Time to retire,DA been there for 40 years, hasn't made Syracuse any safer,wants to put Everyone in jail,but when it's a high profile case,look at me,my mouth is the law of the land.
Following the murder of Tyre Nichols, protesters around the US condemn police violence.Sherif SaadMemphis, NY
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
Unionization at Starbucks: How Workers in a Syracuse NY Suburb Made HistoryJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police Department Takes Bold Action To Tackle Gun Violence: Community Outreach & Gun Buy Back ProgramsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Saturday Saviors: A Bridge Street Vet Center of East Syracuse Is Now Open for Critical Pet CasesJeremy BrowerEast Syracuse, NY
3 shooters got out of an SUV, opened fire from 100 feet in Brexialee’s murder, prosecutor says
Syracuse, N.Y — Three suspects charged in the murder of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz were only 100 feet from her when they opened fire, a prosecutor said in court Monday. Assistant District Attorney Robert Moran revealed new details in the murder of Brexialee during a bail hearing for Dahviere R....
localsyr.com
Bail set for one of three suspects charged with murdering Brexialee Torres-Ortiz
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two weeks after 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was shot and killed on Oakwood Avenue in Syracuse, one of the three suspects charged with her death appeared in Onondaga County Court Monday. 20-year-old Dahviere Griswold, the oldest suspect in Brexi’s murder, was scheduled for a bail review....
wwnytv.com
3 charged in shooting death of girl walking home with milk
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) - Police in New York say three suspects are facing charges in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl killed while walking home from the store. The family of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz joined police, the district attorney and other local leaders in announcing the arrests. Two...
Teen suspect in Brexi’s killing was released from youth facility despite gun charges last year
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse teen charged in the killing of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was arrested last year with a gun and accused of ramming a police car with a stolen car during a chase. Days before the chase, the same teen was arrested on other gun charges. That...
Help Police Find This MV Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week
Police in Utica and New Hartford are asking for the public's help in finding this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. According to both agencies. 43-year-old Jose A. Figueroa of Utica is wanted on Criminal Contempt charges. Anyone with information on Figueroa can call in or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.
Police arrest 3 in connection with death of 11-year-old girl in New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Police announced Friday a third person has been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl in Syracuse, New York. In a news release from the Syracuse Police Department, officers were called out to a shooting on Jan. 16 just before 8 p.m. near the 400 block of Oakwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found one victim who was identified as Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 11, with a gunshot wound. First responders provided first aid at the scene. She was transported to the hospital.
whcuradio.com
Burglary investigation at Cornell dorm
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police are investigating after reports of a burglary at a Cornell dorm. Officers say the suspect entered through an unlocked front door in the 100 block of Highland Place around four o’clock Saturday morning, demanding cash from the two residents. A description of the...
WKTV
Utica man charged with hate crimes after threatening employees at convenience store in Oneida Square
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was charged with hate crimes after allegedly threatening workers at a convenience store in Oneida Square on Jan. 28. Police were called to 1321 Oneida St. around 2:35 p.m. after a man reportedly came into the store, threatened employees and sprayed them with an unknown substance before trying to light the substance on fire.
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Stephen M. Wood
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 35-year-old Stephen M. Wood. Wood is a 170 lb. white male, who is approximately 6’2″. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a small build, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Director, Thomas Newton.
Woman hospitalized after Syracuse police’s ‘use of force’ while arresting her in Armory Square, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was hospitalized this weekend after Syracuse police officers used force while arresting her in Armory Square, police said. At 1:40 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Nick’s Tomato Pie at 109 Walton Street in Armory Square for a larceny and disturbance call, according to a news release from Syracuse Police Department Sunday afternoon.
