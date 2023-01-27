Read full article on original website
Related
People are only just realising what Little Bo-Peep is really about – and it’s not sheep
PEOPLE ARE just finding out what the nursery rhyme 'Little Bo-Peep' is about and it's blowing their mibnds. Most people have sung along to the famous nursery rhyme - which portrays Little Bo=Peep losing her sheep. But it turns out that the popular nursery rhyme isn't even about sheep. Nursery...
How to attract the woman of your dreams
You Attract What You Are. I have a close friend that wants to be in a serious relationship but is not ready. I have told him numerous times; if your life is trippin’, you will attract a woman whose life is trippin’. And honey, his life is trippin’! I wanted to start with this today; it will be impossible to find (and keep) your dream woman (or man) if you are not whole. The idea that only women need to “find themselves” is BS. Men also need to heal, find themselves and become whole.
Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven
A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
Man Shuts off Phone During Weekend Getaway With Best Friend After His Wife Calls and Texts Him With Non-emergency Things
Every year, for the past ten years, two best friends have gone away to spend a "phone-free" weekend together. However, since one of the friends had gotten married, his wife insisted that her husband bring his phone with him. But after repeated non-emergency calls and texts, he shut off his phone for the remainder of the getaway. Recently, he reached out to the public on Reddit to explain what happened.
Flight attendants reveal the free "hidden" amenities that passengers can get in economy class
Flying in economy class is the most affordable option but it can also be a tad bit uncomfortable. Seats are smaller, there is not much leg space, and meal and beverage service are usually limited.
musictimes.com
Rihanna's 'Umbrella' Receives Grave Insult; Lyrics Meant to 'Manipulate?' [Details]
A priest asserts that he died and visited hell, where he witnessed devils singing Rihanna's songs. Gerald Johnson, a priest from Michigan, asserted that he temporarily died in 2016 following a heart attack and experienced hell before returning to life. He said in a viral video that his soul departed...
Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'
Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
Body Language Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Limit Their Children’s Appearances Compared to Monaco Royal Children
A body language expert looked at the difference in Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children’s appearances compared to the Monaco royals‘ appearances. There’s a marked difference between the two, the expert noted. Monaco royals present as a ‘family team,’ expert says. Body language expert...
An 8-year-old diamond heiress from India gives up her $61 million fortune to live in poverty as a "monk"
Eight-year-old Devanshi Sanghvi from India was born to a life of luxury and a family of wealthy diamond merchants with a fortune of about $61 million. Devanshi was an heiress to the Sanghvi and Sons jewelry business located in Surat, the diamond capital of India.
Can Our Thoughts Really Attract Things in Life?
This is one of the most interesting questions we can ask ourselves. Can we truly attract things through our thoughts? It’s a puzzling question because its implications are as frightening as they are exciting — that’s why they say there is close to no difference between fear and excitement.
‘Friends’: The Real Reason Why 1 Hated Character Left and Never Returned
Here's a look at the rumors and actual reasons behind why Emily left the hit TV show 'Friends' and never returned.
Fans Ridicule Kim Kardashian After North & Saint West Land Movie Voiceover Roles: 'Monetizing The Kids ... Great Parenting'
Following in their mom's footsteps! More than a year after Kim Kardashian lent her voice for the animated Paw Patrol flick, the studio announced not only will she back for the sequel, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, but her two eldest kids nabbed roles as well.However, social media wasn't too happy to hear about 9-year-old North West and 7-year-old Saint West's new gigs, especially given the recent "nepo baby" debacle."Why do we keep making these people have more money than EVER necessary in life? Why is this family given so much for zero talent?" questioned one Instagram user. "It's really...
Dad and daughter relationships, as explained by 10 paintings.
This article originally appeared on 04.09.16It's hard to truly describe the amazing bond between dads and their daughters. Being a dad is an amazing job no matter the gender of the tiny humans we're raising. But there's something unique about the bond between fathers and daughters.Most dads know what it's like to struggle with braiding hair, but we also know that bonding time provides immense value to our daughters. In fact, studies have shown that women with actively involved fathers are more confident and more successful in school and business.
TikTok Minister Said He Had A Heart Attack And Briefly Went To Hell, Where Demons Sang Rihanna’s ‘Umbrella’
A TikTok pastor has gone viral after detailing his brief experience in hell, where he said demons sang Rihanna's "Umbrella" and other songs.
psychologytoday.com
Change Without Shame
Many of us approach change through self-shame. Shame activates our fear-response system, which is counterproductive to lasting change. Science shows us that self-compassion is a more effective approach. As January wanes, so too may your resolve for positive change dwindle. For many of us, January starts with a ray of...
Understanding the tragic reality of those who struggle
It is a tragic reality that some people are simply unlucky in life. Whether it is due to circumstances, bad luck, or something else, those individuals who suffer from a lack of luck can find themselves in difficult and often heartbreaking situations. Let's look at how these individuals may face challenges throughout their lives and how we can help support them.
theodysseyonline.com
The Mystery of Soul Mates, Twin Flames, and Kindred Spirits.
This is a response to "A Letter To Myself: Relationships Are Full-Time Employment, Are You Up For the Job?" We are all chasing deep and authentic connections with people. I think it is one of the soul purposes if not the soul purpose of why we are here on Earth. We all want to feel loved and understood as we go through the mystery of life. But did you know there are three types of soul connections that go beyond the casual human relationship? These are the ever so mystical connections that are soul mates, twin flames, and kindred spirits. Below we will dive into the three so you can discover if you have met someone you share this magical connection with.
When Cutting Ties Is The Only Option
*This article is based on true events and used with permission — names have been altered to protect the identity of those involved.*. It's become a global pandemic no one speaks of until it happens to you. Family ties are severed, and lives are forever changed in the blink of an eye. So, what drives someone to cut ties with family?
Sam Smith on the Roller Coaster of Changing Their Pronouns: "The Amount of Hate . . . Was Just Exhausting"
Fresh from their "Saturday Night Live" performance and a new album release, both being cause for celebration, Sam Smith has opened up about the darker side of fame and the challenges they have faced since coming out as nonbinary in 2019. In a heart-wrenching interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, a clip of which was shared with People ahead its release, they divulged the roller-coaster reactions they have dealt with since changing their pronouns.
Comments / 0