Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Inslee Wants Washington to Borrow $4B to Build Housing and Shelter; How Would That Work?
OLYMPIA — It's the centerpiece of Gov. Jay Inslee's 2023-25 budget proposal: a plan to borrow $4 billion to fund an aggressive push to build affordable housing and shelters in Washington. A few weeks into the 2023 legislative session, it's not clear whether Inslee's proposal will get the necessary...
Chronicle
Washington State Sheriffs, Police Chiefs Shift Gears for Police Pursuit Bills
The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs was not pleased to hear criticism of proposed bills that seek to rebalance the state’s controversial vehicle pursuit law. Both the Washington state Senate and House have sponsored bills that seek to roll back House Bill 1054 that upped the threshold...
spokanepublicradio.org
WA lawmakers consider changes to "Death with Dignity Act"
Washington’s 14-year-old assisted suicide law may get an update. A state House committee is scheduled to vote this week on a bipartisan bill designed to make it easier for terminally ill people to peacefully end their lives. “This bill has been in development for more than three years,” said...
Here’s your chance to say what you think of this proposed huge Tri-Cities wind farm
Here are the online links to watch or you can attend a live event organized by Benton County.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Democrats sue to kill WA’s one election security feature, which makes fraud easier
A trio of left-wing organizations is suing Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, King County Elections Director Julie Wise, and two members of the King County canvassing board. The result of their lawsuit would make election theft virtually effortless, particularly for illegal immigrants or those taking advantage of the homeless.
Washington's rejected vanity license plates of 2022
Thousands of Washingtonians each year apply for license plates with custom messages — but as usual, state officials decided some of last year's applications crossed a line. What's happening: The state Department of Licensing rejected 74 new proposals for vanity license plates in 2022, adding them to a list of more than 13,000 previously banned letter and number combinations.
Which Washington Apple is America’s Favorite?
Washington feeds the rest of the country and the world. While world-famous for our trees and coffee, we make the best apples on the continent. How many apples are grown in Washington each year?. Washington will harvest about 12 billion apples this year, and every year actually. That's 12 billion...
Bi-Partisan Bill Would Help WA Communities Hire Officers
Perhaps some of the legislators who were leaning more towards defunding law enforcement are taking notice. SB (senate bill) 5361 passes committee with Bi-Partisan support. A Republican-sponsored WA State Senate Bill has passed the major hurdle by making it out of the Senate Justice and Law Committee last Tuesday. According...
Bill aimed to prevent limitations on home daycares passes state House
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A bill that passed unanimously through the Washington House of Representatives on Wednesday would prevent home daycares from being restricted is now up for consideration in the Senate. The sponsor of HB-1199, Representative Tana Senn, said Washington is in a childcare crisis, with not enough options...
Chronicle
Breathalyzer Bill Would Lower Threshold for DUIs in Washington From .08 to .05
A new bill in the Washington State Senate could lower the Blood Alcohol Content threshold for DUIs from 0.08 to 0.05 statewide. The bill, SB 5002, was put forward by state Sen. John Lovick, D-Mill Creek. Lovick, former Snohomish County Sheriff and Sergeant in the Washington State Patrol, is no...
Oregon attorney general talks proposed ghost gun ban, Measure 114 lawsuits
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum unveiled her legislative priorities for 2023, including a bill that would ban ghost guns, after voters passed gun Measure 114 in November -- enacting a high-capacity magazine ban and enhanced permitting.
theorcasonian.com
Inslee logs a busy week
Legislators hold hearings on slate of reproductive freedom bills. Gov. Jay Inslee testifies on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to the Senate Long-Term Care & Health Committee in support of a proposal to amend the state constitution to guarantee the right of reproductive choice. In the six months since the Dobbs v....
U.S. Navy Halting Some Dry Dock Ops in Washington State
The United States Navy announced yesterday that they are temporarily suspending operations at four dry docks in western Washington. The suspensions come on the heels of the results from a planned seismic study of the area, along with the study analysis. The seismic assessment, which was done as a part...
a-z-animals.com
Cherry Blossoms in Washington State: When They Bloom and Where to See Them
Cherry Blossoms in Washington State: When They Bloom and Where to See Them. The phrase “Washington cherry blossoms” may immediately bring to mind the world-famous blooms of Washington, DC’s cherry blossoms. That’s understandable. The blooms in the U.S. capital are magnificent, to be sure. But on...
a-z-animals.com
The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today)
The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today) From the lush forests of Seattle to the high peaks of Mount Rainier, Washington is a state full of awe and wonder. But what many visitors may not know is that it was also home to some of the most incredible plants and creatures in prehistoric times! Washington boasts an incredible fossil record that spans virtually the entire geologic timeline. The state’s fossil record showcases a wide array of preservation types — from bones to petrified wood and more. It’s truly a remarkable place for prehistoric discovery. So, let’s take a closer look at the only dinosaur that lived in Washington, and where to see fossils today!
Who Are The 10 Most Terrible Killers in California State History?
Many believe that human nature is basically good. Others believe that human nature is inherently fallen and consistently subject to varying degrees of evil behavior. Evidence of the latter may be found by examining the murderous behaviors of some of the most treacherous killers in the history of the State of California.
Washington State Takes Steps to Combat Poverty with Basic Income Program: Bill Proposes Monthly Payments of up to $2,100
A new bill has been introduced in Washington state which aims to provide an evergreen basic income pilot program for those in need. This legislation is aimed at helping residents support essential needs, with an emphasis on rent. The bill would give eligible Washington residents monthly payments that equal 100 percent of the fair market rent for a two-bedroom unit, which ranges between $892 to $2,199 depending on the area.
publicnewsservice.org
Locally Caught Salmon Provide Step Toward Food Independence for WA Tribe
Under a new project, locally sourced food is part of a food assistance program for members of the Lummi Tribe in northwest Washington. The Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations is a federal program providing meals in the form of commodity boxes for low income residents. But food boxes have neglected to include culturally relevant food for the diversity of reservations across the country, instead providing options like catfish and buffalo.
Efforts to Curb Governor’s Emergency Powers Continue in Olympia
WA state is one of only four states in the US that allow their Governors virtually 'unchecked' authority when it comes to emergency powers, stemming from state of emergencies. We are one of the 4 that do not have some sort of legislative oversight, where elected state officials can terminate, end, or modify a Governor's state of emergency.
FOX 28 Spokane
Controversial gun bills advance out of Washington house committee
OLYMPIA, Wash. – A pair of controversial gun bills advanced out of the Washington Civil Rights & Judiciary Committe during an executive session on Friday, including a bill that would ban certain firearms. House Bill 1240 would ban “assault weapons”, which it defines as a category of semiautomatic rifles...
102.7 KORD
Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0