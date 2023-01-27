ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Did you feel that? Reports of shaking, booms in south Alabama, northwest Florida

By Christopher Lugo
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

UPDATE : WKRG News 5 reached out to local military installations about the reports, which by mid-morning were coming in from Florida as well as south Alabama.

A representative from Pensacola Naval Air Station said the booms were not related to any activity there.

UPDATE : According to Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack, there have been no reports of any damage in the area.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Many of you have emailed or called WKRG News 5 to tell us you have heard two big booms and felt shaking in Baldwin County at around 11 a.m., Friday morning.

We’ve been checking to try and find out what those sounds and movements might be. The USGS is looking into it too and News 5 will keep you updated as we learn more. As of right now, the USGS does not show anything yet about a possible earthquake in South Alabama.

Here’s where we’re getting reports of booms and feeling shaking:

  • Gulf Shores
  • Fairhope
  • Robertsdale
  • Silverhill
  • Bon Secour River

For those that heard the booms and felt the shakes, report it on the USGS website, here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 83

skoker1111
3d ago

I felt it I thought a car ran into my house and it lasted about 4 to 5 seconds with major shaking. it's nothing to do with explosives or blasting anything like the previous comment

Reply
6
David Shaddux
2d ago

yeah I use to live in Semmes and I can remember a book and a vibrational earthquake back in June of 2001, nothing was on the news that evening, the following morning it was reported at least in online newspapers that it was an earthquake, and now there is no record of that occurring. The week Obama took office years later I lived in Wiggins, heard two distinct explosions and again, there was a shockwave. My guess would be nuclear bunker buster testing that Reno, Nevada protested having tested there as that one occurred shortly after that. This should not come as a surprise as there were two nuclear bombs detonated in South Mississippi in this same region. Operation Salmon and Operation Sterling. If ya heard an explosion, use your brain.

Reply
6
Susan Anderson
3d ago

Definitely heard it and felt it. I thought someone or something was ramming our RV. I went outside but there was nothing there.

Reply
7
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

