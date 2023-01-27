Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs two teens slain in separate homicides Sunday
The New Orleans coroner released the identities of a teen boy and a teen girl shot dead in unrelated homicides on Sunday, a day that saw three people die by gun violence. Kennedi Belton, 15, was fatally shot at around 1:41 p.m. in the 8000 block of Curran Boulevard in Little Woods. The Warren Easton High School freshman had been at a slumber party, according to reporting from WWL-TV. She died at the scene.
WDSU
Man driving Uber, carjacked in the Leonidas neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans Uber driver says he found himself in a dangerous situation while heading to pick up a rider. He says he was carjacked at gunpoint on Jan 22., around 12 a.m. on the 1000 block of Dublin Street. He told WDSU he did not...
houmatimes.com
Man in Custody for Several Vehicle Thefts and Burglaries in Thibodaux
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced one man is in custody in connection with several thefts and burglaries in the Thibodaux area. Jamyren Caffery, 18, of Marrero is in custody in New Orleans and faces charges in Lafourche Parish. On the morning of January 30, 2023, deputies and detectives responded...
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies man shot dead in Algiers over the weekend
The New Orleans coroner has identified a man who was killed over the weekend in Algiers. Ra'Quan Butcher was 24, officials said. Butcher was found around 10:50 p.m. near a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Dickens Drive and Zion Street (map) in the Old Aurora neighborhood. He had been shot and died at the scene, New Orleans police said.
NOLA.com
3 interstate shootings reported within 3 days in New Orleans, police say
Three interstate shootings were reported within three days in New Orleans, police said Monday. They were all on Interstate 10. The first shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Friday on I-10 near Bullard Avenue. A 21-year-old man told police he was driving on the eastbound lanes of I-10 when someone...
NOLA.com
Couple's fight at New Orleans motel led to shooting that killed woman in next room
A series of arguments between a man and his girlfriend at a Chef Menteur Highway motel led to a gunshot that killed a woman sleeping in the next room, New Orleans police say. Investigators booked Franklyn Orellan-Velasquez, 20, on Friday with manslaughter and obstruction of justice in the Jan. 7, 2022, killing. His girlfriend, Arianna Bondlow, 19, was booked on the same charges in September.
Suspect in killing of Warren Easton student told police he was "playing with a gun"
NEW ORLEANS — The suspect booked with negligent homicide in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl Sunday told detectives that “he was playing with a gun” that belonged to a friend when it accidentally discharged, according to court records. Kennedi Belton, a freshman at Warren Easton...
More cars stolen in New Orleans in January than in Jefferson Parish in all of 2022
We’re 30 days into 2023, and already, 761 cars have been reported stolen in the city of New Orleans–an average of 26 per day. In fact, more cars were stolen in New Orleans this month than were stolen in Jefferson Parish in all of last year.
NOLA.com
Man shot during holdup in Read Boulevard East neighborhood: NOPD
An armed robber shot a victim during a holdup in New Orleans' Read Boulevard East neighborhood late Sunday morning, according to authorities. The victim, a 44-year-old man, was in the 11100 block of Prentiss Avenue (map) about 11:48 a.m. when a person armed with a gun got out of a nearby sport utility vehicle, the New Orleans Police Department said.
WWL-TV
New Orleans Murder Map 2023: Tracking violent crime by neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans closed 2022 with one of the highest homicide rates in the United States. And as 2023 begins, the number of killings continues to rise. According to the nonpartisan watchdog Metropolitan Crime Commission, the city recorded 280 homicides in New Orleans in 2022, the highest number of killings in a single year since 1996. The group says that number equals about 70 homicides for ever 100,000 residents.
NOLA.com
NOPD's new crime lab director outlines plan to accredit long-delayed facility
On her eighth day on the job, Dr. Shamika Kelley, director of New Orleans' crime lab, outlined a plan to get the new facility up and running, returning a DNA-testing equipped crime lab to New Orleans for the first time since Hurricane Katrina. She did not specify a timeline, but...
NOLA.com
100 to 200 outside police officers per day to staff Mardi Gras 2023 parades
One hundred extra officers from across the state will help manage New Orleans parades on "regular days" this season, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork announced Monday at a press conference at Gallier Hall. On “big weekends,” Woodfork said, 150 to 200 qualified law enforcement professionals will...
Three Sunday homicides in New Orleans
New Orleans Police say they were called to three separate homicides in an eight hour period Sunday. “Around 9:15 p.m. First District officers responded to a call reporting shots fired in the 2000 block of Dumaine Street,” according to a news release
Man shot on I-10 in NOLA East Sunday afternoon
New Orleans Police are investigating another shooting on the interstate. According to police, a man headed east-bound on I-10 near Read Blvd. was shot around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.
NOPD: One wounded in Chef Menteur shooting
According to the NOPD, just before 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
LSP: 16 suspects facing charges related to medical insurance fraud, theft
HOUMA, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police said several people have been arrested or are wanted on charges related to medical insurance fraud and theft. According to Louisiana State Police, the arrests and charges came following an investigation that began in May of 2021. That’s when authorities with the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit Houma Field Office started looking into a group of 16 suspects.
NOPD: Man killed in 11th Ward shooting
According to an NOPD spokesperson, the city’s second deadly shooting of the day happened around 8:30 p.m. on Constance Street near St. Andrew.
NOLA.com
Suspect arrested in Metairie double shooting that left 1 dead, 1 wounded
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested a man accused in a deadly double shooting in Metairie Friday that left one person dead and another injured. Demond Franklin, 21, of Metairie, was arrested Monday and booked with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
fox8live.com
Dog running through French Quarter intersection rescued by police, reunited with owner
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A dog was rescued by New Orleans police and reunited with its owner. The NOPD says Luna was seen running in the street on the edge of the French Quarter at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and N. Rampart Street. First District Detective Samantha Barker rescued...
NOLA.com
Bloody Sunday in New Orleans claims 3 lives: What to know about the killings
Gun violence claimed three lives Sunday in New Orleans, including two teenagers. Three separate fatal shootings were reported in Little Woods, the Lower Garden District and the Treme neighborhood, New Orleans police said. Late Saturday, another fatal shooting was reported in the Old Aurora neighborhood on the west bank. Here's...
