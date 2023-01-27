Two EMTs and an ambulance driver were fired Monday after an internal investigation unveiled they didn’t provide adequate medical care to Tyre Nichols—the Black man beat to death by five cops—as he fought for his life on a Memphis street. “Their actions or inactions on the scene that night do not meet the expectations of the Memphis Fire Department,” the department said in a release. The investigation found that the fired employees—Robert Long, JaMichael Sandridge and Lt. Michelle Whitaker—violated “numerous policies and protocols,” but did not specify what exactly they did wrong. Nichols, 29, was taken to a hospital but died three days later, prompting Memphis police to charge five of its own officers with second-degree murder. Authorities released brutal videos of cops’ attack on Nichols, which eventually led the department to confirm Monday that a sixth officer—who was captured on body camera saying he hoped his colleagues would “stomp his ass,” referencing Nichols—had been “relieved from duty” but not fired from the department all together. pic.twitter.com/p9ldt4w5Y0— Memphis Fire Department (@MEM_Fire) January 30, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.

