South Hackensack, NJ

150 Miles From Home: South Hackensack PD Reunites Missing PA Man, 85, With Wife, Daughter

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
South Hackensack Police Officer Ashley Lagrosa Photo Credit: South Hackensack Police

An 85-year-old diabetic from Pennsylvania who was reported missing was rescued overnight by a South Hackensack police officer nearly 150 miles from home.

Officer Ashley Lagrosa spotted the Reading, PA man's car parked on the side of Phillips Avenue between Routes 80 and 46 around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 27, Detective Sgt. James Donatello said.

Lagrosa ran a check on the Pennsylvania plate and discovered that the driver/owner had been reported missing a few hours earlier, the sergeant said.

The man told Lagrosa he didn't know where he was and had been driving since the previous morning.

They called his wife, who said he's a diabetic and had not eaten all day.

The Little Ferry Volunteer Ambulance Corp brought the man to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was reunited with his wife and daughter.

Daily Voice is withholding the man's name because his disappearance hadn't yet been publicly announced.

