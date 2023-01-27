Read full article on original website
HBO’s The Last of Us improves on the game’s implied gay romance
Three episodes in, it’s clear that HBO’s The Last of Us is a faithful adaptation of the original video game from 2013 — so much so that lines and frames may have been pulled straight from the game. That’s not to say that there aren’t changes, though. Series co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann are making strategic adjustments to certain elements of the game for the new medium and to catch up to modern sensibilities. The first of those changes was with Joel’s partner, Tess, and how her story ultimately came to an end in episode 2. Whether it was an improvement is debatable, but for a show dedicated to preserving the anatomy of the source material, it was notable.
What is it about strawberries in the post-apocalypse?
Naughty Dog built The Last of Us on a bedrock of science fiction tropes, one showrunners Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin easily reconstructed for their HBO adaptation. Many of the references are obvious: Joel and Ellie are successors to the familiar Lone Wolf and Cub protector/straggler dynamic, while the zombie of it all speaks for itself. But The Last of Us episode 3, “Long, Long Time,” marks a new blip on a trope timeline that feels far less obvious: the power of a sweet, sweet strawberry in the worst of times.
Annie Wersching, who played Tess in The Last of Us game, has died at 45
Annie Wersching, who played Tess in the original The Last of Us video game, has died of cancer. The actor was 45 years old. Well known to the gaming community for playing Tess, Wersching also had a successful career on TV, appearing on two seasons of 24 as Renee Walker, on the Amazon detective show Bosch, and most recently in the second season of Star Trek: Picard as the Borg Queen. According to Deadline, Wersching continued to work after receiving her cancer diagnosis in 2020.
8 anime to catch up on for 2023’s biggest releases
We’re only one month into 2023 and already anime fans have a bevy of exciting new premieres to look forward to all year round. From Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Jujutsu Kaisen to Attack on Titan and so many other exciting anime, the return of beloved anime series is just around the corner, with yet more still on the horizon. It can be hard to keep track of just what exactly one should catch up on in order to be prepared for this year’s biggest premieres to come, let alone keeping up with the release of new episodes of anime currently airing right now. That’s why we’re here to do it for you!
Avatar: The Last Airbender’s new gacha RPG launches
Avatar Generations, a new gacha-style role-playing game based on Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, launches Tuesday on Android and iOS. The turn-based RPG lets players bring various generations of Avatar characters and lore together to create the ultimate team and relive memorable moments from the Avatar universe. As seen...
Star Trek: Picard season 3 trailer gets the whole Next Gen gang back together
It’s classic Star Trek baddies against classic Star Trek good guys in the latest trailer for final season of Picard, which brings the show to its inevitable Star Trek: The Next Generation reunion plot line. The season’s story appears to kick off with a distress call from Picard’s old...
Here’s the official DC movie slate under James Gunn
DC Studios has revealed its full slate of movie and TV projects coming soon under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran. The list includes five feature films and five television series for HBO Max, headlined by two Batman movies and a Man of Steel reboot, Superman: Legacy, in 2025.
Releasing Batgirl would have hurt DC universe, says new DC Studios head
DC has announced its latest slate of movies and shows, but there are still plenty of questions swirling around Warner Bros.’ recent cancelation of Batgirl, a movie that was apparently mostly finished. During DC’s announcement event on Monday, co-chairperson of DC Studios Peter Safran took some time to address these questions and shed a little more light on what went into shelving Batgirl and why he thought it was the right move.
Netflix and Wit Studio face pushback for AI-assisted short film
Netflix and Wit Studio, the animation production company behind Spy x Family and Attack on Titan, have released a new short film. Titled “The Dog & The Boy,” the short follows a boy who discovers a robotic dog before they’re separated by a great tragedy. It’s emotional and cute, but the most noteworthy thing about this short isn’t the storyline — it’s the fact that the backgrounds were generated by artificial intelligence.
Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in February
Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform still hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like the currently airing National Treasure series, a host of older movies and shows trickle onto Disney Plus each month. This month...
Lara Croft discovers the roguelike in Tomb Raider Reloaded
Lara Croft’s next big adventure from Crystal Dynamics and Amazon Games is still a few years away, but her next small adventure drops later this month. Tomb Raider Reloaded, Lara’s first foray into the roguelike genre, will be released Feb. 14 — Ms. Croft’s birthday, according to the “Survivor” trilogy timeline — on Android and iOS devices. It will be available through Netflix at launch as part of the streaming service’s game offerings.
What we know about Superman: Legacy
A new Superman movie is finally on the way as part of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new take on the DC Universe. On Tuesday, the pair, who are now coheads of Warner Bros.’ DC Studios, announced a list of 10 projects (including two Batman movies) that will kick off the new DCU starting with Superman: Legacy in 2025.
Mister Sinister makes destroying the X-Men, Avengers, Eternals, and Thanos look downright fabulous
The list of ways in which 2019’s House of X/Powers of X succeeds as a comic book story is long. Jonathan Hickman and his collaborators delivered original world-building, deep-lore payoffs, the twistiest plot twists, electrifying action, and instantly iconic character moments. But if something about HoX/PoX is still underappreciated, it’s that Hickman wasn’t just eating — he was meal-prepping for those who’d come after.
