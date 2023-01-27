Read full article on original website
Las Vegas police said a physical altercation led to a gunshot, killing a woman
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the downtown area near 3rd Street and Coolidge Avenue.
Bodycam video: Officer recounts rescue as car burned on Las Vegas Strip
Metro officer Derek Stebbins had to act fast to get an unresponsive driver out of a car as it burst into flames on the Las Vegas Strip Friday.
news3lv.com
Trial postponed for man accused of killing Las Vegas reporter
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Robert Telles, who has been charged with murder for the alleged killing of a Las Vegas reporter, has had his trial delayed. Telles, a former public administrator for Clark County, is accused of stabbing Jeff German to death outside of the investigative reporter’s home on Sept. 3, 2022.
8newsnow.com
1 person shot, hospitalized in North Las Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting near a North Las Vegas Little Caesars Tuesday night. The North Las Vegas Police Department responded to a shooting shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday night at the 2600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard N., near Carey Avenue.
Fox5 KVVU
Charges dropped against Las Vegas woman accused in shooting in Historic Westside
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman who was arrested and charged after police responded to reports of gunfire at an apartment in the Historic Westside has had her case dismissed, records show. Ronda Gibson, 52, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with two counts of battery with...
Las Vegas police suspect foul play after woman found dead in home
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police said they suspect foul play after a woman was found dead inside a residence in the central valley over the weekend. The woman, identified as 56-year-old Shirley Williams, was found strangled to death in a bedroom, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Williams was discovered around 10 […]
Fox5 KVVU
Man threatened mass shooting at Las Vegas synagogue, police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man who allegedly threatened to “shoot up” a local synagogue while he believed “the Jews and police were after him” was arrested by police Monday. Michael Sanchez, 37, is being held in jail on $20,000 bond on a...
news3lv.com
Investigation underway after person shot in North Las Vegas, police say
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) is investigating a shooting near Las Vegas Boulevard and Carey Avenue. On Tuesday, at about 7:16 p.m., NLVPD received a report of a shooting near a shopping center in the 2600 block of N. Las Vegas Boulevard. Responding...
news3lv.com
Woman found strangled to death in central Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found strangled to death in the central Las Vegas valley on Sunday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they got a report around 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, about a body found in the 4000 block of Edgeford Place, near Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard.
news3lv.com
Two Las Vegas police officers receive 'Good Ticket' award
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two metro police officers are getting a lot of attention for doing the right thing. Officers Kyle Johnson and Kabir Kamboj getting honored by Metro's Good Ticket program after they were selected for assisting a local mother of four looking to get out of an abusive relationship.
Driver who killed 9 going 103 mph in Las Vegas-area crash was repeatedly stopped for speeding; on paper, he was a bad parker
The man who police said caused a crash that left nine people dead, including himself, had a history of speeding -- but those violations failed to show up on his driving record because they resulted in lesser parking citations and fines.
Fox5 KVVU
‘Extremely dangerous’ torture suspect served 2 years in Las Vegas jail for prior kidnapping
An attempted murder and kidnapping suspect whom police described as “extremely dangerous” previously served jail time in Las Vegas for holding a woman against her will for two weeks.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police locate previously missing woman
UPDATE (Jan. 31) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Denisa Garcia was found. Original story: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police need your help finding a missing woman who may be in emotional distress. Police say 22-year-old Denise Garcia was last seen just before 4 p.m. Monday near...
Suspect arrested for armed theft of dogs from pregnant woman
A man who allegedly stole two French bulldogs from their pregnant owner at gunpoint in Studio City in December has been arrested, authorities said Monday. Sammeiso Lewis, 27, of Las Vegas was taken into custody in Glendale on Thursday, and he was booked on suspicion of robbery, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Fox5 KVVU
23-year-old man dies after crashing Jaguar into light pole in west Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 23-year-old man was killed after he crashed his vehicle into a light pole Monday night in the west valley. According to police, the incident occurred at about 9:09 p.m. near West Charleston Boulevard, west of South Hualapai...
