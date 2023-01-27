Read full article on original website
Man shot at Westside motel by San Antonio police has died, BCSO says
He was removed from life support.
KSAT 12 sports anchor Greg Simmons resigns after DWI charge
Simmons was pulled over after leaving a Northside bar last week.
20-year-old woman hospitalized after being shot outside Cowboys Dancehall
The woman drove herself home after the incident before realizing she had been injured, SAPD says.
Roughly a dozen chained dogs seized from San Antonio home amid freeze
ACS has 'zero tolerance' for pets left outside in cold weather events.
Man shot, killed outside illegal gambling location in San Antonio
The shooter remains at large, police say.
Road closures across Texas could last 48 hours, Gov. Abbott says
Two officers in Texas were injured in crashes due to weather.
San Antonio-area schools, county offices list closures due to icy weather
Some school districts have canceled and the county has closed.
San Antonio police officer shoots, kills man outside Westside motel
The man allegedly fired at officers.
Texas woman shares heartwarming H-E-B experience in viral TikTok
"Every time I think about it, it just makes me want to cry."
Former Fiesta royalty won millions in army hospital bids from alleged scheme
Two members of Fiesta's past court royalty are under federal investigation.
CPS Energy works to restore power to over 17,000 San Antonio customers
Thousands of customers in San Antonio are without power.
Moving to Texas: A 10-Step Guide
Moving to Texas comes with a long list of to-dos. Learn how to make the transition as easy as possible!
San Antonio superchef Steve McHugh opens first Austin restaurant Luminaire
Luminaire opens February 1 at the Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue
‘That’s my home’: Texas woman shares sweet H-E-B experience
"Every time I think about it, it just makes me want to cry."
Tips for defrosting your windshield, preparing car for freeze in Texas
Make your cold mornings easier, San Antonio.
San Antonio restaurants and bars closing due to the winter storm
Power outages and continued bad weather have forced many eateries to close.
Space heater causes fire, displaces home owner in San Antonio
The fire caused $20,000 in damages.
Winter weather cancels hundreds of flights in San Antonio, Central Texas
Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 300 flights.
San Antonio airport hit with flight cancellations as freezing weather continues
More flights have been canceled as icy conditions continue.
