and 5) on the I-25 corridor outlined in the State’s 10-Year Plan. Funding for these additional segments comes from various funding sources in the 10-Year plan, including SB260, and innovative financing through the Colorado Transportation Investment Office.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Colorado that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and give them a try.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

I-70 eastbound closed, whiteout reported

Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Denver weather: Below zero temperatures Monday morning. Denver’s weather will turn even colder Monday...
DENVER, CO
CUBuffs.com

Buffs Fall At Denver, 6-1

Box Score DENVER Colo. – The Colorado Buffaloes Women's Tennis team lost their first match of the spring on the road at Denver 6-1. After winning two of the three doubles matches and going ahead 1-0 in doubles action, the Buffs dropped six matches in singles. How it Happened.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

Colorado should kick lawns to the curb

Over the course of the next seven years, an average 35,000 housing units will be built each year in Colorado. If past trends persist, around 70% of those housing units will be single-family homes. From Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, it’s likely that Coloradans will see more single-family suburban developments popping up — and with […] The post Colorado should kick lawns to the curb appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

Major snow heading to northern Colorado mountains

Skiiers heading to the northern Colorado mountains this weekend should expect snow – and lots of it. Ten to 15 inches of snow is expected in areas of higher elevation in Roky Mountain National Park and Cameron Pass with up to 24 inches and 60 mile per hour wind gusts for the Park Range. Travel is expected to be dicey on U.S. Highway 40, state Highway 14 and along the I-70 corridor. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Saturday. The northern foothills and Fort Collins could see just an inch of snow with this storm system but with the snow comes frigid temperatures early next week with a high in the single digits Monday and a low below zero.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Don't treat rural Colorado like Denver, say rural lawmakers | COVER STORY

What rural Coloradans want most from the General Assembly is to be heard, according to most of the baker's dozen of lawmakers whose districts lie outside the urban corridor. In the past, it’s mostly been Republicans who represent those districts. On the Eastern Plans, that’s still the case: two state senators, who are cousins, cover everything east of the Denver metro area; and, two Republicans cover the Eastern Plains in the House.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Polar plunge poised to send Denver Metro and Eastern Plains into the deep freeze

We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for Saturday and Sunday. The start of the Arctic cold change happens on Saturday as temperatures get colder along with light snow and freezing drizzle. Sunday into Monday will be the bitter cold plunge that sends highs into the single digits and lows below zero.Friday will be the mild day before the major cold wave takes over. There will be snow in the mountains with high clouds over the plains.Across eastern Colorado temperatures will be in the the 30s and 40s to finish the week.At the same time snow will be ramping...
DENVER, CO
