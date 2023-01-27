ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William Pennucci
2d ago

Time to retire,DA been there for 40 years, hasn't made Syracuse any safer,wants to put Everyone in jail,but when it's a high profile case,look at me,my mouth is the law of the land.

wwnytv.com

3 charged in shooting death of girl walking home with milk

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) - Police in New York say three suspects are facing charges in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl killed while walking home from the store. The family of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz joined police, the district attorney and other local leaders in announcing the arrests. Two...
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Help Police Find This MV Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week

Police in Utica and New Hartford are asking for the public's help in finding this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. According to both agencies. 43-year-old Jose A. Figueroa of Utica is wanted on Criminal Contempt charges. Anyone with information on Figueroa can call in or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.
UTICA, NY
WHIO Dayton

Police arrest 3 in connection with death of 11-year-old girl in New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Police announced Friday a third person has been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl in Syracuse, New York. In a news release from the Syracuse Police Department, officers were called out to a shooting on Jan. 16 just before 8 p.m. near the 400 block of Oakwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found one victim who was identified as Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 11, with a gunshot wound. First responders provided first aid at the scene. She was transported to the hospital.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Burglary investigation at Cornell dorm

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police are investigating after reports of a burglary at a Cornell dorm. Officers say the suspect entered through an unlocked front door in the 100 block of Highland Place around four o’clock Saturday morning, demanding cash from the two residents. A description of the...
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Stephen M. Wood

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 35-year-old Stephen M. Wood. Wood is a 170 lb. white male, who is approximately 6’2″. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a small build, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Director, Thomas Newton.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Woman hospitalized after Syracuse police’s ‘use of force’ while arresting her in Armory Square, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was hospitalized this weekend after Syracuse police officers used force while arresting her in Armory Square, police said. At 1:40 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Nick’s Tomato Pie at 109 Walton Street in Armory Square for a larceny and disturbance call, according to a news release from Syracuse Police Department Sunday afternoon.
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

City Police Respond To Fight; Person Slashed

Cortland City Police last evening around 5:20 pm responded to a report of people fighting at 10 Church St. According to police, two people were fighting. One of those involved was Frank Tchezama, 30 years old, of Ithaca, his address listed as homeless, had gotten into a fight with another male over a girl. He used a knife during the fight and cut the other male in the chest and hand.
CORTLAND, NY
TheDailyBeast

Memphis Fires 2 EMTs and Ambulance Driver Called to Treat Tyre Nichols

Two EMTs and an ambulance driver were fired Monday after an internal investigation unveiled they didn’t provide adequate medical care to Tyre Nichols—the Black man beat to death by five cops—as he fought for his life on a Memphis street. “Their actions or inactions on the scene that night do not meet the expectations of the Memphis Fire Department,” the department said in a release. The investigation found that the fired employees—Robert Long, JaMichael Sandridge and Lt. Michelle Whitaker—violated “numerous policies and protocols,” but did not specify what exactly they did wrong. Nichols, 29, was taken to a hospital but died three days later, prompting Memphis police to charge five of its own officers with second-degree murder. Authorities released brutal videos of cops’ attack on Nichols, which eventually led the department to confirm Monday that a sixth officer—who was captured on body camera saying he hoped his colleagues would “stomp his ass,” referencing Nichols—had been “relieved from duty” but not fired from the department all together. pic.twitter.com/p9ldt4w5Y0— Memphis Fire Department (@MEM_Fire) January 30, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
MEMPHIS, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Upstate NY man faces up to 5 years in prison for sending threats to singer Mya

DeWitt, N.Y. — An Upstate New York man has pleaded guilty to sending death threats on social media to Grammy-award winning R&B singer Mýa. Marcus A. Fuller, 38, of DeWitt, sent dozens of threats in April 2022 to Mýa’s Instagram account. He pleaded guilty Thursday in Syracuse to transmitting an interstate threat, prosecutors said in a news release Friday.
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

Photo of Utica Shooting Suspect Released By Police

Utica Police continue to look for a suspect after a shooting near the intersection of James Street and Dudley Avenue on Thursday morning. Police and Fire officials were dispatched to the scene just after 10:00 a.m. and found a male victim who had been shot in the leg. The victim's injuries are not considered life threatening. It is believed the shooting followed some type of altercation between the two.
UTICA, NY
rochesterfirst.com

RPD: Man arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing father

A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing his father Wednesday evening on Dayton Street. RPD: Man arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing …. A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing his father Wednesday evening on Dayton Street. Syracuse Police announce two arrests in the homicide …
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

House fire in Valley: One person reported on roof to try to escape blaze

Syracuse, N.Y. — One person had to get to the roof of a garage to try to escape a house fire in the Valley neighborhood of Syracuse early Monday morning. Firefighters responded to the call at 2:08 a.m. at 917 Valley Drive, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center. A neighbor called and reported hearing someone yelling “fire,” according to dispatches. Then a person was seen on the roof of a garage, dispatchers said.
SYRACUSE, NY
