Ann Arbor, MI

FanSided

Michigan State football: Should we be worried about Nick Marsh’s commitment?

Nick Marsh has been a Michigan State football commit since July and Mel Tucker landing him was one of his biggest recruiting wins as the Spartans’ head coach. The four-star receiver grew up loving Michigan State and bought in to Tucker as the head coach. He figured to be one of the most sought-after receivers in the 2024 class but he decided to lock up his recruitment and close the door on other programs.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Saturday's state basketball: Farrakhan leads Eastern Michigan over Miami (Ohio)

Oxford, Ohio – Noah Farrakhan scored 20 points and Eastern Michigan snapped a five-game skid with a 74-69 victory over Miami (OH) on Saturday. Farrakhan also grabbed six rebounds for the Eagles (5-16, 2-6 Mid-American Conference). Emoni Bates added 17 points one game after scoring a career-high 43 in an 84-79 loss to Toledo. Bates scored 29 straight points for Eastern Michigan, including the final 27 of the first half, in the loss to the Rockets. Bates made just 5 of 18 shots against the RedHawks, including 2 of 10 from 3-point range. Tyson Acuff added 12 points and four steals.
YPSILANTI, MI
Detroit News

Detroit News boys high school basketball rankings: Jan. 29

Muskegon (12-0) North Farmington (10-1) Grand Rapids Northview (12-1) Warren Michigan Collegiate (12-1) Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-3) Port Huron Northern (12-0) Romulus Summit Academy (13-1) Warren Lincoln (10-3) Benton Harbor (11-2) Detroit Loyola (12-1) Flint Beecher (11-3) Chelsea (12-1) Warren De La Salle (8-6) (tie) Grand Rapids Christian (8-3),...
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Daddy’s Chicken Shack to open first Michigan location in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR MI -- Ali Hammoud was so intrigued by Daddy’s Chicken Shack he flew to Texas and back in one day just to try it. He was introduced to the chain after hearing Dave Liniger, co-founder of RE/MAX, was an investor. Although he is a pharmacist by trade, Hammoud labels himself a “foodie” and knew he had to check it out.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE
Arab American News

WXYZ anchor Dave LewAllen announces retirement after 35 years at the station

SOUTHFIELD – Thirty-five years to the day since he walked in the door at Broadcast House, Dave LewAllen announced he will retire from 7 Action News in April. LewAllen, a pillar of Detroit television news, first joined the station as a sports reporter in 1988. After nearly 15 years covering Detroit’s professional and college teams, LewAllen transitioned to news in 2002.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Broadway smash “& Juliet” stars pair of University of Michigan alums

NEW YORK CITY - From James Earl Jones to Darren Criss and dozens in between, University of Michigan alumni are frequent stars of the Broadway stage. One of this year’s largest musical theater hits is “& Juliet,” a spin on Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” It broke box office records in the Stephen Sondheim Theater in January and performed a song to a national audience on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

5 great pastry shops in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor definitely has options for doughnuts, macarons and pie. But sometimes a sweet tooth just has a craving for something else. From flaky croissants to ricotta-filled cannoli, Ann Arbor patisseries have a smorgasbord of these sugary selections. Check out these five great pastry shops in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
