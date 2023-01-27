ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WDSU

Bogalusa stabbing suspect turns himself in

BOGALUSA, La. — A man accused of stabbing two people in Bogalusa has turned himself in. Anthony Stevenson is accused of stabbing two women Monday in the 900 block of Mercedes Street. The women were taken to an area hospital for treatment for their injuries. Stevenson turned himself in...
BOGALUSA, LA
WDSU

Man shot on Chef Menteur Highway, police report

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting on Chef Menteur Highway that injured one man. According to NOPD, a man was shot at the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 5:26 p.m. The victim was transported to the local hospital for treatment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

2 NOPD officers given Narcan after touching bag covered in fentanyl

NEW ORLEANS — Two New Orleans police officers were administered Narcan after they were exposed to fentanyl on the job. According to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, two New Orleans Police Department officers, who have not been identified, were investigating a bag at an undisclosed location three weeks ago.
WDSU

Southern University student killed in crash in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Southern University student who is from New Orleans died in a car accident Monday night. The university issued a statement announcing the death of senior Reginald Elloie. According to the university, Elloie was majoring in business. Below is the statement released by the university...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Hammond woman shot, killed by 19-year-old

NEW ORLEANS — The Hammond Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot in a car Sunday night. According to police, a driver on Southwest Railroad Avenue near Old Covington Highway. Police said the victim, Tori Banks, 24, of Hammond, was taken to an area hospital, where she...
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

2 people injured in car crash in Jefferson Parish

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office are currently investigating a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle that left two people injured. According to JPSO, the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Veterans Boulevard and W. William David Parkway. The driver of the vehicle was...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WDSU

New Orleans residents protest killing of Tyre Nichols

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents marched for justice in the case of Tyre Nichols' killing. Nichols died after he was beaten by six Memphis Police officers. Video of the beating was released last week, sparking nationwide protests against police brutality. More than 80 people walked the streets of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Jefferson Parish motorcyclist involved in crash dies from injuries

A motorcyclist involved in a crash in Jefferson Parish Tuesday night has died from his injuries. According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at the intersection of W. William David Parkway and Veterans Memorial Boulevard. The crash happened at 4 p.m. According to JPSO, a motorcycle was...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate fatal Treme shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Treme. Investigators said around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, officers were called out to the 2000 block of Dumaine Street. Responding officers located an unresponsive man when they arrived on scene. They said he was shot an undetermined number of times.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Orleans Parish DA discusses violent crime wave in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — As crime surges in New Orleans, many officials are pushing for more convictions and solutions for keeping criminals off the streets. WDSU Anchor Darryl Forges sits down with Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams to discuss the strategy his office is using to help combat violent crime in the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Covington 8-year-old found after overnight Missing Child alert

COVINGTON, La. — The Louisiana State Police have a found a boy who was at the center of an overnight Missing Child advisory Sunday night. Jett Gremillion, 8, of Covington, was found Monday morning. State police say he was taken by his non-custodial mother, Paris Souza. Covington police say...
COVINGTON, LA

