John Reeder
3d ago
Let’s slow traffic even more! That was the major reason given to us for the change way back when! Enforce the laws on the books now and just maybe things will turn around!
Reply
3
Fred O..
3d ago
Better to post a No Turn on RED where needed rather than change a law that’s been around for decades.
Reply(1)
5
Francisco Moreno
2d ago
I don't care about all the blah, blah, blah.. rules ... BUT..... as long as they (cities of roads and transportation department) ... put a BIG AND VISIBLE SIGN at every crossroads sections, saying ..."NO TURN ON RED".... I'm ok with it....☝🏽😎👍🏽
Reply
2
Chronicle
Inslee Wants Washington to Borrow $4B to Build Housing and Shelter; How Would That Work?
OLYMPIA — It's the centerpiece of Gov. Jay Inslee's 2023-25 budget proposal: a plan to borrow $4 billion to fund an aggressive push to build affordable housing and shelters in Washington. A few weeks into the 2023 legislative session, it's not clear whether Inslee's proposal will get the necessary...
Chronicle
Washington State Sheriffs, Police Chiefs Shift Gears for Police Pursuit Bills
The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs was not pleased to hear criticism of proposed bills that seek to rebalance the state’s controversial vehicle pursuit law. Both the Washington state Senate and House have sponsored bills that seek to roll back House Bill 1054 that upped the threshold...
spokanepublicradio.org
WA lawmakers consider changes to "Death with Dignity Act"
Washington’s 14-year-old assisted suicide law may get an update. A state House committee is scheduled to vote this week on a bipartisan bill designed to make it easier for terminally ill people to peacefully end their lives. “This bill has been in development for more than three years,” said...
Local news you missed this weekend
Outbreak that sickened 10 diners forces Washington restaurant to close, officials say. Three different dinner parties reported getting sick, officials said. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife 'Tips for living with coyotes'
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Democrats sue to kill WA’s one election security feature, which makes fraud easier
A trio of left-wing organizations is suing Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, King County Elections Director Julie Wise, and two members of the King County canvassing board. The result of their lawsuit would make election theft virtually effortless, particularly for illegal immigrants or those taking advantage of the homeless.
Washington's rejected vanity license plates of 2022
Thousands of Washingtonians each year apply for license plates with custom messages — but as usual, state officials decided some of last year's applications crossed a line. What's happening: The state Department of Licensing rejected 74 new proposals for vanity license plates in 2022, adding them to a list of more than 13,000 previously banned letter and number combinations.
Here’s your chance to say what you think of this proposed huge Tri-Cities wind farm
Here are the online links to watch or you can attend a live event organized by Benton County.
Which Washington Apple is America’s Favorite?
Washington feeds the rest of the country and the world. While world-famous for our trees and coffee, we make the best apples on the continent. How many apples are grown in Washington each year?. Washington will harvest about 12 billion apples this year, and every year actually. That's 12 billion...
basketballinsiders.com
Washington Indian Gaming Association opposes sports betting expansion once more
Following the introduction of new bipartisan bills in the Washington house and senate, the Washington Indian Gaming Association has once more come out in staunch opposition to the potential expansion of Washington sports betting outside of tribal casinos in the state. Sports betting was legalized in the state of Washington...
Washington gun bills move forward on party lines
A slate of gun control proposals took a major step forward Friday when the committees in the Washington State House moved them to consideration by the full House.
U.S. Navy Halting Some Dry Dock Ops in Washington State
The United States Navy announced yesterday that they are temporarily suspending operations at four dry docks in western Washington. The suspensions come on the heels of the results from a planned seismic study of the area, along with the study analysis. The seismic assessment, which was done as a part...
a-z-animals.com
Cherry Blossoms in Washington State: When They Bloom and Where to See Them
Cherry Blossoms in Washington State: When They Bloom and Where to See Them. The phrase “Washington cherry blossoms” may immediately bring to mind the world-famous blooms of Washington, DC’s cherry blossoms. That’s understandable. The blooms in the U.S. capital are magnificent, to be sure. But on...
a-z-animals.com
The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today)
The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today) From the lush forests of Seattle to the high peaks of Mount Rainier, Washington is a state full of awe and wonder. But what many visitors may not know is that it was also home to some of the most incredible plants and creatures in prehistoric times! Washington boasts an incredible fossil record that spans virtually the entire geologic timeline. The state’s fossil record showcases a wide array of preservation types — from bones to petrified wood and more. It’s truly a remarkable place for prehistoric discovery. So, let’s take a closer look at the only dinosaur that lived in Washington, and where to see fossils today!
lynnwoodtimes.com
Washington State Medal of Valor bill passes House
OLYMPIA, Wash., January 28, 2023—Representative Sam Low (R-Lake Stevens) passed his first bill in the House Chamber on Thursday, January 26. HB-1031: Modifying medal of valor award presentation requirements, makes it easier to honor everyday people who put their lives on the line to save another with the Washington State Medal of Valor, passed with overwhelming bi-partisan support — 93 yeas, 0 nays. The bill now heads to the Senate.
KGW
Washington state legislators introduce bills to improve traffic safety
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state legislature is hoping to improve traffic safety this legislative session following the deadliest year for traffic fatalities since 1990. Gov. Jay Inslee and legislators will be presenting several bills Thursday aimed at improving traffic safety for workers, pedestrians and commuters, in addition to...
Corporate cannabis giant shuts down facilities in Oregon, 2 other states
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., one of the largest cannabis companies in the U.S., announced on Jan. 26 that it plans to close a majority of its operations in Oregon, California and Colorado later this month in order to “streamline” its profits.
Washington State Takes Steps to Combat Poverty with Basic Income Program: Bill Proposes Monthly Payments of up to $2,100
A new bill has been introduced in Washington state which aims to provide an evergreen basic income pilot program for those in need. This legislation is aimed at helping residents support essential needs, with an emphasis on rent. The bill would give eligible Washington residents monthly payments that equal 100 percent of the fair market rent for a two-bedroom unit, which ranges between $892 to $2,199 depending on the area.
publicnewsservice.org
Locally Caught Salmon Provide Step Toward Food Independence for WA Tribe
Under a new project, locally sourced food is part of a food assistance program for members of the Lummi Tribe in northwest Washington. The Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations is a federal program providing meals in the form of commodity boxes for low income residents. But food boxes have neglected to include culturally relevant food for the diversity of reservations across the country, instead providing options like catfish and buffalo.
What if there was another possibility in WA’s Snake River dam debate? | Opinion
Here’s a look at an idea for a fish bypass system on the Snake River. | Guest Opinion
FOX 28 Spokane
Controversial gun bills advance out of Washington house committee
OLYMPIA, Wash. – A pair of controversial gun bills advanced out of the Washington Civil Rights & Judiciary Committe during an executive session on Friday, including a bill that would ban certain firearms. House Bill 1240 would ban “assault weapons”, which it defines as a category of semiautomatic rifles...
Comments / 4