Read full article on original website
Related
Jay Leno Says He Broke His Collarbone, Ribs and Kneecaps in Recent Motorcycle Crash
Jay Leno revealed that he’s recovering from more injuries. In an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal published Thursday, the comedian was asked how he was doing after his November gas fire accident and revealed that he was recently knocked off his motorcycle and suffered from varied injuries as a result.More from The Hollywood ReporterJay Leno's 30-Year Run at NBCUniversal Poised to End as CNBC Cancels His 'Garage' Car SeriesJay Leno Details Burn Treatment, Shares Current Condition After Gas FireJay Leno Reveals How He Sustained Third-Degree Burns in Garage Incident: "I'm on Fire" “It’s so funny you should say that. That...
Top Speed
Hear What Jay Leno Thinks Of The American-Made Rivian R1S Electric SUV
Comedian and former The Tonight Show host Jay Leno loves cars - so much so that a great deal of his wealth is tied up in his eclectic collection of vehicles, and he now hosts Jay Leno's Garage, which is also available as a YouTube channel. In one of Leno's latest episodes, the car-collecting comedian took a cruise in a Rivian R1S, an all-electric SUV that the company is touting as an "electric adventure vehicle" ready to take on all types of terrain "in all weather." Surprisingly, Leno had nothing but praise for the Rivian R1S.
‘Eight Is Enough’ Star Adam Rich’s Likely Cause of Death Revealed: Report
Authorities believe that Eight is Enough star Adam Rich died of an overdose based on evidence found at the scene of his death. Law enforcement sources who are directly linked to the investigation told TMZ today (Jan. 11) that officers entered the actor’s apartment building for a welfare check on Saturday after a friend reported that no one had heard from the 54-year-old since Jan. 5.
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe to Sell Massive Vintage Motorcycle Collection
If you are in the market for a motorcycle, then you might want to check out American Pickers host Mike Wolfe and his collection. He’s selling a bunch of them these days. This is no ordinary collection, either. Wolfe has been collecting motorcycles for more than 30 years. While he owns more than 110 of them, he’s selling 62. It all will go down at a Mecum Auctions event in Las Vegas.
Policeman pulls over a woman and instructs her to open the trunk, unaware that he is being recorded.
When he saw a driver in trouble, the county officer stopped his car and did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker. Not only did the police officer tell her that her brake light was out, but he also did something else that shocked her and made her want to tell everyone about it on Facebook.
Daredevil Robbie Knievel, son of Evel Knievel, dead at 60
The son of legendary daredevil Evel Knievel, Robbie Knievel, died on Friday morning after a cancer battle, TMZ reports.
Evel Knievel's Son Robbie's Cause Of Death Explained
Robbie Knievel, son of famed daredevil Evel Knievel, has died at the age of 60 after spending the past few days in hospice. Here's what we know about his death.
NASCAR Driver Injured, Brother Killed In Car Accident
A part-time NASCAR Truck Series driver was injured in a car accident that took the life of his younger brother. NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Max Gutierrez was injured in an accident near Mexico City over the weekend. Tragically, the accident was fatal for Max's brother, Federico. ...
California Black Bear Casually Walks Through The Door Of A Police Station
Officers at the California Highway Patrol’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility in Donner Pass were shocked to see a black bear acting suspiciously like a human one night. As seen on a security camera, the bear approaches the door from the outside, stands up on its hindlegs, easily turns the...
Britney Spears Leaves LA Restaurant After Patrons Allegedly Refuse to Stop Recording Her: REPORT
Britney Spears left a restaurant this weekend after fellow patrons continued to record videos and take photos of the pop star while she attempted to enjoy a meal, according to reports. On Friday (Jan. 13), the music icon was spotted out to eat at JOEY restaurant in the Woodland Hills...
Man plugs in electric truck, learns it will take a week to charge
A man plugged in his electric vehicle at home and learned that recharging it would not be a timely venture.
MotorTrend Magazine
Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver
Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
Jay Leno Under Fire for Jeremy Renner Joke Following Motorcycle Accident
The TV personality joked about his recent motorcycle accident that resulted in a few broken bones.
Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half
This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New video of Bay Bridge 8-car crash shows Tesla abruptly braking in 'self-driving' mode
Newly released surveillance video of November's eight-car crash on the Bay Bridge shows a Tesla suddenly braking, as cars pile up behind it. The Tesla's driver says his car was in "full self-driving" mode.
Recycling Yard Hides Hundreds Of Classic Cars
Stop looking for rural farms and start hunting for your barn finds at the city dump!. If you watch some “barn find” classic car content online, you might be under the impression all the cool old cars that aren’t in the greatest condition are hidden away on rural farms in the Midwest. While there certainly are quite a few stashes like that, we ran across a video posted by Jerry Battaglia from a Long Island junk yard/recycling yard where hundreds are classic cars are hidden away from the public’s view.
Jay Leno Seriously Injured in Motorcycle Crash Weeks After Garage Fire Accident
Jay Leno is facing severe injuries yet again, this time he’s dealing with some broken bones following a motorcycle crash... The post Jay Leno Seriously Injured in Motorcycle Crash Weeks After Garage Fire Accident appeared first on Outsider.
TMZ.com
Jay Leno Shattered Bones in Recent Motorcycle Crash | TMZ TV
NYC Mayor Laments Eagles Lights On Empire State Building, 'That Got Away From Us'. Jim Jones Visits NYC Young Dolph Museum, Deion Sanders Hits Denver Exhibit. Michael Vick Says No Beef With Lamar Jackson After Injury Comment, 'We Cool'. 4:01. 'Boy Meets World's Maitland Ward Backing Ben Savage's Run for...
Carscoops
Ford Mustang-Based Python Is One Of Just 12 In Existence
An extraordinarily rare ‘Python’ Ford Mustang has been listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace with a $45,000 asking price. The story goes that work on the Python started in the mid-1960s as a project that Carroll Shelby could use to replace the AC Cobra. Both Coupe and Convertible prototypes were built before the project was scrapped. Fast forward to 1981 and a man named Alvin Kelly found an original prototype body and built up four prototypes with the help of McKinley Thompson, the designer that originally created the car.
iheart.com
Cops Called To Britney Spears' Home
Police are confirming that Britney Spears is okay after concerned fans called the cops to her house in southern California. TMZ reports it's believed they thought she was in danger after deleting her Instagram account -- something she's done numerous times in the past. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office visited...
Comments / 0