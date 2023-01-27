ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner IDs two teens slain in separate homicides Sunday

The New Orleans coroner released the identities of a teen boy and a teen girl shot dead in unrelated homicides on Sunday, a day that saw three people die by gun violence. Kennedi Belton, 15, was fatally shot at around 1:41 p.m. in the 8000 block of Curran Boulevard in Little Woods. The Warren Easton High School freshman had been at a slumber party, according to reporting from WWL-TV. She died at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Man in Custody for Several Vehicle Thefts and Burglaries in Thibodaux

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced one man is in custody in connection with several thefts and burglaries in the Thibodaux area. Jamyren Caffery, 18, of Marrero is in custody in New Orleans and faces charges in Lafourche Parish. On the morning of January 30, 2023, deputies and detectives responded...
THIBODAUX, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner identifies man shot dead in Algiers over the weekend

The New Orleans coroner has identified a man who was killed over the weekend in Algiers. Ra'Quan Butcher was 24, officials said. Butcher was found around 10:50 p.m. near a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Dickens Drive and Zion Street (map) in the Old Aurora neighborhood. He had been shot and died at the scene, New Orleans police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Couple's fight at New Orleans motel led to shooting that killed woman in next room

A series of arguments between a man and his girlfriend at a Chef Menteur Highway motel led to a gunshot that killed a woman sleeping in the next room, New Orleans police say. Investigators booked Franklyn Orellan-Velasquez, 20, on Friday with manslaughter and obstruction of justice in the Jan. 7, 2022, killing. His girlfriend, Arianna Bondlow, 19, was booked on the same charges in September.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot during holdup in Read Boulevard East neighborhood: NOPD

An armed robber shot a victim during a holdup in New Orleans' Read Boulevard East neighborhood late Sunday morning, according to authorities. The victim, a 44-year-old man, was in the 11100 block of Prentiss Avenue (map) about 11:48 a.m. when a person armed with a gun got out of a nearby sport utility vehicle, the New Orleans Police Department said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

New Orleans Murder Map 2023: Tracking violent crime by neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans closed 2022 with one of the highest homicide rates in the United States. And as 2023 begins, the number of killings continues to rise. According to the nonpartisan watchdog Metropolitan Crime Commission, the city recorded 280 homicides in New Orleans in 2022, the highest number of killings in a single year since 1996. The group says that number equals about 70 homicides for ever 100,000 residents.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

100 to 200 outside police officers per day to staff Mardi Gras 2023 parades

One hundred extra officers from across the state will help manage New Orleans parades on "regular days" this season, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork announced Monday at a press conference at Gallier Hall. On “big weekends,” Woodfork said, 150 to 200 qualified law enforcement professionals will...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Three Sunday homicides in New Orleans

New Orleans Police say they were called to three separate homicides in an eight hour period Sunday. “Around 9:15 p.m. First District officers responded to a call reporting shots fired in the 2000 block of Dumaine Street,” according to a news release
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

LSP: 16 suspects facing charges related to medical insurance fraud, theft

HOUMA, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police said several people have been arrested or are wanted on charges related to medical insurance fraud and theft. According to Louisiana State Police, the arrests and charges came following an investigation that began in May of 2021. That’s when authorities with the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit Houma Field Office started looking into a group of 16 suspects.
HOUMA, LA
NOLA.com

Suspect arrested in Metairie double shooting that left 1 dead, 1 wounded

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested a man accused in a deadly double shooting in Metairie Friday that left one person dead and another injured. Demond Franklin, 21, of Metairie, was arrested Monday and booked with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
METAIRIE, LA

