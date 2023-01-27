Read full article on original website
KTBS
Man arrested in Nash Street shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened back on Jan. 26 in the 1700 block of Nash Street in Shreveport. Marquez Wilson, 35, is charged with one count of attempted first degree murder. Police say someone inside a vehicle passing by a...
KTBS
Juveniles 11, 14, charged with Natchitoches fire truck theft
POWHATAN, La. -- Two juveniles -- ages 11 and 14 -- are charged with multiple crimes in connection with a fire station break-in and fire truck theft. The two were developed as persons of interest the day after the Natchitoches Fire District No. 10 fire truck was stolen out of the fire station in Powhatan. Natchitoches Parish sheriffs investigators developed more leads last week, leading to the arrests.
KTBS
2 males shot in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Two males were transported to the hospital following a shooting at the Canaan Village Apartments on Patzman Street and North Holtzman Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. Shreveport police said one suffered life threatening injuries and the other non-life threatening injuries. Eight Shreveport Fire Department units and 10...
KTBS
Plumbing company employee accused of internal theft
SHREVEPORT, La. -- An employee accused of stealing money from Magnolia Plumbing was arrested Tuesday, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release. Brad Peccio, 44, of Bossier City, was arrested for felony theft after Prator said an investigation determined he initiated a scheme to steal from his employer, resulting in the loss of over $7,700.
KTBS
Shreveport man charged in shooting that injured child
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Police Violent Crime investigators have made an arrest in a weekend shooting that injured a child. Cavisia Goode, 27, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a charge of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. The shooting happened around 8:14 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block...
Caddo Parish Violent Offenders for January 2023 (Mugshots)
The first month of this year has already seen a fair amount of violent crime. So far in the month of January, nearly 50 people were arrested for crimes of a violent or sexual nature including murder and rape. The following mugshots are the ones that Caddo Correctional Center released...
magnoliareporter.com
Smith Street murder suspect among three Columbia County jail escapees still at large
(Editor's Note: This article has been outdated by developing events but is retained in our database for historical reference.) Four prisoners, including one murder suspect, escaped Monday morning from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. One of the prisoners, Denickolas Maurice Brown, was captured late Monday morning,...
KTBS
All 4 Arkansas jail escapees captured; injured jailers recovering
MAGNOLIA, Ark. - The four escapees from an Arkansas jail have been captured, according to Columbia County Sheriff's Office officials. Rico Rose, 32, was the final inmate to be rounded up. He was re-arrested early Tuesday according to dispatch, though details of his capture haven't been released. He was being held for capital murder out of Magnolia, Ark.
KTBS
ACLU reaches settlement with Shreveport police over man's arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. – The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana on Monday announced a settlement on behalf of a Shreveport man reportedly beat by Shreveport police after speaking out against the Black Lives Matter movement. Details of the settlement were not released. The ACLU said Brandon Kennedy, 37, was...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man found guilty of murdering his brother
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man, accused of murdering his brother, was found guilty in Caddo District Court on Thursday. The jury found 53-year-old Carlin Tremell Cotton guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his brother Cedric Cemoyne Fuller in 2021. Officials say on Aug. 18...
KTBS
Mother and child hit by car on School Street, child dies.
BOSSIER CITY, La. - On Tuesday, Ringgold Police Department responded to a call about a vehicle crash on School Street that left a woman and her child, 10, injured. According to RPD, both victims were treated and transported to a local hospital in the Shreveport area. Officials confirmed that around...
easttexasradio.com
Theft Warrant Issued By Atlanta, TX PD
Atlanta, Texas, Police are searching for a man wanted for allegedly not completing cemetery memorials for customers. Bobby Joel Caraway, Jr., is wanted on a warrant for felony theft. Investigators say Caraway owned Hopkins Memorials in Atlanta for several years. Residents had complained to police that they had paid for services that he never completed. Residents allegedly called Caraway about the progress on their headstones and engraving, but he didn’t return their calls.
East Texas police departments warning of 4 'armed and dangerous' inmates who injured jailers, escaped from Arkansas jail
MAGNOLIA, Arkansas — The New Boston Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout after four inmates escaped from an Arkansas jail. According to the Columbia County (Arkansas) Sheriff's Office, the following inmates drove away from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia around 1:20 a.m. Monday:
KTBS
Body found in Shreveport identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - The body of a woman found on North Market Street and Havens Road earlier this evening was identified. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Tytierr James, 27, was found around 5:45 p.m. She was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. The cause and manner of her death remain...
KSLA
Caddo coroner identifies Bossier woman found dead near bridge in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman was found dead Sunday (Jan. 29) evening on an embankment of Twelve Mile Bayou in north Shreveport. Police and fire personnel were summoned to the scene near a bridge on North Market Street at 5:46 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The Caddo...
Beaware! 4 Arkansas Imates Escape & Considered Armed & Dangerous
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office in Magnolia, Arkansas issued an alert this morning about four inmates escaping from the Columbia County Detention Facility. They are considered Armed and Dangerous. They are in vehicles not on foot so that means they could be anywhere. They are driving a gold Ford Escape with Arkansas plates AR 929 ZER and a white Toyota Corolla with Arkansas plates AEP 12K.
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs slain Shreveport woman after Sugar Lane shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman who was injured in a Sunday shooting died Thursday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 33-year-old Latounda Bryant died from her injuries at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport at 11:40 a.m. Bryant was taken to the...
KTBS
Three more Bossier schools receive Purple Star designations
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish is now home to eight Purple Star Schools, the most of any school district in Louisiana, which demonstrates the highest level of support to our military community. Today, three more schools – Apollo, Legacy and Elm Grove Middle – were surprised with banners signifying...
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for 24-year-old woman; wanted for cruelty to the infirmed
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting information on the whereabouts of 24-year-old Cierra Dianna Shkuratoff. Shkuratoff is a White female who stands at five feet and seven inches and weighs 230 pounds. She is frequently around the Bernice and Homer areas. Shkuratoff is wanted for her outstanding felony warrant […]
KTBS
WK Northwood Medical Plaza opens Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Willis-Knighton Health System opens its latest suburban health clinic in north Caddo Parish on Wednesday with the addition of WK Northwood Medical Plaza at 5621 North Market just north of Interstate 49 in Shreveport. The medical plaza is the latest in a new healthcare model by Willis-Knighton...
