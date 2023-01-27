ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Oklahoma troopers rescue dog hit by passing vehicle on highway

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped rescue a dog that they say was hit by a car Monday morning. On Jan. 30, troopers responded to the call on I-40 near Peebly Road. Troopers say they found the male Great Pyrenees alive, but with several injuries. Trooper...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police Chief Comments On Tyre Nichols Video Release

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin voiced his support for Tyre Nichols' family after the release of the Memphis police video on Friday. In a letter posted online, he says the actions of the officers are "appalling and totally goes against all police training." Chief Franklin emphasizes that the actions of...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

One hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital following a collision Saturday evening in Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they were called to the accident, which took place near E. 31st St. and S. Sheridan Rd., around 6:40 p.m. According to TPD,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Okmulgee police seeking to identify car theft suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee Police Department is seeking to identify two men seen trying to open doors to cars in the Quail Meadows neighborhood. One of the men trying door handles was captured on security video. A car theft was reported in the area that same night.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa faith leaders hope Tyre Nichols vigil will spark change

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The brutal arrest and eventual death of Tyre Nichols shocked a nation, but Tulsa’s religious leaders feel it came as no surprise. Morning Star Baptist Church hosted an inter-faith vigil Sunday to honor the 29-year-old from Memphis. The program was structured for healing, but the room contained a distinct sense of exasperation.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

18-year-old from Owasso dead after Glenpool crash

GLENPOOL, Okla. — An 18-year-old from Owasso is dead following a car crash in Glenpool, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday in a neighborhood near E. 141st St. and S. Elwood Ave. The crash involved one car with...
GLENPOOL, OK
KTUL

18-year-old from Owasso killed in Tulsa County crash, OHP says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a teenager has died in a crash within Glenpool city limits. On Jan. 28, just before 2 a.m., 18-year-old Vladislav Soden of Owasso was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe in a neighborhood near East 141st Street and South Elwood Avenue in Tulsa County.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Road contractors fed up with City of Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "How do we treat each other when we have friction? How do we treat each other when there’s a disagreement?," asked Bobby Stem, Director of the Association of Oklahoma General Contractors. Those are the questions at the heart of a rift between contractors who...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

South Yale Avenue widening project more than 50% complete

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The widening project on South Yale Avenue is officially over 50% done, according to the City of Tulsa. The end goal is to widen the mile stretch of road from two lanes to six lanes. The project will cost over $29 million and is expected...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Suspect identified in north Tulsa RV park homicide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has released more information about the suspect in the homicide of a woman in her 40s at Mingo Valley RV Park this week. Authorities confirmed the suspect in the case is Ryan David Gordon. According to court documents, a neighbor said...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Dream Center looking for volunteers to work at warming shelters

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Dream Center is looking for volunteers to help keep open and work the warming stations so people in need can get out of the freezing temperatures. The temperature in Green Country is not expected to get above freezing until Wednesday afternoon, meaning many...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Return to Hope thrift store to help Tulsa women after prison

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new thrift store in Tulsa opened its doors for the first time Saturday. Return to Hope opened on Cherry Street near 15th and Lewis and aims to help women who have gone through the criminal justice system. Co-founder D'Marria Monday said it's her life's...
TULSA, OK

