Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
Men’s Gymnastics: No. 5 Ohio State set to face No. 6 Michigan in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
‘Unicorn’ Luke Hughes dazzles, leads Michigan to first Big Ten sweep
ANN ARBOR – On Monday, Michigan interim head hockey coach Brandon Naurato said Luke Hughes’ past four games were the best of his season. The sophomore defenseman has a new No. 1. He scored four goals to help the seventh-ranked Wolverines erase a three-goal deficit and beat No. 6 Penn State 5-4 on Saturday at Yost Ice Arena.
After latest hire, resetting Jim Harbaugh’s coaching staff at Michigan
Changes to the Michigan coaching staff have become a yearly thing under Jim Harbaugh, and college football in general. Coaches often leave for better opportunities, a fresh start elsewhere or, in Harbaugh’s case just a few years ago, because of a full-fledged reshuffling. But for the first time in...
Four-star TE Damarion Witten has good visit with Michigan
Michigan hosts Cleveland Glenville 2024 TE Damarion Witten and he explains why the Wolverines are a school he is giving a good look to.
Luke Hughes’ four goals fuels Michigan’s wild comeback win vs. Penn State
ANN ARBOR -- It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. Michigan’s hockey team allowed two goals in the first 44 seconds and fell behind 3-0 to No. 6 Penn State on Saturday night at Yost Ice Arena. But a four-goal outburst from Michigan defenseman Luke...
Michigan State football: Should we be worried about Nick Marsh’s commitment?
Nick Marsh has been a Michigan State football commit since July and Mel Tucker landing him was one of his biggest recruiting wins as the Spartans’ head coach. The four-star receiver grew up loving Michigan State and bought in to Tucker as the head coach. He figured to be one of the most sought-after receivers in the 2024 class but he decided to lock up his recruitment and close the door on other programs.
Detroit News
Saturday's state basketball: Farrakhan leads Eastern Michigan over Miami (Ohio)
Oxford, Ohio – Noah Farrakhan scored 20 points and Eastern Michigan snapped a five-game skid with a 74-69 victory over Miami (OH) on Saturday. Farrakhan also grabbed six rebounds for the Eagles (5-16, 2-6 Mid-American Conference). Emoni Bates added 17 points one game after scoring a career-high 43 in an 84-79 loss to Toledo. Bates scored 29 straight points for Eastern Michigan, including the final 27 of the first half, in the loss to the Rockets. Bates made just 5 of 18 shots against the RedHawks, including 2 of 10 from 3-point range. Tyson Acuff added 12 points and four steals.
Takeaways, observations from Michigan hockey’s 7-3 win vs. No. 6 Penn State
ANN ARBOR – Beating a top-10 team by four goals usually would lead to an elated locker room after the game. That wasn’t the case for Michigan’s hockey team after beating No. 6 Penn State 7-3 on Friday at Yost Ice Arena. The seventh-ranked Wolverines (15-9-1, 7-8...
Adam Fantilli’s 4 points powers Michigan past No. 6 Penn State
ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s hockey team finally bucked its recent trend. Since mid-November, the seventh-ranked Wolverines were 0-5-1 in the first game of a two-game weekend series. That changed Friday. Freshman Adam Fantilli, a projected top-three pick in the upcoming NHL draft, continued his scoring terror with two...
Detroit News
Detroit News boys high school basketball rankings: Jan. 29
Muskegon (12-0) North Farmington (10-1) Grand Rapids Northview (12-1) Warren Michigan Collegiate (12-1) Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-3) Port Huron Northern (12-0) Romulus Summit Academy (13-1) Warren Lincoln (10-3) Benton Harbor (11-2) Detroit Loyola (12-1) Flint Beecher (11-3) Chelsea (12-1) Warren De La Salle (8-6) (tie) Grand Rapids Christian (8-3),...
How to watch Michigan hockey vs. No. 6 Penn State (1/28/23): TV channel, game time, live stream
Michigan’s hockey team will look to complete its first two-game weekend sweep since October when its hosts No. 6 Penn State on Saturday. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Yost Ice Arena. Watch the Michigan Wolverines on FuboTV (7-day free trial) The seventh-ranked Wolverines skated to a 7-3...
Daddy’s Chicken Shack to open first Michigan location in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR MI -- Ali Hammoud was so intrigued by Daddy’s Chicken Shack he flew to Texas and back in one day just to try it. He was introduced to the chain after hearing Dave Liniger, co-founder of RE/MAX, was an investor. Although he is a pharmacist by trade, Hammoud labels himself a “foodie” and knew he had to check it out.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
Arab American News
WXYZ anchor Dave LewAllen announces retirement after 35 years at the station
SOUTHFIELD – Thirty-five years to the day since he walked in the door at Broadcast House, Dave LewAllen announced he will retire from 7 Action News in April. LewAllen, a pillar of Detroit television news, first joined the station as a sports reporter in 1988. After nearly 15 years covering Detroit’s professional and college teams, LewAllen transitioned to news in 2002.
Will winter end soon? Michigan’s Woody the Woodchuck ready to give her prediction
HOWELL, MI -- Is spring on the horizon or will Michigan face another six weeks of winter? Michigan’s official groundhog will soon decide. Woody the Woodchuck, a female groundhog, is planning to make her 25th prediction in front of a live audience around 8:30 a.m. for Groundhog Day on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Howell Nature Center.
Broadway smash “& Juliet” stars pair of University of Michigan alums
NEW YORK CITY - From James Earl Jones to Darren Criss and dozens in between, University of Michigan alumni are frequent stars of the Broadway stage. One of this year’s largest musical theater hits is “& Juliet,” a spin on Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” It broke box office records in the Stephen Sondheim Theater in January and performed a song to a national audience on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
5 great pastry shops in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor definitely has options for doughnuts, macarons and pie. But sometimes a sweet tooth just has a craving for something else. From flaky croissants to ricotta-filled cannoli, Ann Arbor patisseries have a smorgasbord of these sugary selections. Check out these five great pastry shops in...
This UM student is a world champion Rubik’s Cube solver: 17 seconds, blindfolded
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A University of Michigan student is one of the world’s foremost “speedcubers,” a person capable of quickly solving a Rubik’s Cube. He also is an accomplished violinist. Stanley Chapel says the two fields go hand in hand. Not only does...
fox2detroit.com
Sadness, outrage over Tyre Nichols beating videos by Memphis police felt from Detroiters, law enforcement
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Hearts were heavy as protesters gathered in front of the Spirit of Detroit downtown Friday night in a vigil for Memphis father Tyre Nichols. "I feel like my stomach drops every single time. I feel traumatized from my own experiences with police brutality," said activist Sammy Lewis.
I’m Tired Of People Thinking I’m Racist Because I Grew Up In Howell, Michigan [OPINION]
I was scrolling through TikTok when I saw a guy talking about Michigan cities you don't want to visit and it struck a chord with me. The guy's video highlighted three Michigan cities and why you don't want to visit them. I'll get to those three cities in just a second, but I want to share why this upset me.
