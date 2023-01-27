Read full article on original website
WDSU
16-year-old arrested for pointing an airsoft gun at a St. Tammany Parish school bus
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office announces that they have arrested a 16-year-old boy for being accused of pointing an airsoft gun at a school bus. According to deputies, a bus driver was bringing the students home on Watts Thomas Road in Bush when she observed the teen pointing what appeared to be a firearm at the bus.
WDSU
Bogalusa stabbing suspect turns himself in
BOGALUSA, La. — A man accused of stabbing two people in Bogalusa has turned himself in. Anthony Stevenson is accused of stabbing two women Monday in the 900 block of Mercedes Street. The women were taken to an area hospital for treatment for their injuries. Stevenson turned himself in...
WDSU
New Orleans teens accused in carjacking death of Linda Frickey will not have separate trials
Four teenagers accused and charged in the carjacking death of a 73-year-old woman will not have separate trials. The teens were in court on Monday, where their attorneys asked that they all have separate trials in the dragging carjacking death of Linda Frickey in March 2022. The judge denied the...
WDSU
Tickfaw man accused of molestation of a juvenile, police currently searching for him
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating a Tickfaw resident who is being accused of molestation of a juvenile. Lloyd Bumgarden, 36, is currently wanted for three counts of sexual battery and three counts of molestation of a juvenile. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bumgarden...
WDSU
Sibil Fox Richardson, once incarcerated for her role in a bank robbery, seeks public office
NEW ORLEANS — Sibil Fox Richardson, a woman who spent time in jail for her role in a bank robbery in the late 1990s, is running for a seat in the state house. Richardson's life was the focus of a documentary that aired on Amazon. She spent more than 20 years working to free her husband from Angola and is a New Orleans-based entrepreneur and mother.
WDSU
Man shot on Chef Menteur Highway, police report
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting on Chef Menteur Highway that injured one man. According to NOPD, a man was shot at the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 5:26 p.m. The victim was transported to the local hospital for treatment.
WDSU
2 NOPD officers given Narcan after touching bag covered in fentanyl
NEW ORLEANS — Two New Orleans police officers were administered Narcan after they were exposed to fentanyl on the job. According to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, two New Orleans Police Department officers, who have not been identified, were investigating a bag at an undisclosed location three weeks ago.
WDSU
Causeway police apprehend 3 after chase on Huey P Long Bridge
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A search has ended, and arrests have been made after a chase with Causeway Police on the Huey P. Long Bridge Wednesday morning. Causeway police say a car with three people inside was driving recklessly on the bridge when they tried to stop the car for speeding.
WDSU
Southern University student killed in crash in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. — A Southern University student who is from New Orleans died in a car accident Monday night. The university issued a statement announcing the death of senior Reginald Elloie. According to the university, Elloie was majoring in business. Below is the statement released by the university...
WDSU
Hammond woman shot, killed by 19-year-old
NEW ORLEANS — The Hammond Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot in a car Sunday night. According to police, a driver on Southwest Railroad Avenue near Old Covington Highway. Police said the victim, Tori Banks, 24, of Hammond, was taken to an area hospital, where she...
WDSU
2 people injured in car crash in Jefferson Parish
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office are currently investigating a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle that left two people injured. According to JPSO, the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Veterans Boulevard and W. William David Parkway. The driver of the vehicle was...
WDSU
Man driving Uber, carjacked in the Leonidas neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans Uber driver says he found himself in a dangerous situation while heading to pick up a rider. He says he was carjacked at gunpoint on Jan 22., around 12 a.m. on the 1000 block of Dublin Street. He told WDSU he did not...
WDSU
New Orleans residents protest killing of Tyre Nichols
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents marched for justice in the case of Tyre Nichols' killing. Nichols died after he was beaten by six Memphis Police officers. Video of the beating was released last week, sparking nationwide protests against police brutality. More than 80 people walked the streets of...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish motorcyclist involved in crash dies from injuries
A motorcyclist involved in a crash in Jefferson Parish Tuesday night has died from his injuries. According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at the intersection of W. William David Parkway and Veterans Memorial Boulevard. The crash happened at 4 p.m. According to JPSO, a motorcycle was...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate fatal Treme shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Treme. Investigators said around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, officers were called out to the 2000 block of Dumaine Street. Responding officers located an unresponsive man when they arrived on scene. They said he was shot an undetermined number of times.
WDSU
New Orleans police arrest man accused of armed robbery in the French Quarter
New Orleans police announced the arrest of a suspect accused of armed robbery in the French Quarter. According to police, Keni Landix, 20, is being accused of robbing a victim at the 700 block of Urulines Avenue. Landix reportedly turned himself into officers in the Seventh District on Jan. 26...
WDSU
Orleans Parish DA discusses violent crime wave in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — As crime surges in New Orleans, many officials are pushing for more convictions and solutions for keeping criminals off the streets. WDSU Anchor Darryl Forges sits down with Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams to discuss the strategy his office is using to help combat violent crime in the city.
WDSU
Covington 8-year-old found after overnight Missing Child alert
COVINGTON, La. — The Louisiana State Police have a found a boy who was at the center of an overnight Missing Child advisory Sunday night. Jett Gremillion, 8, of Covington, was found Monday morning. State police say he was taken by his non-custodial mother, Paris Souza. Covington police say...
WDSU
Judge Robin M. Giarrusso announces retirement from Orleans Parish Civil District Court
Robin M. Giarrusso announced on Jan. 30 that she will be retiring as the Judge of Orleans Parish Civil District Court Division G, effective May 1. Judge Giarrusso first took office on April 29, 1988, and served as the civil district court’s chief judge from 1998-2000. She will retire...