Utica man breaks into bagel shop, spits on officers, police say
Utica, NY — Police say a man spit on them after he broke into a bagel shop this weekend. Officers said they “physically removed” 30-year-old Ronald Ward from the Bagel Grove in Utica after they were called to investigate a burglary there at 1:45 a.m. Sunday. Ward,...
wxhc.com
City Police Respond To Fight; Person Slashed
Cortland City Police last evening around 5:20 pm responded to a report of people fighting at 10 Church St. According to police, two people were fighting. One of those involved was Frank Tchezama, 30 years old, of Ithaca, his address listed as homeless, had gotten into a fight with another male over a girl. He used a knife during the fight and cut the other male in the chest and hand.
Memphis Fires 2 EMTs and Ambulance Driver Called to Treat Tyre Nichols
Two EMTs and an ambulance driver were fired Monday after an internal investigation unveiled they didn’t provide adequate medical care to Tyre Nichols—the Black man beat to death by five cops—as he fought for his life on a Memphis street. “Their actions or inactions on the scene that night do not meet the expectations of the Memphis Fire Department,” the department said in a release. The investigation found that the fired employees—Robert Long, JaMichael Sandridge and Lt. Michelle Whitaker—violated “numerous policies and protocols,” but did not specify what exactly they did wrong. Nichols, 29, was taken to a hospital but died three days later, prompting Memphis police to charge five of its own officers with second-degree murder. Authorities released brutal videos of cops’ attack on Nichols, which eventually led the department to confirm Monday that a sixth officer—who was captured on body camera saying he hoped his colleagues would “stomp his ass,” referencing Nichols—had been “relieved from duty” but not fired from the department all together. pic.twitter.com/p9ldt4w5Y0— Memphis Fire Department (@MEM_Fire) January 30, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate NY man faces up to 5 years in prison for sending threats to singer Mya
DeWitt, N.Y. — An Upstate New York man has pleaded guilty to sending death threats on social media to Grammy-award winning R&B singer Mýa. Marcus A. Fuller, 38, of DeWitt, sent dozens of threats in April 2022 to Mýa’s Instagram account. He pleaded guilty Thursday in Syracuse to transmitting an interstate threat, prosecutors said in a news release Friday.
Photo of Utica Shooting Suspect Released By Police
Utica Police continue to look for a suspect after a shooting near the intersection of James Street and Dudley Avenue on Thursday morning. Police and Fire officials were dispatched to the scene just after 10:00 a.m. and found a male victim who had been shot in the leg. The victim's injuries are not considered life threatening. It is believed the shooting followed some type of altercation between the two.
Syracuse woman faces robbery, burglary charges after incidents at Tops supermarket
Manlius, N.Y. - A 29-year-old Syracuse woman has been arrested and charged with burglary and robbery in connection with incidents at the Tops supermarket in the village of Manlius, police said. Manlius police said officers responded to a reported robbery in progress at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night at Tops...
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office warns of Ava Wood phishing scam fundraisers
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a possible phishing scam that claims to benefit the family of a 14-year-old Baldwinsville girl killed in a murder-suicide. Ava Wood was shot to death Jan. 20 at her father’s home in the village of...
rochesterfirst.com
RPD: Man arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing father
A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing his father Wednesday evening on Dayton Street. RPD: Man arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing …. A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing his father Wednesday evening on Dayton Street. Syracuse Police announce two arrests in the homicide …
Police surrounding house near Kirk Park, streets closed off after report of shots fired
Syracuse, N.Y. — Police have surrounded a house near Kirk Park and have closed off roads in the area as they investigate a report that shots were fired in the neighborhood, according to dispatches. Just after noon Monday a ShotSpotter system detected one round fired in the area of...
House fire in Valley: One person reported on roof to try to escape blaze
Syracuse, N.Y. — One person had to get to the roof of a garage to try to escape a house fire in the Valley neighborhood of Syracuse early Monday morning. Firefighters responded to the call at 2:08 a.m. at 917 Valley Drive, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center. A neighbor called and reported hearing someone yelling “fire,” according to dispatches. Then a person was seen on the roof of a garage, dispatchers said.
