Shreveport, LA

KTBS

Man arrested in Nash Street shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened back on Jan. 26 in the 1700 block of Nash Street in Shreveport. Marquez Wilson, 35, is charged with one count of attempted first degree murder. Police say someone inside a vehicle passing by a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Juveniles 11, 14, charged with Natchitoches fire truck theft

POWHATAN, La. -- Two juveniles -- ages 11 and 14 -- are charged with multiple crimes in connection with a fire station break-in and fire truck theft. The two were developed as persons of interest the day after the Natchitoches Fire District No. 10 fire truck was stolen out of the fire station in Powhatan. Natchitoches Parish sheriffs investigators developed more leads last week, leading to the arrests.
POWHATAN, LA
KTBS

2 males shot in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Two males were transported to the hospital following a shooting at the Canaan Village Apartments on Patzman Street and North Holtzman Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. Shreveport police said one suffered life threatening injuries and the other non-life threatening injuries. Eight Shreveport Fire Department units and 10...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Plumbing company employee accused of internal theft

SHREVEPORT, La. -- An employee accused of stealing money from Magnolia Plumbing was arrested Tuesday, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release. Brad Peccio, 44, of Bossier City, was arrested for felony theft after Prator said an investigation determined he initiated a scheme to steal from his employer, resulting in the loss of over $7,700.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Shreveport man charged in shooting that injured child

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Police Violent Crime investigators have made an arrest in a weekend shooting that injured a child. Cavisia Goode, 27, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a charge of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. The shooting happened around 8:14 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

All 4 Arkansas jail escapees captured; injured jailers recovering

MAGNOLIA, Ark. - The four escapees from an Arkansas jail have been captured, according to Columbia County Sheriff's Office officials. Rico Rose, 32, was the final inmate to be rounded up. He was re-arrested early Tuesday according to dispatch, though details of his capture haven't been released. He was being held for capital murder out of Magnolia, Ark.
MAGNOLIA, AR
KTBS

ACLU reaches settlement with Shreveport police over man's arrest

SHREVEPORT, La. – The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana on Monday announced a settlement on behalf of a Shreveport man reportedly beat by Shreveport police after speaking out against the Black Lives Matter movement. Details of the settlement were not released. The ACLU said Brandon Kennedy, 37, was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport man found guilty of murdering his brother

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man, accused of murdering his brother, was found guilty in Caddo District Court on Thursday. The jury found 53-year-old Carlin Tremell Cotton guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his brother Cedric Cemoyne Fuller in 2021. Officials say on Aug. 18...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Mother and child hit by car on School Street, child dies.

BOSSIER CITY, La. - On Tuesday, Ringgold Police Department responded to a call about a vehicle crash on School Street that left a woman and her child, 10, injured. According to RPD, both victims were treated and transported to a local hospital in the Shreveport area. Officials confirmed that around...
RINGGOLD, LA
easttexasradio.com

Theft Warrant Issued By Atlanta, TX PD

Atlanta, Texas, Police are searching for a man wanted for allegedly not completing cemetery memorials for customers. Bobby Joel Caraway, Jr., is wanted on a warrant for felony theft. Investigators say Caraway owned Hopkins Memorials in Atlanta for several years. Residents had complained to police that they had paid for services that he never completed. Residents allegedly called Caraway about the progress on their headstones and engraving, but he didn’t return their calls.
ATLANTA, TX
KTBS

Body found in Shreveport identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - The body of a woman found on North Market Street and Havens Road earlier this evening was identified. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Tytierr James, 27, was found around 5:45 p.m. She was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. The cause and manner of her death remain...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Power 95.9

Beaware! 4 Arkansas Imates Escape & Considered Armed & Dangerous

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office in Magnolia, Arkansas issued an alert this morning about four inmates escaping from the Columbia County Detention Facility. They are considered Armed and Dangerous. They are in vehicles not on foot so that means they could be anywhere. They are driving a gold Ford Escape with Arkansas plates AR 929 ZER and a white Toyota Corolla with Arkansas plates AEP 12K.
MAGNOLIA, AR
ktalnews.com

Coroner IDs slain Shreveport woman after Sugar Lane shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman who was injured in a Sunday shooting died Thursday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 33-year-old Latounda Bryant died from her injuries at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport at 11:40 a.m. Bryant was taken to the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Three more Bossier schools receive Purple Star designations

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish is now home to eight Purple Star Schools, the most of any school district in Louisiana, which demonstrates the highest level of support to our military community. Today, three more schools – Apollo, Legacy and Elm Grove Middle – were surprised with banners signifying...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for 24-year-old woman; wanted for cruelty to the infirmed

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting information on the whereabouts of 24-year-old Cierra Dianna Shkuratoff. Shkuratoff is a White female who stands at five feet and seven inches and weighs 230 pounds. She is frequently around the Bernice and Homer areas. Shkuratoff is wanted for her outstanding felony warrant […]
UNION PARISH, LA
KTBS

WK Northwood Medical Plaza opens Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Willis-Knighton Health System opens its latest suburban health clinic in north Caddo Parish on Wednesday with the addition of WK Northwood Medical Plaza at 5621 North Market just north of Interstate 49 in Shreveport. The medical plaza is the latest in a new healthcare model by Willis-Knighton...
SHREVEPORT, LA

