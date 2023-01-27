Jonah Hill's Net Worth Is More 'Moneyball' Than 'Superbad'

From Judd Apatow-movie sidekick to Oscar nominee, Jonah Hill has made his name!

Jonah Hill ’s net worth is as surprising as his amazing career trajectory. When he crashed onto the scene with bit parts in Judd Apatow movies, no one could have predicted the actor would one day be a two-time Academy Award nominee. Moving between comedy roles and dramatic characters seamlessly, Hill has more than earned his place in Hollywood.

The actor never seems to stop working, with roles constantly coming out. That makes us curious: He has to have built a small fortune for himself at this point, right?

Here is everything you need to know about Jonah Hill’s net worth.

How did Jonah Hill become famous?

Jonah Hill came from a privileged background, being raised in the wealthy Los Angeles neighborhood of Cheviot Hills. While he was in college in the early 2000s, Hill began writing and performing in his own plays, which he would put on in an East Village bar, the since-closed Black and White, in New York City. The following he built during this time ended up including Rebecca and Jake, the children of Dustin Hoffman , who ended up introducing the budding actor to their father. Hoffman then asked Hill to audition for 2004’s I Heart Huckabees , which ended up being Hill’s film debut.

Hill’s next film role was a bit part in 2005’s The 40-Year-Old Virgin , which was his entry into the Judd Apatow-produced movie universe, a turn that would prove most fortuitous for him. This led to roles in further projects, the biggest of which would be Hill’s breakout role, as Seth in 2007’s Superbad . The movie would make Hill a household name and lead to many other roles.

In 2011, Hill starred alongside Brad Pitt in Moneyball , which led to his first Oscar nomination. He landed his second nomination for 2013’s Wolf of Wall Street alongside Leonardo DiCaprio .

Related: More Like Moneyball-er! Is Anyone Surprised Brad Pitt’s Net Worth Is Crazy High?

What is Jonah Hill's net worth in 2023?

According to Celebrity Net Worth , Jonah Hill’s net worth in 2023 is $70 million. Hill has earned this money through his work as an actor, film producer, director, voice actor and writer. His connection to Judd Apatow and roles in his movies have led to Hill’s prolific movie career.

How did Jonah Hill get his start?

Jonah Hill got his start when he was performing his own pieces in a New York City bar and earned the attention of Dustin Hoffman’s children. It was through them that he was introduced to Hoffman and subsequently landed his first film role in I Heart Huckabees thanks to the actor’s request that he audition for the movie. Hill’s bit part in The 40-Year-Old Virgin led to him joining the group of actors producer/director/writer Judd Apatow loves to work with, which in turn led to his breakthrough role in Superbad .

How did Jonah Hill make his money?

Jonah Hill came from a wealthy family as the son of an entertainment industry accountant who worked with bands like Guns N’ Roses, Richard Feldstein. Hill has earned his own money through his entertainment career, working as an actor, producer, director, voice actor and screenwriter. He also co-created his own animated series for FOX in 2011, Allen Gregory , which was canceled the following year after one season. He has also appeared in a high-profile commercial directed by Martin Scorsese for Coca-Cola that aired during the Super Bowl .

How much money does Jonah Hill make per movie?

The amount of money Jonah Hill earns from a movie depends on the film’s budget, his role in the film as well as his star power at the time. As such, Hill’s salary per movie ranges from $10 million to a career-high salary of $16 million. His salary of $16 million from 2014 to 2015 put him on the Forbes list of the highest-paid actors.

Related: 10 Jonah Hill Quotes on Fame, Shocking People and Being the Underdog

What was Jonah Hill’s salary?

Jonah Hill’s movie salary ranges from $10 million to $16 million , depending on a number of factors. However, he had to work his way up to that salary amount and has been paid various amounts before and since, depending on the project’s budget, his role and his star power at the time of filming.

Did Jonah Hill get paid for Wolf of Wall Street ?

Jonah Hill and Leonardo DiCaprio in "The Wolf of Wall Street" Paramount Pictures

Jonah Hill did get paid for his Oscar-nominated role in Wolf of Wall Street . According to Hill, he was paid the SAG minimum wage for the role, which was $60,000. He said he did not mind the low payment because he would have done “anything in the world” to work with director Martin Scorsese.

How much did Jonah Hill make from Wall Street ?

Jonah Hill was not in 1987’s Wall Street nor its sequel 2010’s Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps . However, he was in 2013’s Wolf of Wall Street , for which he received an Academy Award nomination. Hill has confessed he was paid the SAG minimum wage for his role in the movie, which was $60,000. He was willing to take the pay cut to work with director Martin Scorsese.

How much did Jonah Hill make from Superbad ?

Jonah Hill in "Superbad" Columbia Pictures

It is not public knowledge how much Jonah Hill was paid for his career-making role in 2007’s Superbad . However, because he was still a mostly unknown actor at the time, it is likely Hill earned in the high tens of thousands to low hundreds of thousands for the role.

Related: How Much Is Kevin Hart Worth?

How much did Jonah Hill make in 21 Jump Street ?

Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill in "21 Jump Street" MGM/Columbia Pictures

Jonah Hill has not revealed how much money he made from 21 Jump Street . He was not only one of the two leads in the movie, but he was also an executive producer and received a story credit. As a result, it is likely he not only received an upfront salary but also a percentage of the film’s $201,585,328 box office gross. This means he likely earned at least $10 million altogether for his participation in the film.

For his role in the film’s sequel , 2014’s 22 Jump Street , Hill reportedly received a pay bump to $10 million. As he also received a story credit and worked as a producer on the film, he likely also received a percentage of the movie’s $331 million gross, which would bump his earnings from the film up significantly, potentially close to $20 million.

Related: Ellen DeGeneres' Massive Net Worth Revealed

How much did Jonah Hill make in Moneyball ?

Jonah Hill in "Moneyball" Sony Pictures

Jonah Hill has not confirmed how much he was paid for his Oscar-nominated role in 2011’s Moneyball . However, it has been reported he was paid $5 million for the role.

How much did Jonah Hill make from This Is The End ?

Jonah Hill in "This Is the End" Columbia Pictures

Jonah Hill has not told the public how much he was paid for his role in 2012’s This is The End . However, it is known that the cast took significant pay cuts in order to save money for the movie’s budget. As the film had an estimated budget of $32 million, it is likely Hill was paid in the low millions to high hundred thousands for his role.

Next, find out how much money Adam Sandler makes.