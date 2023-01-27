ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Woman dead after fight with boyfriend inside downtown Las Vegas apartment

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a shooting near 3rd Street and Charleston. On Tuesday at about 5:38 p.m., LVMPD reported to an apartment complex on the 1000 block of South 3rd Street after a boyfriend called saying "he accidentally shot his girlfriend" inside their apartment.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Trial postponed for man accused of killing Las Vegas reporter

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Robert Telles, who has been charged with murder for the alleged killing of a Las Vegas reporter, has had his trial delayed. Telles, a former public administrator for Clark County, is accused of stabbing Jeff German to death outside of the investigative reporter’s home on Sept. 3, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

1 person shot, hospitalized in North Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting near a North Las Vegas Little Caesars Tuesday night. The North Las Vegas Police Department responded to a shooting shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday night at the 2600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard N., near Carey Avenue.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police suspect foul play after woman found dead in home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police said they suspect foul play after a woman was found dead inside a residence in the central valley over the weekend. The woman, identified as 56-year-old Shirley Williams, was found strangled to death in a bedroom, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Williams was discovered around 10 […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Woman found strangled to death in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found strangled to death in the central Las Vegas valley on Sunday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they got a report around 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, about a body found in the 4000 block of Edgeford Place, near Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Two Las Vegas police officers receive 'Good Ticket' award

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two metro police officers are getting a lot of attention for doing the right thing. Officers Kyle Johnson and Kabir Kamboj getting honored by Metro's Good Ticket program after they were selected for assisting a local mother of four looking to get out of an abusive relationship.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police locate previously missing woman

UPDATE (Jan. 31) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Denisa Garcia was found. Original story: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police need your help finding a missing woman who may be in emotional distress. Police say 22-year-old Denise Garcia was last seen just before 4 p.m. Monday near...
LAS VEGAS, NV
HeySoCal

Suspect arrested for armed theft of dogs from pregnant woman

A man who allegedly stole two French bulldogs from their pregnant owner at gunpoint in Studio City in December has been arrested, authorities said Monday. Sammeiso Lewis, 27, of Las Vegas was taken into custody in Glendale on Thursday, and he was booked on suspicion of robbery, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA

